Is Monica O My Darling Based on a True Story? Where was it Filmed?

Directed by Vasan Bala, Netflix’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’ (also titled ‘Monica O My Darling’) is an Indian crime comedy movie that revolves around Jayant Arkhedkar, a clever young robotics expert who indulges in a passionate affair with a beautiful lady named Monica Machado. However, when she sways away from the passion and resorts to blackmailing him, Jayant attempts to make some allies, and with their help, comes up with an elaborate plan to pull off the perfect murder of Monica.

The comedy thriller movie features impressive performances from some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Since the affair gone wrong between Monica and Jayant seems to be quite a realistic scenario, it is only natural for some of you to have some questions like — is ‘Monica, O My Darling’ based on true events? Moreover, the use of some interesting locations throughout the film is bound to make you wonder where it was shot. Well, luckily for you, we have the answers that will appease your curiosity about the same!

Is Monica, O My Darling a True Story?

No, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is not based on a true story. The intriguing narrative is the product of Yogesh Chandekar’s creative mind and brilliant writing. Previously, he has worked on ‘Andhadhun‘ and ‘Maestro,’ both of which fall under the same genre. So, given his experience in the industry and his unquestionable writing prowess, he was able to craft such an entertaining screenplay for the Netflix movie.

The narrative of the film consists of several realistic themes and subjects, including a passionate affair, blackmail, and murder. Even wilder things have happened in real life, which is why some of you might wonder if it has anything to do with reality. Another reason why the movie seems familiar is that these themes have been explored in various other films and TV shows. One of the closest examples has to be that of the 2015 TV movie ‘How to Murder Your Wife.’

Even though ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is not about a husband and wife, ‘How to Murder Your Wife’ is similar in several other aspects, such as Alf Benning having the motive to kill his wife Betty Benning. While Jayant in ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is being blackmailed by Monica, Alf in ‘How to Murder Your Wife’ is threatened by his wife to get his beloved dog out of their house. Moreover, the dark subject of murder and blackmail in both movies is lightened up by adding comedy into the mix. So, it would be safe to say that even though the Bollywood movie possesses some seemingly true-to-life elements, the fact that it is a work of fiction still holds true.

Monica, O My Darling Filming Locations

‘Monica, O My Darling’ was filmed in its entirety in India, specifically in Mumbai. As per reports, the principal photography for the Vasan Bala directorial commenced in July 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in late August of the same year. Without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Bollywood movie!

Mumbai, India

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Monica, O My Darling’ were lensed in and around Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra and the de facto financial center of India. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. It is also likely that they utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in Mumbai for shooting a few portions.

Situated on the west coast of India on the Konkan coast, Mumbai is considered the commercial, financial, and entertainment capital of India, making it a favorable production location for lots of Bollywood filming projects as well as some Hollywood ones. Over the years, Mumbai has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ ‘The Family Man,’ and ‘Sacred Games.’

