22 Best Kidnapping Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

Kidnappings are used frequently in cinema because they create a unique type of atmosphere. They immediately build tension and stimulate empathy from the viewers, sometimes before you even know who the characters are. You will find a diverse group of films in our selection of the best kidnapping movies on Netflix. We will also look at the movies that have a slightly broader spectrum than the mere word “kidnapping.”

Kidnapping movies often contain the best of the action, grit, and sometimes spellbinding CGI, along with performances that are key to such films. Here is a list of some really good kidnapping movies on Netflix that will make you witness the nail-biting action and sometimes romance or comedy for a change, and experience the thrill in its raw form.

22. Take Me (2017)

Pat Healy’s ‘Take Me’ offers a dark comedic take on a kidnapping plot. The drama follows a guy named Ray Moody (Healy), who runs Kidnap Solutions, LLC, a business that offers its clients alternative therapy in the form of staged kidnapping. As lucrative as the business seems to be, his latest client, business consultant Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling), turns out to be a tough nut to crack, mocking him and his proceedings after hiring his services (getting herself abducted). The to-and-fro between Ray and Anna takes the shape of a humorous string of events that make ‘Take Me’ an apt blend of fun and tension. You can watch the film here.

21. The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (2025)

In the Spanish drama ‘The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2,’ Salva and his teenage son Lucas set off to rescue Santa Claus, who has been abducted by a toy company called Planet Toys. This happens after its CEO, Pilar, realizes that her company’s sales are going low, and she has Santa kidnapped, thereby bringing an end to his gift delivery service. How the father-son duo takes on an entire corporation and saves Santa, and by extension, Christmas, is what we find out in ‘The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2.’ The movie stars Ernesto Sevilla, Unax Hayden, María Botto, and Santiago Segura. You can enjoy it right here.

20. The Most Hated Woman in America (2017)

This true story is based on the final days of Madalyn Murray O’Hair, who was a talk show regular and pushed for religious freedom. After having two children out of wedlock, her devout Christian parents were outraged. The trigger for her movement was when her son was forced to recite the Lord’s Prayer in school, after which she started a campaign to ban prayer in school. This resulted in the Supreme Court making mandatory prayer in school illegal. The controversial lady earned the name of “The Most Hated Woman in America” when she started minting money as an Anti-religious leader and founded the American Atheists. Having pulled publicity stunts before, no one took it seriously when Madalyn (Melissa Leo) was kidnapped, along with her son and granddaughter, for a ransom of one million dollars by her disgruntled employee, David Waters (Josh Lucas). You can watch ‘The Most Hated Woman in America’ here.

19. Lucid Dream (2017)

Dae-ho, a journalist, seeks to track down the whereabouts of his son, who was kidnapped three years ago. The investigation has gone cold, but an experimental technique allows Dae-ho to relive the day his son was taken through lucid dreaming. ‘Lucid Dream’ will keep you on the edge of your seat from the beginning to the end. The investigations taking place in the dreams and the real world intersect in interesting ways, and the story has a lot of twists. It is a smart South Korean take on ‘Inception.’ You can watch the movie here.

18. Doctor (2021)

In the movie ‘Doctor,’ the theme of kidnapping unfolds with gripping intensity. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film centers around Dr. Vijay, played by Sivakarthikeyan, whose life takes a harrowing turn when his daughter is abducted. As the narrative unfolds, ‘Doctor’ skillfully explores the psychological toll of the kidnapping, delving into the complexities of a father’s desperation and the moral dilemmas faced in the pursuit of justice. With a compelling storyline and Sivakarthikeyan’s powerful performance, the movie provides a riveting exploration of the emotional and ethical dimensions surrounding the theme of kidnapping. You can watch it here.

17. A Day and a Half (2023)

This gripping Swedish drama follows three people in a car on a road trip. We have Artan (Alexej Manvelov), his ex-wife/hostage Louise (Alma Pöysti), and police officer Lukas (Fares Fares). Artan kidnapped Louise from the healthcare center where she works, holding a gun to her head, because he wanted to meet their daughter after he lost custody due to assault. He took Officer Lukas along, who was trying to buy time and negotiate while the task force was on its way. The road trip through rural Sweden explores the deeply personal life stories of the three people as well as the misunderstandings that connect them all and have brought them to this point. In this way, the film focuses on themes of love, heartbreak, forgiveness, redemption, and second chances. Emotionally charged and delicate, ‘A Day and a Half’ is directed by Fares Fares. You can watch ‘A Day and a Half’ here.

16. Lost Girls (2020)

Directed by Liz Garbus, ‘Lost Girls‘ stands out as a gripping kidnapping movie based on actual events. Amy Ryan delivers a compelling performance as Mari Gilbert, a mother determined to unveil the truth behind her daughter’s disappearance. The film skillfully weaves a narrative of unsolved murders and bureaucratic hurdles, transcending the genre with its raw intensity and emotional resonance. ‘Lost Girls’ not only captivates with its suspenseful storytelling but also delves into the complexities of a mother’s unwavering quest for justice, making it a standout in the realm of kidnapping thrillers. Feel free to stream it here.

15. Kidnapping Stella (2019)

‘Kidnapping Stella,’ a German thriller by Thomas Sieben, is a remake of the 2009 film, ‘The Disappearance of Alice Creed.’ If you want to check out what a minimalistic movie is, you can have a look at ‘Kidnapping Stella’ to get an idea. The film centers around three characters – two criminals called Tom and Vic, and the girl they end up kidnapping, Stella. It depicts how Stella uses her limited strength to free herself while being bound and gagged by her captors. With limited locations and only three actors, Sieben weaves a thrilling tale that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Feel free to check out the movie here.



14. The Kindergarten Teacher (2018)

One of the best Netflix original films of 2018, ‘The Kindergarten Teacher,’ tells the story of Lisa Spinelli, a teacher who gets obsessed with one of her young students after he shows a prodigious talent for writing poetry. Lisa is a married woman but does not share a warm relationship with her husband or children. The only respite from her everyday existence is the poetry class that she attends. Though she tries to write something unique, her teacher labels most of her work as ‘derivative.’ This is when Lisa discovers the poetic talent of this little child called Jimmy and even tells his father about his immense potential.

However, Jimmy’s father is not that interested in his son’s poetic talents and does not show any interest in nurturing them. Lisa decides that something should be done, and so she ends up kidnapping Jimmy. ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ is a remake of an Israeli film, and though the director, Sara Colangelo, does capture the spirit of the original work, the movie still has a distinct tone. Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s stunning performance as the leading character is the highlight of the film. You can watch ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ here.

13. Secret Obsession (2019)

‘Secret Obsession‘ revolves around a woman whose identity is left a mystery as the film portrays her fleeing from an unknown pursuer before crashing into a car. Waking up, she finds a man, calling himself Russell Williams, introducing himself as her husband. Russell claims that the woman is named Jennifer, and although she loses her memory in the crash, the man slowly helps her regain it through past photographs. However, after discharging herself from the hospital, Jennifer starts having flashbacks, which hint that her past was very different from her current reality. Additionally, with a police officer investigating Jennifer’s disappearance and the discovery of her parents’ corpses, the case turns on its head as the lines between truth and lies get blurred. You can watch the movie here.

12. Forgotten (2017)

One of the most interesting films on this list, ‘Forgotten,’ is the story of a young man, Jin-seok, who decides to find out the truth behind the abduction of his brother. Yoo-seok, his brother, was kidnapped for a period of 19 days and then suddenly released. However, the family never comes to know what actually happened to him in those days because Yoo-seok does not remember anything at all. Over a few days, Jin-seok starts having doubts about his brother and family, and it slowly dawns on him that they are not who they are pretending to be. Afraid that his life is in danger, Jin-seok goes to the police to tell them that he is being held captive by some strangers. The film then takes a turn towards something even more sinister and intriguing. You may watch the film here.

11. TAU (2018)

‘TAU’ is a science fiction thriller that highlights the interaction between a woman and artificial intelligence called Tau (Gary Oldman). Julia (Maika Monroe) is abducted from her home and gains consciousness to find an implant in the back of her neck. In an attempt to escape, she destroys the cell she was held in and the adjacent lab. Her abductor, Alex (Ed Skrein), wants her alive as he faces a setback in his work with his lab having been destroyed. In her captivity, she develops a rapport with Tau, who gives her information about the house and Alex’s experiments in exchange for information about the outside world. Feel free to check out the movie here.

10. Apostle (2018)

One of the finest horror films of 2018, ‘Apostle,’ set in the early twentieth century, is the story of a man called Thomas Richardson who comes to know that his sister has been kidnapped by a religious cult and is being held on a heavily guarded island. Eager to free his sister from the clutches of this murderous organization, Thomas decides to infiltrate the island, pretending to be a member of the cult. Once he reaches the island, Thomas is shocked by the atrocities carried out by the figureheads of the cult and how brutally they treat their prisoners. This island was set up as a safe haven away from the corruption of the mainland, but it turned out to be even more sinister and unforgiving.

The production value of this film is what sets it apart from most other horror films. Writer-director Gareth Evans brilliantly conjures up this sinister piece of land where the cult operates and immerses us into the darkest realms of his imagination. If you are a horror film fan and have not checked out ‘Apostle’ yet, you are doing yourself a great disservice. You may watch it here.



9. Arizona (2018)

‘Arizona’ is a dark comedy about a man named Sonny (Danny McBride) who abducts Cassie (Rosemarie DeWitt), a realtor, and brings her to his own house, showing her how he intends to renovate it. He appears casual until situations make him resort to his “killer” instincts. As the story proceeds, we see him abduct Cassie’s daughter and bring her over as well. From getting rid of bodies to fatalities to home invasion, ‘Arizona’ has it all, with McBride bringing his undeniable humor to his psycho role. The movie is directed by Jonathan Watson and Jonathan M. Watson. You can watch it here.

8. Extraction II (2023)

Tyler Rake, having recovered from his perilous mission in Dhaka, leads his team on a new assignment. Their objective: rescue the family of a crime syndicate leader from a heavily fortified prison complex. With determination and the assistance of two trusted associates, Tyler faces formidable resistance as they launch a high-stakes rescue operation. The suspenseful narrative unfolds as the team navigates through challenges, highlighting Rake’s strategic acumen in overcoming powerful adversaries. Feel free to stream here.

7. Extraction (2020)

‘Extraction‘ is set in modern-day India and Bangladesh as it follows ex-SAS operator and present mercenary Tyler Rake on a mission to rescue an Indian drug lord’s son. The film opens with the kidnapping, as corrupt police officers working for rival drug lord Amir Asif abduct Ovi Mahajan. Ovi is the son of an incarcerated drug lord who, through his sources, recruits Tyler Rake to rescue his son. Rake easily infiltrates the kidnappers and rescues Ovi, but the mission turns on its head when Saju betrays Rake and kills most of his men. With Ovi now on the run, Amir Asif orders a complete lockdown of Dhaka with no way in or out. Thus, the scene is set for an epic showdown between an experienced ex-special forces agent and the entirety of Dhaka’s underworld. You may watch the film here.

6. Enola Holmes 3 (2026)

Philip Barantini’s ‘Enola Holmes 3’ shows Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) putting her destination wedding with Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) in Malta on hold to look for her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), who has been kidnapped by Professor Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster). As expected, there’s more to Moriarty than meets the eye, and this time, it has to do with a treasure dating back to the Battle of Khost in Afghanistan, which is hidden somewhere in the caves of Malta. With Dr. John Watson and another special person from the previous movies by her side, Enola tries to solve a puzzle that will enable her to save her brother and bring down Moriarty. To find out whether she is responsible, you can watch ‘Enola Holmes 3’ right here.

5. The Guilty (2021)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, ‘The Guilty‘ follows the story of Joe Baylor, an LAPD officer who is on the night shift at a 911 call center. The events of the movie take place over one night as tension builds for Joe when he picks the distress call of a woman who reveals that she has been kidnapped and is being taken away in a van. The call cuts off before she can say anything else, leading Joe to figure out the pieces by himself and soon, lest anything terrible happen to the woman and her loved ones. You can check out the film here.

4. The Whisper Man (2026)

Directed by James Ashcroft, ‘The Whisper Man’ follows widowed crime writer Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott), whose 8-year-old son Jake (Acston Luca Porto) goes missing and seems to have been abducted. He thus reaches out to his estranged father, retired Detective Peter Willis (Robert De Niro), for help. The MO of recent child disappearances and murders, the latest one being Jake’s disappearance, resembles that of the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer, Frank Carter (Michael Keaton), AKA “The Whisper Man.” Since it was Peter who put Carter away, Tom thinks he can help find Jake. Peter teams up with Detective Amanda Beck (Michelle Monaghan), who is heading the investigation into the string of child abductions and killings, to find the person responsible. ‘The Whisper Man’ offers a gripping binge with an interesting twist on the crime genre, sprinkled with a touch of the supernatural. It can be streamed here.

3. The Black Phone (2021)

Helmed by Scott Derrickson, the horror drama ‘The Black Phone’ shows a shy yet clever 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) kidnapped by a masked serial killer called The Grabber. When Finney regains consciousness, he finds himself confined in a soundproof basement with nothing but a disconnected phone. Soon, the phone starts ringing, and he discovers he can hear the voices of the killers’ previous victims through it. These voices intend to ensure that Finney doesn’t go through what they all went through by helping him escape. Ethan Hawke plays the Grabber. Directed by Scott Derrickson, ‘The Black Phone’ is based on Joe Hill’s eponymous short story as well as his experiences from his own childhood. You can watch the movie here.

2. Bugonia (2025)

Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Bugonia’ is a remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s Korean film ‘Save the Green Planet!’ Emma Stone stars as pharmaceutical company CEO Michelle Fuller, who is abducted by conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin, Don (Aidan Delbis). Teddy believes Michelle is an alien and is waiting for the right moment to take over the human race. Furthermore, he plans to make a deal with the nebulous Emperor of the otherworldly Andromedans, whoever he thinks that to be. In true Lanthimos fashion, ‘Bugonia’ plays with our minds and eyes as we try to make sense of the narrative while bathing in the absurdism the visuals subject us to. The movie is a must-watch and can be streamed right here.

1. Fargo (1996)

The Coen Brothers’ ( Joel and Ethan Coen) dark crime comedy ‘Fargo’ shows an innocent kidnapping gone wildly wrong. Cash-crunched car salesman Jerry Lundegard (William H. Macy) hires two thugs, Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and Gaer Grimsrud (Peter Stormare), to kidnap his wife, Jean (Kristin Rudrüd), and the ransom shall be split between the three men. However, things get way awry, and multiple deaths occur while people try to hide crimes. Pregnant police Chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) is handed the case. What follows is a bizarre string of events that are as humorous as they are scary, with characters acting on pure will rather than following a plan. Dark, humorous, and outright compelling, ‘Fargo’ is a one-of-a-kind crime drama that is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

