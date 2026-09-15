When nothing goes according to plan, you can still count on a murder mystery movie to keep you rooting for justice. Murder is a tried and tested vantage point of fiction, and the cinematic medium has taken the cult of the corpse to new heights. The killer often hides in the unlikeliest people, and their motive for murder makes the viewers probe into the darkness inherent in human nature. When the dead body comes to the public, it is often a vehicle for unmasking another deep-rooted societal flaw. In its extensive library of movies spread across all genres, HBO Max offers some very intriguing films in the genre that stay with the audience long after the mystery has been solved.

10. Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017)

In her documentaries, Erin Lee Carr is often known for dealing with the fringes of justice with an impactful voice. Her actual crime documentary movie follows the infamous case of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard with a drive towards facts and levelheaded judgment. After years of abuse and mistreatment, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend conspired to murder Dee Dee in 2015. While you may be familiar with the case from Hulu’s fictional treatment, ‘The Act,’ the documentary is more nuanced and bolder in dealing with this morally complex case. If you are looking for a complicated murder mystery that is more concerned with the reason behind the murder, here is a film that would fascinate you. You can watch it here.

9. Beware the Slenderman (2018)

‘Beware the Slenderman,’ directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky, is a chilling murder mystery documentary that delves into the disturbing case of two 12-year-old girls who stabbed their friend in 2014, claiming they were influenced by the fictional internet character Slenderman. The film meticulously explores the psyche of the young perpetrators, unraveling the complexities of their actions and the power of online folklore. Through interviews, court footage, and expert analysis, the documentary raises thought-provoking questions about mental health, morality, and the impact of the digital age on impressionable minds. Brodsky’s masterful storytelling, combined with the compelling real-life narrative and insightful commentary, makes ‘Beware the Slenderman’ a gripping and thought-provoking murder mystery that goes beyond the crime, offering a disturbing yet fascinating glimpse into the minds of young individuals influenced by internet myths. You can stream the film here.

8. Citizen X (1995)

Directed by Chris Gerolmo, ‘Citizen X’ is based on the true story of Andrei Chikatilo, aka The Butcher of Rostov, a Soviet serial killer who sexually assaulted and killed more than 50 women and children between 1978 and 1990. In the film, we see low-level police detective Viktor Burakov (Steven Rea) bent on finding Chikatilo (Jeffrey DeMunn), a Communist, but faces obstacles because the Soviet bureaucracy seems to be protecting him. How Burakov, assisted by a psychiatrist, tracks down the culprit and brings him to justice is what we see in this critically and commercially acclaimed film. You can stream it here.

7. The Player (1992)

Based on Michael Tolkin’s novel, ‘The Player’ is not a traditional murder mystery. It features Tim Robbins as Hollywood studio executive Griffin Mill, who kills a writer named David Kahane, believing him to be the person sending him postcard threats. However, when the threats don’t stop, Griffin realizes he has killed the wrong man. While looking for a way to keep himself safe, he fights to push himself up in the power ladder at the studio. From his affair with David’s girlfriend to his breakup with his girlfriend to his tussle with executive Larry Levy to the police investigation into David’s murder, Griffin has a lot on his plate. However, the most important thing is to stay away from the stalker and deliver a good movie to the studio, no matter how dangerous the person pitching it is. ‘The Player’ is a cult classic dark comedy that satirically showcases the quintessential Hollywood scandals. The Oscar-nominated movie can be streamed here.



6. Fackham Hall (2025)

Jim O’Hanlon’s satirical comedy ‘Fackham Hall’ is set in 1930s England. It revolves around the Davenport family, which is about to go extinct because it has no heir left. Marriage within the family is the only way for survival. This is when Lady Davenport’s daughter, Rose, who was expected to marry her cousin, decides to be with the new hall boy, Eric Noone. However, the murder of Lord Humphrey Davenport turns things upside down, and as an inspector investigates the case, a shocking truth is revealed that connects Eric to Humphrey. Is Eric the killer? ‘Fackham Hall’ stars Ben Radcliffe, Tom Felton, Thomasin McKenzie, Hayley Mills, Damian Lewis, and Katherine Waterston. Well-written and well-executed, the movie offers an entertaining binge. It can be streamed here.

5. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ is the first movie in Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot film franchise. The story features Branagh as Detective Hercule Poirot, who is asked by businessman Edward Ratchett (Johnny Depp) to keep him safe as both head to London on the Orient Express. A derailment due to an avalanche reveals Ratchett’s dead body, making everyone aboard the train a suspect. As Poirot’s investigation proceeds, a shocking truth reveals itself, not only clearing the mystery around the killer but also Ratchett, who, it seems, deserved to die. ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ has a vintage charm that Agatha Christie’s novels carry. The ensemble cast also includes Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley, Derek Jacobi, Marwan Kenzari, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The movie can be streamed here.

4. Kimi (2022)

A masterpiece of a thriller by Steven Soderbergh, ‘Kimi’ follows Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), a tech worker who works on improving the software that runs Kimi, a smart speaker, a new tech invention. Angela also has agoraphobia that keeps her from leaving her house. As a part of her work, she has to listen to all the audio the software captures from the Kimi devices. When one such audio reveals a premeditated murder, she realizes that she has to report it. This means leaving her house and thus risking her agoraphobia. However, she soon realizes that her condition is the least of her worries when her superiors try to prevent her from reporting the crime to the FBI by whatever means necessary. To find out the root of the conspiracy, you can watch ‘Kimi’ right here.

3. Juror #2 (2024)

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ centers on Justin Kemp, a juror who finds himself in a tricky scenario amidst a murder trial. As the trial proceeds and details are revealed, Kemp realizes that the killer of the woman on whose murder the trial is being held might just be him and not the one accused. Whether he will confess or let justice take its route is what we find out in this captivating legal drama. Will the juror in him do his job, or will his morals take the better of him? Starring Nicholas Hoult as Justin Kemp, ‘Juror #2’ is a tense and gripping drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you wait to see how things turn out. It can be watched here.

2. Rashomon (1951)

Akira Kurosawa‘s masterful storytelling technique makes the mystery thriller movie ‘Rashomon’ one of the lasting artifacts of film history. By chronicling the tale of a man’s murder and the rape of his wife through four accounts varying much from each other, the movie investigates the fleeting and subjective nature of truth itself. Be it for the set design or the immersive performances, the essentially black comedy movie became influential enough in popular culture to give rise to a phenomenon after its name. The Rashomon effect delineates how the brain creates memory due to previous experiences and internal bias. You can stream it here.

1. The Batman (2022)

After Christopher Nolan‘s stint with the caped crusader, director Matt Reeves brings his gloomy menace to the iconic comic superhero in ‘The Batman.’ The narrative follows the emergence of a new villain in Gotham City who goes by the name of Riddler. While the killer takes his prey one after another, he leaves a few clues for Robert Pattinson‘s Batman. Gradually, the perpetrator’s plans become apparent to the latter as he makes friends with Catwoman. While stripped down of Nolan’s epic vision, Matt Reeves’ Batman is more of a noir detective. And thus, the value of the superhero movie as a murder mystery may astonish you. You may watch it here.

Read More: Best Paranormal Documentaries on Netflix