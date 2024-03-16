8 Must-See Movies Like John Wick on Netflix (Mar 2024)

‘John Wick’, directed by Chad Stahelski, is a relentless action thriller that stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character, a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the death of his beloved dog, a final gift from his deceased wife. When a group of Russian gangsters led by Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) steals his car and kills his pet, they unknowingly awaken a force to be reckoned with. As John unleashes his lethal skills upon his enemies, he navigates through the criminal underworld, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. With its stylish direction, intense fight choreography, and Reeves’ compelling performance, ‘John Wick‘ has become a modern classic in the action genre. If you’re craving action-packed thrillers, Netflix offers a selection of adrenaline-fueled films to satisfy your appetite, and here are 8 movies like ‘John Wick’ on Netflix that deserve your attention.

8. Badland Hunters (2024)

In the vein of ‘John Wick’, ‘Badland Hunters‘ is a gripping South Korean dystopian action film helmed by director Heo Myung-haeng. Starring Ma Dong-seok, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Jun-young, and Roh Jeong-eui, the movie thrusts viewers into a lawless wasteland post-earthquake, akin to the underworld John Wick navigates. The plot follows a fearless huntsman who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue a teenager abducted by a deranged doctor, showcasing intense action sequences and a relentless pursuit of justice amidst chaos. You can watch the movie here.

7. Jawan (2023)

Drawing parallels to the unabated action of ‘John Wick’, ‘Jawan‘ is an Indian Hindi-language thriller directed by Atlee, marking his Hindi film debut. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as a father and son, the film immerses viewers in a world of corruption and redemption. Like Wick’s quest for justice, Vikram, driven by a similar desire, sets out to rectify societal wrongs by confronting the villainous Kalee and demanding justice from the government. With electrifying action and high-stakes showdowns, ‘Jawan’ promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled experience akin to the intensity of ‘John Wick’. You can watch it here.

6. The Beast (2020)

‘La Belva’ (also known as ‘The Beast’) is an Italian action thriller directed by Ludovico Di Martino. The film stars Fabrizio Gifuni as a former soldier suffering from PTSD who becomes embroiled in a desperate race against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter. As he navigates the criminal underworld and confronts his own demons, he unleashes his inner beast to confront the adversaries threatening his family. Reminiscent of the intense action and determination seen in ‘John Wick’, ‘La Belva’ delivers gripping suspense and heart-pounding sequences, showcasing the protagonist’s chase of justice and redemption amidst chaos. You can watch it here.

5. American Assassin (2017)

In the spirit of ‘John Wick’, ‘American Assassin‘ is a high-octane action thriller directed by Michael Cuesta. Starring Dylan O’Brien as Mitch Rapp, the film follows a young CIA black ops recruit who seeks revenge for the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack. Trained by Michael Keaton’s Cold War veteran, Rapp transforms into a lethal operative, navigating a treacherous world of espionage and betrayal. As he embarks on a mission to stop a mysterious operative intent on igniting global conflict, ‘American Assassin’ delivers pulse-pounding action and intense sequences reminiscent of the adrenaline-fueled journey seen in ‘John Wick’. You can watch the movie here.

4. Polar (2019)

Like ‘John Wick’, ‘Polar’ is a gritty action thriller that immerses viewers in a world of violence and vengeance. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the film follows Duncan Vizla (Mads Mikkelsen), a retired hitman known as the Black Kaiser, who finds himself targeted for elimination by his former employer. As he battles a group of ruthless assassins sent to kill him, Vizla unleashes his deadly skills and cunning to survive. With its stylish visuals, intense action sequences, and morally ambiguous characters, ‘Polar’ offers a thrilling experience in alignment with ‘John Wick’. You can stream it here.

3. Extraction (2020)

In a cinematic landscape reminiscent of ‘John Wick’, ‘Extraction‘ emerges as a pulse-pounding action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black-market mercenary, the film thrusts viewers into a world of danger and intrigue. Rake is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, embarking on a treacherous mission through the criminal underworld of Dhaka, Bangladesh. As he navigates through deadly adversaries and harrowing obstacles, ‘Extraction’ delivers heart-stopping action sequences and visceral combat, showcasing Rake’s unwavering determination and lethal skills in a high-stakes battle for survival. You can watch the movie here.

2. Sentinelle (2021)

In the vein of ‘John Wick’, ‘Sentinelle‘ emerges as a gripping action thriller directed by Julien Leclercq. Starring Olga Kurylenko as Klara, a highly skilled soldier, the film plunges viewers into a world of vengeance and redemption. After a traumatic experience in Syria, Klara returns to her native France and joins the army’s anti-terrorism unit. When her sister is brutally assaulted, Klara embarks on a relentless mission to track down the perpetrators and deliver justice. You can watch the movie here.

1. Seraphim Falls (2006)

For fans of ‘John Wick’, ‘Seraphim Falls‘ is a compelling watch, offering a similar blend of intense action and gripping storytelling. Directed by David Von Ancken, the film follows Gideon (Pierce Brosnan), a former Union officer pursued by Carver (Liam Neeson), a vengeful Confederate colonel, through the harsh wilderness of the American West. As the chase unfolds, secrets are revealed, and a battle of wills ensues, culminating in a dramatic confrontation. With its breathtaking landscapes, dynamic performances, and visceral action sequences, ‘Seraphim Falls’ delivers a thrilling experience that will resonate with fans of relentless pursuit and redemption. You can watch the movie here.

