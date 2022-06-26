Is John Wick Based on a True Story?

Chad Stahelski and David Leitch teamed up to direct ‘John Wick,’ a gripping 2014 action thriller movie with a compelling touch. Featuring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, the narrative follows John as he goes on a revenge spree after some vandals steal his vintage car and kill his puppy. While filled with cerebral stunts and backed by a brilliant performance by Reeves, you must wonder if the movie borrows from an actual incident. If the question of the movie’s credibility is bugging you, let us launch an investigation.

Is John Wick a True Story?

‘John Wick’ is partially based on a true story. Mingling fantasy, myth, and realism, the screenwriter conjured the unlikely action hero. Chad Stahelski and David Leitch together directed the movie, although the latter only gets credit as a producer. They made the movie from a screenplay penned by Derek Kolstad. After 2017 comic, a 2020 graphic novel, five films in the books, a spin-off televisions series, and three video games, ‘John Wick’ has become an empire of a franchise.

However, you may be astonished to know that the first movie rests on an actual incident. Kolstad had finalized the script by 2012 when Thunder Road Pictures picked it up. After the acquisition, the puzzle gradually fell into place as the screenplay went through more rewrites. Kolstad initially worked on a script about a retired gun-for-hire coming out of hibernation for vengeance, titled ‘Scorn.’

In a month, Kolstad completed the first draft and pitched it to several clients, getting at least three offers in a row. Kolstad was influenced by the film noir genre, including its revenge motif and tragic antihero. For the writer, the works of Alistair MacLean and Stephen King marked a chord in world-building.

Initially, the screenwriter wanted someone in the mid-sixties to play the role of John Wick for his seasoned history. However, the producers thought the detail was irrelevant and started looking instead for a seasoned face in the industry, closing in on Keanu Reeves. The creative team decided to change the title to ‘John Wick’ only after the insistence of Reeves, who wholly invested in the project.

The tale borrows loose inspiration from an incident involving the former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell. The veteran soldier wrote ‘Lone Survivor,’ chronicling the experience of his fireteam in Afghanistan in 2005. Meanwhile, after his return from service, Luttrell moved to Texas. He got a yellow labrador puppy, whom he named DASY, after the name of his team in Afghanistan. On April 1, 2009, some men broke into his Texas house, killing DASY.

Luttrell took no time to arm himself with two 9mm Beretta pistols, chasing the men in his truck. The police later got hold of the goons, who were later sentenced for animal cruelty. Luttrell later said of the incident that he spared the vandals since he had killed enough people already. However, the fictional John Wick becomes bloodier as the movie paces forward, the kill count reaching 84. Therefore, while the premise borrows from the Navy SEAL’s experience, the film remains fictional mainly in its approach.

