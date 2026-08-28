Cited as one of the most influential figures in Hollywood, William Bradley “Brad” Pitt made his first prominent mark in the role of a cowboy hitchhiker in ‘Thelma & Louise,’ which led him to roles in ‘A River Runs Through It’ and ‘Legends of the Fall.’ He earned his first Academy Award nomination for his performance as Jeffrey Goines in ‘12 Monkeys.’ Since then, Pitt has showcased his compelling onscreen presence and versatile acting prowess by featuring in projects of different genres, including David Fincher’s crime film ‘Seven,’ the romantic crime film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ the historical drama ‘Troy,’ the heist film ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ and the action thriller ‘Bullet Train,’ to name a few.

Pitt received Academy Award nominations for his brilliant performances in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ and ‘Moneyball’ but he finally got his hands on an Oscar as an actor when he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Given his stature and successful career, Pitt has left our readers wondering what to expect from him after his role as Jack Conrad in ‘Babylon.’

1. Heart of the Beast (September 25, 2026)

Pitt will star in David Ayer’s action-adventure movie ‘Heart of the Beast.’ Written by Cameron Alexander, the Paramount Pictures-backed movie follows a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog, as they try to return to civilization after suffering a catastrophic accident deep in the Alaskan wilderness. J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe are also cast. Post-production is complete, and a release date has not yet been disclosed. The movie will be released on September 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (November 25, 2026)

Pitt will return as Cliff Booth, his character from Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ in the Netflix crime comedy movie ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.’ David Fincher will direct based on a script by Tarantino, which will showcase Booth’s backstory as a Hollywood fixer. Starring alongside Pitt are Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Scott Caan, Timothy Olyphant, Holt McCallany, and Emily Alyn Lind. The project has completed post-production and is scheduled to be released exclusively in IMAX on November 25, 2026, before its streaming debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026. You can watch the title reveal here.

3. The Riders (2026)

Pitt will star in Edward Berger’s ‘The Rider.’ The A24-backed psychological thriller is based on Tim Winton’s novel, which David Kajganich has adapted. The story follows Fred Scully (Pitt), who, after traveling across Europe for two years, lands in Ireland with his wife and daughter. They buy an old farmhouse, which Scully spends weeks alone renovating. Meanwhile, Jennifer returns to Australia to liquidate the family’s assets. When Scully arrives at Shannon Airport to pick up Jennifer and their 7-year-old daughter, Billie, he finds only Billie. There is no note, no explanation, and not even a word from Jennifer about where she went. This leaves Billie in utter shock. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Danny Huston, Lara Pulver, Ulrich Thomsen, and Camille Cottin. Post-production is underway, and a US release date is awaited, although it will arrive in 2026.

4. Ocean’s 14 (TBA)

‘Ocean’s 14,’ the next movie in the popular heist franchise, ‘Ocean’s,’ will likely begin filming in 2026. Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle are expected to return. David Leitch will direct. Filming is expected to start in October 2026. More details about the movie are eagerly awaited.

Read More: Keanu Reeves: All Upcoming Movies in 2025 and 2026