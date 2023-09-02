With his striking good looks and mesmerizing on-screen presence, Keanu Reeves portrays an impressive array of characters during his decades-long career that has left an indelible mark on cinema. The actor shot to stardom with his role as Ted “Theodore” Logan in the beloved ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ franchise. His infectious charisma and comedic timing in the film series made him a global sensation. He then stepped into the iconic role of the cyberpunk hero Neo in ‘The Matrix’ film series, once again proving his acting prowess.

Reeves continued to captivate the audience with his portrayal of the titular character in ‘John Wick’ films. With his intense dedication to martial arts training to prepare for the role, the star redefined the action genre of action. Yet, Reeves’ talent isn’t limited to action and comedy as he also showcases his dramatic depth in films like ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ and ‘Replicas.’ With such an impressive filmography, the actor’s new projects are bound to generate immense curiosity among the audiences. If you also want to know about Reeves’ upcoming films and TV shows, we have got you covered!

1. Outcome (2023)

‘Outcome’ is a dark comedy film that follows Reef, a failing Hollywood star who is forced to confront his inner demons and seek redemption when he is blackmailed with a mysterious video clip from his past. The film is helmed by Jonah Hill, who previously directed the coming-of-age film ‘Mid90s’ and the Netflix documentary ‘Stutz.’ Hill also stars in the film but the rest of the cast hasn’t been announced yet. The movie, written by Hill and Ezra Woods, is currently in the pre-production stage and is slated to be released on November 19, 2023, on Apple TV+.

2. Ballerina (2024)

‘Ballerina’ is a spin-off of the ‘John Wick’ film series, which follows ballerina-assassin Rooney as she hunts down the murderers of her family. The events of the film take place between the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’ Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Wick in the action thriller film, while Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’ and ‘Deep Water’) stars in the lead role as Rooney. The movie is helmed by Len Wiseman, known for his work on the ‘Underworld’ film series and ‘Total Recall’. The film, also starring Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Lance Reddick (posthumously), Ian McShane, and Norman Reedus, is currently under post-production and is scheduled to release on June 7, 2024.

3. Good Fortune (TBA)

Reeves stars alongside Seth Rogen (‘The Interview’ and ‘This Is the End’) in ‘Good Fortune,’ a comedy film written and directed by Aziz Ansari. The details about the plot and the characters have been kept under wraps for now. Ansari, who makes his feature film directorial debut with the project, also stars in it in an undisclosed role. The film was reportedly under production in May 2023. However, the filming was halted due to the WGA strike. Considering the SAG-AFTRA strike, it remains unclear when the production will resume and when the film will eventually be released.

4. John Wick: Chapter 5 (TBA)

‘John Wick: Chapter 5’ marks the next installment of the blockbuster action thriller franchise. The neo-noir film was confirmed to be in development by Joe Drake, the President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture, in May 2023. “What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including [‘John Wick: Chapter 5’] and including the television series, ‘The Continental,’ which will be airing soon,” the producer said at the time.

“We’re building out the world and when that ‘5’ movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick,” Drake added. However, in August 2023, Chad Stahelski, the director of the first four films, revealed that he still had to work out the script of the fifth one. The director stated in a podcast that while he and Reeves are eager to return to the franchise, they need to figure out a story first. So the film is still in the early development stage and its release date remains unconfirmed.

5. BRZRKR (TBA)

Netflix is developing a live-action film and an anime series based on the ‘BRZRKR’ comic book series by Reeves and Matt Kindt. The comics revolve around an immortal warrior named Berzerker, who fights his way through the ages. Reeves is set to produce and feature in both projects, with Mattson Tomlin serving as the writer of the film adaptation. The anime series will be a spin-off, in which Reeves will lend his voice to his film character. The actor previously also expressed his interest in directing the live-action film. Both the film and the anime series are currently in development and will arrive on Netflix. However, the release date has not been announced yet.

6. Constantine 2 (TBA)

‘Constantine 2,’ a sequel to the 2005 superhero film ‘Constantine,’ is currently in the works with Reeves and director Francis Lawrence reuniting for the project. The actor reprises his role as the supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine, based on the eponymous DC Comics character. The plot of the horror film has not been disclosed yet but the writer Akiva Goldsman (‘A Beautiful Mind’ and ‘The Crowded Room’) confirmed in July 2023 that he hadn’t started “typing” the script yet even though he had a story in mind.

Goldsman also drew a parallel between Reeves and his character in an interview with Deadline and said, “The character is very much Keanu and the way he and Francis saw the world of good and evil, and the wonderful and authentic noir where there is a world behind the world of good and evil coexist with our world right up close. Beyond that, we are still discovering it as I am writing the script.” The film is currently in development with no updates regarding the production of the same.

