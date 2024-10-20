10 Crime Movies Like Woman of the Hour You Must See

In her directorial debut ‘Woman of the Hour,‘ Anna Kendrick delves into the true story behind serial killer Rodney Alcala, who won a date with Cheryl Bradshaw while appearing on the game show ‘The Dating Game’ in 1978. Although outlandish at first glance, the premise provides more leverage to the “truth is stranger than fiction” argument as a dark thriller tale of escaping a monster’s clutches comes to the fore. Anna Kendrick’s Cheryl has to navigate the complexities of coming face-to-face with a dangerous figure who is on a murder spree and must be stopped. The following movies on this list delve into similar serial killer stories where the macabre elements are seen through the perspective of innocent bystanders amidst a deep dive into the psychological aspects.

10. Karla (2006)

‘Karla’ tells the story of Paul Bernardo, a serial killer who was aided by his wife Karla Homolka in the rape and murder of several girls. The movie focuses on the perspective of Karla as she comes clean about her role in the various deaths committed by her husband and how much of a willing or unwilling accomplice she was in the process. Under the direction of Joel Bender, the movie paints a gruesome picture of a dark and chilling suburban couple who seem ordinary on the outside but carry a dark psychological strain on the inside, which parallels the themes and situation of ‘Woman of the Hour.’ Little by little, it peels back the darkness lurking underneath the central characters, which leads to a satisfying, albeit unsavory, narrative.

9. The Killer Inside Me (2010)

Adapted from the eponymous 1952 novel by Jim Thompson, ‘The Killer Inside Me’ revolves around Sheriff Lou Ford, a respected member of a local Texas community, who becomes involved in the murder of the son of a wealthy businessman, Chester Conway. After meeting a provocative sex worker named Joyce Lakeland, the Sheriff’s life starts unraveling as his violent inner tendencies start taking over, and the local townsfolk start suspecting him of more egregious crimes.

The Michael Winterbottom directorial takes a leaf from the pages of ‘Woman of the Hour’ in its slow descent into madness as a seemingly perfect citizen showcases his true psychopathic tendencies the more the narrative progresses. The psychological battle between Lou and Joyce becomes an intriguing aspect of the movie, reflecting some of the exchanges between Cheryl and Rodney in a different context and situation. Still, it is equally demented in its exploration of an individual’s dark desires.

8. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

The notorious serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, becomes the subject of this thriller drama written and directed by Marc Meyers from the eponymous graphic novel and memoir by John Backderf. As explored in ‘My Friend Dahmer,’ the movie focuses on the life, childhood, and obsessions of the titular murderer through the eyes of one of his childhood friends. It provides a rare glimpse into Dahmer’s mind through the years, which mirrors the psychological depths and circumstances depicted in ‘Woman of the Hour.’ Both movies make a strong point of approaching their subject matter through another set of eyes, layering it with a sense of dread and also intrigue.

7. The Frozen Ground (2013)

‘The Frozen Ground‘ follows an Alaskan State Trooper named Jack Halcombe, who is hot on the trail of Robert Hansen, a serial killer responsible for murdering and molesting numerous young girls. Based on a real serial murder case, the Scott Walker directorial is a high-wire tense film about catching a killer who evades the authorities because of his squeaky clean profile. However, after Halcombe teams up with one of the victims, the game starts changing, albeit not without a price. The tone is reminiscent of the Anna Kendrick directorial, pushing the boundaries on the psychological aspects while also drawing the viewers into an ever-intensifying story with a bottomless pit at its heart.

6. Summer of Sam (1999)

In ‘Summer of Sam,’ a group of residents in New York City become entangled in the serial killings undertaken by the Son of Sam, David Berkowitz. After Vinny, a hairdresser, nearly ends up as a victim of the murderer, an inquest is led to uncover the identity of the killer and put a stop to him before more deaths take place. Like ‘Woman of the Hour,’ the Spike Lee directorial offers a rich texture of social commentary amidst a serial killer on the loose.

While dread and anxiety are intrinsically embedded into the fabric of the narrative, what both films excel at is their depiction of the period era they are set in and the societal situations surrounding the central characters. To that end, the creative choices in the script may deviate from the exact scenarios they purport to be based on but add another layer of complexity to the narrative and enhance the experience rather than detract from it.

5. Boston Strangler (2023)

Set during 1960s Boston, the Matt Ruskin-directed ‘Boston Strangler‘ dives into the murder investigation of the titular serial killer through the eyes of reporter Loretta McLaughlin. Although no one in the authorities manages to see the connections and actively resists Loretta’s efforts, the willful woman persists with her convictions and tries to tie down the serial killer with help from fellow reporter Jean Cole.

In a similar fashion to ‘Woman of the Hour,’ the Matt Ruskin directorial unearths the sexism and misogyny of the period setting it is based upon while a depraved killer lurks in the shadows. They both share themes of anxiety, discrimination, societal dynamics, and the role of women in fighting back against predators, all amidst a pressure-cooker environment of unpredictability.

4. The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

‘The Clovehitch Killer‘ presents a shocking story of evil lurking in one’s family through the eyes of a teenage boy named Tyer Burnside. Years after a series of unsolved murders rock a small Kentucky town, Tyler begins suspecting that his father might be the killer after finding some disturbing images in his possession. Subsequently, he delves into the case to try and determine if the man he has trusted all his life bears any connection with the terrifying Clovehitch murderer. Inspired by the real-life exploits of the BTK killer, the Duncan Skiles directorial captures the same psychological dread that runs through the Anna Kendrick-starrer. They both present a picture-perfect situation, which turns it on its head the more the narrative progresses, leaping into pitch-black waters with deftness and gruesome execution.

3. Snowtown (2011)

Under the direction of Justin Kurzel, ‘Snowtown’ presents the harrowing true story of the Snowtown murders in a biographical fashion. The movie is told from the perspective of Jamie, a 16-year-old teenager who is turned into a murder accomplice by a charismatic predator named John. Amidst a plethora of dark devices plaguing his life and turning it into a nightmare, Jamie falls into the grips of a wrong influence as the psychological drama probes into the deepest and darkest parts of the soul and offers a bleak vision of an individual’s pain. In many ways, its exploration mirrors ‘Woman of the Hour,’ specifically in its unflinching look into the lives of victims who have brushed against malevolent forces. However, it portrays an even starker story, showcasing how atrocities get propagated in real life.

2. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Helmed by Joe Berlinger, ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ tells the story of a single mother named Liz, who falls in love with serial killer Ted Bundy and remains blind to his horrifying crimes despite being proven guilty in the court of law. The movie chronicles all of Bundy’s infamous exploits through the eyes of Liz as she gets a front-row view into the man’s personal life, crafting a rare glimpse into his psyche on a more intimate level.

It is based on the experiences of Ted Bundy’s real-life former girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall, who wrote her story in the memoir ‘The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.’ With a compelling performance by Zac Efron in the role of the notorious serial killer, the Berlinger directorial has a similarly elevated aspect to its drama as ‘Woman of the Hour,’ which is exacerbated even further through the choice of protagonist. Both movies make it a point to highlight the macabre actions of the serial killer through an unwitting partner, who slowly realizes the truth behind their monstrosity.

1. Monster (2003)

‘Monster’ is an exploration of the life and crimes of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a sex worker who murdered a number of her clients during the late 1980s. Written and directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie follows Wuornos’ exploits through the eyes of a woman named Selby Wall, who gets drawn into a romance with the serial killer. However, as more and more bodies start racking up everywhere she goes, Selby starts suspecting Wuornos’ involvement in the deaths.

The similarities between Jenkins’ directorial and ‘Woman of the Hour’ stand out owing to its subtle but impressive build-up to tense environments later in the narrative. Additionally, it is an intimate study of a dangerous woman whose motivations are given incredible depth through a masterful performance and an overall psychological underpinning. It garnered a lot of critical praise and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for Charlize Theron, who plays Wuornos.

