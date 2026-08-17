Get ready for a spine-chilling journey into the twisted and eerie realms of the master of horror – Stephen King. In the dark corners of Netflix’s vast library, a treasure trove of Stephen King adaptations awaits, promising a rollercoaster of suspense, supernatural encounters, and psychological thrills. From the classic ‘Stand by Me’ to the haunting ‘Gerald’s Game,’ this article is your curated guide to every Stephen King-inspired masterpiece available on Netflix. Whether you’re a seasoned horror enthusiast or a casual viewer, prepare to be captivated by a world where nightmares come alive and every shadow hides a secret. Join us as we navigate the haunting landscapes of King’s imagination, exploring the myriad adaptations that have brought his chilling tales to life on the streaming giant. Grab your popcorn, turn down the lights, and immerse yourself in the eerie brilliance of Stephen King.

8. Firestarter (2022)

Based on King’s 1980 eponymous novel, ‘Firestarter’ is about a young girl named Charlie who has the supernatural ability to control fire. This resulted from an experiment that not she but her parents were subjected to. Currently, Charlie’s father, Andy, must keep her safe from the Department of Scientific Intelligence, which seeks to harness her powers for its own purposes. How Andy tries to protect her is one thing. How Charlie deals with the “monsters” that are stalking her and her father is a whole different ball game. ‘Firestarter’ stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Zac Efron, Kurtwood Smith, and Sydney Lemmon. You can watch it here.

7. Sleepwalkers (1992)

‘Sleepwalkers’ is a horror flick centering on a mother-son relationship underscored by shapeshifting lore. Charles Brady and her mother, Mary, are new in town. Brady falls in love with Tanya Robertson, a student in his class. Tanya falls for him, too. For Mary, Tanya is perfect because she is a virgin. How is that a thing? Well, Tanya being a virgin makes her blood very important. The question is: Will Brady sacrifice Tanya for the sake of his mother’s appetite? Starring Brian Krause, Alice Krige, and Mädchen Amick, ‘Sleepwalkers’ is directed by Mick Garris and written by Stephen King. You can watch the cult classic right here.

6. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

In the horror drama film ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,’ written and directed by John Lee Hancock, the narrative unfolds from Stephen King’s novella of the same name within the collection ‘If It Bleeds.’ Featuring a cast including Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the story revolves around Craig and his deep bond with retired businessman John Harrigan. Their lives take an eerie turn when Craig wins a lottery, leading both to acquire their first iPhones. Even after Harrigan’s demise, a supernatural connection endures through their phones, one of which is laid to rest alongside the departed friend. You can watch it here.

5. 11.22.63 (2016)

Based on the novel ‘11/22/63’ by King, ‘11.22.63’ follows a man named Jake Epping (James Franco), who goes back in time to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy, which occurred on November 22, 1963. Jake agrees to help his friend Al Templeton (Chris Cooper) with the mission and arrives in 1960 through a time portal in Al’s diner. Unfortunately, the time he spends in the days leading up to the assassination threatens to ruin his mission, especially his romance with Sadie Dunhill (Sarah Gadon). Moreover, won’t altering history alter the present too? Is Jake ready for that? With an interesting take on time-travel and how past, present, and future are connected, ‘11.22.63’ is a gripping binge. It can be streamed here.

4. Castle Rock (2018-2019)

Based on Stephen King‘s stories set in the eponymous town in Maine, ‘Castle Rock’ uses King’s lore to build a chilling narrative that involves various characters, mysterious deaths, disappearances and reappearances, supernatural secrets, and the town’s history. The two-season show focuses on the lives of attorney Henry Deaver and Annie Wilkes, a nurse, respectively, to draw a portrait of the town, making it come alive before our eyes. The show stars André Holland, Lizzy Caplan, and Bill Skarsgård, among others. If you are a Stephen King fan, ‘Castle Rock’ is bound to bring you close to him and his works. The show can be streamed here.

3. In the Tall Grass (2019)

‘In the Tall Grass,’ directed by Vincenzo Natali, immerses viewers in a sinister labyrinth of horror. Adapted from the novella co-written by Stephen King and Joe Hill, the film follows a brother (Avery Whitted) and sister (Laysla De Oliveira) who venture into a seemingly innocent field of tall grass in response to a child’s cries for help. Soon, they discover that the verdant maze is not what it seems, twisting time and reality. Natali’s direction transforms the ordinary into a nightmarish puzzle, creating a gripping and disorienting experience that plays with perception and fear. You can watch the film here.

2. 1922 (2017)

Adapted from Stephen King’s novella, ‘1922’ is a haunting film directed by Zak Hilditch. Set against the stark backdrop of rural Nebraska, the story follows farmer Wilfred James, portrayed by Thomas Jane, who, driven by greed and guilt, commits a heinous act with his son. As the consequences of his actions unfold, a malevolent force begins to exact a chilling revenge. Hilditch’s direction captures the eerie essence of King’s narrative, plunging audiences into a macabre tale of horror and guilt. Jane’s compelling performance and the film’s atmospheric cinematography make ‘1922’ a brooding exploration of the psychological toll of sin and retribution. You can watch the film here.

1. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Directed by Mike Flanagan, ‘Gerald’s Game‘ brings Stephen King’s suspense to life with a tight grip. The plot, adapted from King’s novel, follows a couple, portrayed by Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, whose attempt at spicing up their marriage goes terribly wrong. Gugino’s character finds herself handcuffed to a bed in a remote setting, facing a nightmarish ordeal that is catalyzed by her husband’s dead body that is right in front of her. But how did he die? Did she kill her? Flanagan’s direction crafts tension in confined spaces, transforming the psychological thriller into a claustrophobic and intense journey. With stellar performances and Flanagan’s skillful adaptation, ‘Gerald’s Game’ stands as a chilling exploration of survival against the odds. Feel free to stream it here.

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