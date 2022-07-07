Where Was John Wick (2014) Filmed?

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick’ is Keanu Reeves’ action vehicle that is arguably one of the most popular action movies of the 21st century. The movie follows the title character, a former assassin, as he aims to track down the men who stole his car and killed his dog who was a token of love from his late wife. A financial and critical success, the 2014 movie spawned a franchise, comprising several sequels as well as a graphic novel, comic book series, video games, and a spin-off series.

The neo-noir film features a lot of action sequences that have earned high praise due to the manner in which they were choreographed and brought to the screen in some impressive locations. You might be curious where John Wick was filmed. Here are the details.

John Wick Filming Locations

The shooting of John Wick was done almost entirely in New York State, particularly in New York City with the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens used as filming locations. In addition, several villages near New York City and Long Island also served as production sites. Filming commenced in October 2013 and continued for a few months before being wrapped up in December of the same year. Here are the details of the specific filming sites for the movie.

Queens, New York City

Calvary Cemetery at 49-02 Laurel Hill Boulevard in Woodside, one of the biggest cemeteries in the US, served as a pivotal filming location for the film. A metal yard by the name of Pine Scrap Metal, located on Laurel Hill Blvd. in the Maspeth area served as the exterior to Aurelio’s shop. Studio shooting was also done in Queens, at York Studios also located on Laurel Hill Blvd. in Maspeth.

Manhattan, New York City

A large portion of the movie was shot in Manhattan. Locations included the Cunard Building on 25 Broadway and a Delmonico’s restaurant at 2 South William Street in lower Manhattan which served as the interior for the Continental Hotel lobby in the movie, while the exterior was shot at 82nd Beaver Street at a Sushi restaurant. The James Hotel on 27th Gran Street was used for lair of the big baddie of the film, Viggo Tarasov.

The Minton Tiles at the famous Bethesda Arcade in Central Park served as the backdrop where John Wick kills Perkins, a dangerous female assassin and a former acquaintance of his. The house of Marcus, John Wick’s colleague and a mentor-type figure, is 160 E 83rd Street on East Side.

Two locations served for the Red Circle Club, Surrogate’s Court on 31st Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan being used for the interior and the Edison Ballroom on 47th Street being used for the exterior. Some shooting was also done near the Flatiron School on 11 Broadway in the Financial district on 6 October, 2013. W 43rd Street, 8th Avenue and W 27 Street are also featured with shooting done here between 13 and 15 November 2013.

The Tribeca neighborhood also saw some shooting for the movie with a chase scene filmed on Church Street. Franklin Street was another location used and the shoot here lasted from December 3 to December 5, 2013.

Long Island, New York

The village of Mill Neck in Long Island provided the location of John Wick’s house. Two nearby houses were used for this purpose, 112 Lower Horseshoe and 120 Lower Horseshoe with shooting begun in the village on 14 October 2013. Additional shooting also took place in the areas of Chambers Street, Worth Street, and Lafayette Street on December 13, 2013.

Brooklyn, New York City

The filming in Brooklyn began on October 6, 2013. The parking lot where John Wick tries to kill Viggo is located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn with Keanu Reeves spotted in the area around 19 December 2013.

Filming was also done in the Brooklyn Bridge Park as well as the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with the latter the place where the last shot of the film takes place.

The church used in the film is the Saint Francis Xavier Church located on 6th Avenue in Brooklyn. The 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue were also used for other scenes with Union Street, Carroll Street and President Street being featured.

Upper Nyack, New York

Movie Starring Keanu Reeves Films at Upper Nyack Gas Station. Thriller 'John Wick' puts Reeves in role of ex-hitman pic.twitter.com/5RRnQKPWEW — Ayako Ueda (@okka_nyan) October 29, 2013

The village of Upper Nyack is located in the town of Clarkstown in the Rockland County. The CITGO gas station in the village was used for the gas station where the opening confrontation of the movie takes place, the event that kick-starts the plot of the movie. Additional shooting also happened in Clarkstown itself with the passing Route 9W and Christian Herald Road used.

Read More: Is John Wick Based on a True Story?