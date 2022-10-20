6 Movies Like The Stranger (2022) You Must See

Netflix’s Australian crime thriller film ‘The Stranger’ is based on a harrowing real story covered in Kate Kyriacou’s book ‘The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer.’ It is directed by Thomas M. Wright and follows Mark Frame (Joel Edgerton), an undercover cop tracking Henry, the prime suspect in the disappearance of a young boy. As Mark gets close to Henry to force him into confessing to the crime, he faces several ethical dilemmas.

The film highlights one of Australia’s most high-profile sting operations and criminal investigations. Therefore, viewers who enjoyed the movie must be looking for similar streaming options. For those viewers, we have compiled a list of similar films. You can watch most of these movies like ‘The Stranger’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

6. Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

‘Where the Crawdads Sing‘ is a mystery thriller film directed by Olivia Newman. It is based on Delia Owens’ novel of the same name. The movie tells the story of Kya, an abandoned child who raises herself in the deadly marshes of North Carolina. However, when she tries to assimilate into society, Kya faces several issues that lead to a shocking crime. While the film’s premise is drastically different from ‘The Stranger,’ it is still a high-tension affair that explores the nature of violence and its impact without actually showcasing it. For that reason, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is worth a watch.

5. The Departed (2006)

Director Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Departed‘ is a crime thriller film based on the Hong Kong film ‘Infernal Affairs’ and loosely inspired by real events. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Trooper William “Billy” Costigan Jr. and Matt Damon as Staff Sergeant Colin Sullivan, two individuals on the opposite side of the law constantly trying to counter-attack each other to save their own skin. It is one of the best examples of a movie exploring the work of undercover cops and delivers an enthralling story highlighting the ethical dilemmas of those working on both sides of the law.

4. The Salton Sea (2002)

‘The Salton Sea’ is a neo-noir crime thriller film directed by D. J. Caruso. It stars Val Kilmer as Danny Parker/Tom Van Allen, a man trying to avenge the death of his wife by venturing into the underworld drug business. However, while working undercover, Danny struggles to balance his true identity and adopted persona. The film uses a subplot revolving around a sting operation, making it similar to ‘The Stranger.’ Moreover, it expands on the psychological effects of living a double life that is only touched upon in ‘The Stranger.’

3. Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ (also known as ‘Forever B’) is a true crime documentary film directed by Skye Borgman. If you watched ‘The Stranger’ and felt its real-life inspired story of a young boy’s abduction is stranger than fiction, this true crime documentary will surely knock your socks off. The film explores 12-year-old Jan Broberg’s kidnapping at the hands of a trusted neighbor on two separate occasions. The unfolding events are genuinely baffling and part of one of the most sensational kidnapping cases in the history of the USA.

2. My Son (2021)

Based on the French film ‘Mon Garçon,’ director Christian Carion’s ‘My Son‘ is a mystery thriller film starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy. It tells the story of Edmond Murray (McAvoy), who learns from his ex-wife about his son’s mysterious disappearance. As a result, Edmond sets out in search of his son and ends up discovering some dark truths in the process. The movie puts an emotional spin on the investigative nature of handling an abduction case we see in ‘The Stranger.’ However, both films are anchored by a strong father-son relationship making them similar.

1. Acute Misfortune (2018)

‘Acute Misfortune’ is a drama film that revolves around Adam Cullen, a deeply troubled award-winning artist. Cullen hires Erik Jensen to write his biography leading to a strong relationship between the two. However, their co-dependant relationship soon takes an abusive turn. The film is similar to ‘The Stranger’ because it is also based on real events and directed by Thomas M. Wright. Furthermore, it thrives on high-tension moments between the two male protagonists who share an unconventional bond with each other. However, both friendships are drastically different from each other, resulting in a unique viewing experience for the audience.

Read More: The Stranger Ending, Explained