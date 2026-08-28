With his striking good looks and mesmerizing on-screen presence, Keanu Reeves portrays an impressive array of characters during his decades-long career that has left an indelible mark on cinema. The actor shot to stardom with his role as Ted “Theodore” Logan in the beloved ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ franchise. His infectious charisma and comedic timing in the film series made him a global sensation. He then stepped into the iconic role of the cyberpunk hero Neo in ‘The Matrix’ film series, once again proving his acting prowess.

Reeves continued to captivate the audience with his portrayal of the titular character in the ‘John Wick’ films. With his intense dedication to martial arts training to prepare for the role, the star redefined the action genre. Yet, Reeves’ talent isn’t limited to action and comedy as he also showcases his dramatic depth in films like ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ and ‘Replicas.’ With such an impressive filmography, the actor’s new projects are bound to generate immense curiosity among audiences.

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (March 19, 2027)

Reeves will reprise his role as Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4,’ directed by Jeff Fowler, based on a story by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. While the plot hasn’t been disclosed, the movie will seemingly have Metal Sonic as the villain. The rest of the voice cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Kristen Bell as Amy Rose, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails. Joining them as the live-action cast are James Marsden as Tom, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, and Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone. New actors cast in the movie are Ben Kingsley and Nick Offerman. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released on March 19, 2027. You can watch the title reveal here.

2. Shiver (August 13, 2027)

Reeves is teaming up with Tim Miller for a sci-fi action movie titled ‘Shiver.’ Ian Shorr wrote the story that follows a smuggler caught in a mysterious time loop. He must survive bloodthirsty mercenaries and sharks in Caribbean waters, repeating the same deadly day until he finds a way out. The Warner Bros-backed movie is highly anticipated due to the collaboration of two talented individuals known for their work in the action genre. The cast also includes Nicholas Duvernay, Steven Waddington, Abraham Popoola, and Callie Cooke. ‘Shiver’ is currently in its post-production stage. The movie will be released on August 13, 2027.

3. The Entertainment System Is Down (2027)

Keanu Reeves will be starring alongside Kirsten Dunst, Samantha Morton, and Daniel Brühl in the upcoming A24 comedy directed by two-time Palme d’Or recipient Ruben Östlund. The cast also includes Tobias Menzies, Connor Swindells, Daniel Webber, and Lindsay Duncan. The social satire revolves around a group of people on a 17-hour flight and their boredom and subsequent interactions after the plane’s entertainment system goes down. Talking to Variety about the film, Östlund stated that the film is “a study of how human beings interact in this little laboratory that is a plane” and “will look at how modern human beings are wrecked under these circumstances.” The project is currently in its post-production phase. FYI- The makers bought a real Boeing 747 (retired) for the film. A 2027 release date is yet to be announced.

4. Hidari (TBA)

Currently in post-production is Masashi Kawamura’s ‘Hidari,’ a stop-motion samurai film with Reeves in the lead role. It will tell the story of the legendary master sculptor Jingoro Hidari, whose true existence remains uncertain, yet whose many works and legends endure to this day. The film will be brought to life using carved wooden puppets inspired by the very craftsmanship associated with his name. Reeves will voice Hidari Jingoro. A teaser/trailer and release date are awaited. You can check out the proof-of-concept film on YouTube right here.

5. Lego (TBA)

Reeves will star in an upcoming live-action hybrid Lego movie, to be directed by Josh Cooley. The Universal Pictures project has roped in Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns as writers. While plot details are under wraps, it is expected to be a mix of live-action and animation. Currently in pre-production, the movie awaits filming and cast details.

6. Untitled Romantic Thriller Keanu Reeves/Sandra Bullock Amazon MGM Studios Project (TBA)

Amazon is working on a romantic thriller movie, with Reeves and Sandra Bullock set to star. Noah Oppenheim wrote the script, though the plot is undisclosed. The movie reunites Reeves, Bullock, and producer Mark Gordon after their 1994 hit film, ‘Speed.’ The project has reached its pre-production phase, and more details are expected to be announced in the upcoming months. The chemistry between Reeves and Bullock is legendary, and we cannot wait to experience it again on the big screen.

7. John Wick – The Impossible Task (TBA)

A prequel anime film to the ‘John Wick’ movies is in the pipeline at Lionsgate. It will finally tell the story of Wick’s legendary “Impossible Task,” one that has been referenced in the movies, which established his dread as the one “you send to kill the boogeyman.” The task involved the killing of all of his rivals in one night, which set Wick free from his obligation to the High Table and earned him the right to be with the love of his life, Helen. The anime film will feature stylized action sequences as expected by the mature fans of the franchise. Shannon Tindle will direct, with the story penned by Vanessa Taylor. Thunder Road Pictures and 87Eleven Entertainment are producing, while Lionsgate is in charge of distribution. Reeves will voice Wick. The rest of the voice cast remains under wraps for now. More details about this interesting project are awaited.

8. John Wick: Chapter 5 (TBA)

‘John Wick: Chapter 5’ marks the next installment of the blockbuster action thriller franchise. The neo-noir film was confirmed to be in development by Joe Drake, the President of Lionsgate Motion Pictures, in May 2023.

However, in August 2023, Chad Stahelski, the director of the first four films, revealed that he still had to work out the script of the fifth one. The director stated in a podcast that while he and Reeves are eager to return to the franchise, they need to figure out a story first. Lionsgate boss Adam Fogelson recently stated that “in terms of finding a core idea, they [Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves] appear to have landed on something they’re excited about, and now we’ll see.” The film is in the scripting stage, and its release date remains unconfirmed. However, we can expect Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne to reprise their roles.

9. BRZRKR (TBA)

Netflix is developing a live-action film and an anime series based on the ‘BRZRKR’ comic book series by Reeves and Matt Kindt. Justin Lin will direct. The comics revolve around an immortal warrior named Berzerker, who fights his way through the ages. Reeves is set to produce and feature in both projects, with Mattson Tomlin serving as the writer of the film adaptation. The anime series will be a spin-off in which Reeves will lend his voice to his film character. The actor previously also expressed his interest in directing the live-action film. Both the film and the anime series are currently in pre-production, and their release dates have not been announced yet.

10. Constantine 2 (TBA)

‘Constantine 2,’ a sequel to the 2005 superhero film ‘Constantine,’ is currently in the pre-production stage with Reeves and director Francis Lawrence reuniting for the project. The actor reprises his role as the supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine, based on the eponymous DC Comics character. Peter Stormare is expected to return as Lucifer. The plot of the horror film has not been disclosed yet, but the writer Akiva Goldsman (‘A Beautiful Mind’ and ‘The Crowded Room’) confirmed in July 2023 that he hadn’t started “typing” the script yet, even though he had a story in mind.

Goldsman also drew a parallel between Reeves and his character in an interview with Deadline: “The character is very much Keanu and the way he and Francis saw the world of good and evil, and the wonderful and authentic noir where there is a world behind the world of good and evil coexisting with our world right up close. Beyond that, we are still discovering it as I am writing the script.” Reeves recently pitched the project to DC, and it waits to be seen how things turn out for the highly anticipated sequel.

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