While there is a plethora of horror movies out there that can scare you to bits, there are some who seek more thrill in horror. Such people purposely visit haunted sights and even use Ouija Boards to interact with paranormal beings, but let’s be honest, not all of us dare to do that. So, we pick the safer option to experience the supernatural in full effect and watch documentary movies/shows. After all, since documentaries bring us closer to reality than movies, it’s perfect for those who don’t want to encounter real paranormal things yet still want to be as authentic as possible. The following films on Netflix have enough to enthrall you and keep you on the edge of your seat.

15. Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025)

Is the paranormal a branch of science? Oscar-winner Errol Morris’ documentary ‘Chaos: The Manson Murders’ seems to explain the answer to this question, revealing shocking truths regarding one of the most notorious cults in the endeavor. The documentary shows how cult leader Charles Manson’s manipulation of his followers, the Manson family, may have more to it than meets the eye. To a layman, it may seem like Manson was able to preach his ideals like some God and used his powers to control many minds. However, the film shows that Manson himself may have been a puppet for a higher power, specifically, the CIA. Based on the book ‘CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties’ by Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring, ‘Chaos: The Manson Murders’ takes a deep dive into one of the most complex cases of mass murder in US history. You can watch it here.

14. Files of the Unexplained (2024- )

Each of the eight episodes of the investigative docuseries ‘Files of the Unexplained’ delves into an inexplicable case of alien encounters/ghost hauntings/mysterious deaths. From the Myrtles Plantations to Lake Lanier to Mount Shasta, the series features interviews, re-enactments, speculations, and possibilities concerning unexplained hotspots and events nationwide. If you are into paranormal stuff, ‘Files of the Unexplained’ is a hit show that is one of Netflix’s most-watched. You can stream it here.

13. Encounters (2023)

‘Encounters’ is a docuseries that explores real stories of people having had extraterrestrial encounters. The four-episode series delves into four mind-boggling cases of otherworldly phenomena that gained global attention. From submersible spacecraft in a Welsh town to mysterious balls of light over Japan to humanoid figures in Zimbabwe, we get to hear about bizarre cases and their analysis from astrophysicists, journalists, cryptologists, and scientists. If you are into aliens and want to know more about their existence, ‘Encounters’ is a gripping watch. It can be streamed here.

12. Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, ‘Wrinkles the Clown’ centers on the titular masked figure, a performance artist, who entertains as well as scares misbehaving kids in Naples, Florida. However, his mere appearance makes him a scary, inhuman figure to everyone, not just kids. The documentary film centers on the unidentified individual and what led him to buy a mask and become Wrinkles the clown. With time, his popularity, or rather notoriety, grew, and he became a social media sensation. Fear became fame, and while some took fun in it, others found it unnerving. To know more about the case, you can watch ‘Wrinkles the Clown’ here.



11. True Haunting (2025- )

‘True Haunting’ deals with true stories of people dealing with the paranormal. The docuseries is executive-produced by James Wan and reveals, in the words of those who experienced the hauntings, what happened. With dramatic re-enactments, interviews, archival photographs, and footage, the show offers an intimate exploration of the cases and those who underwent the chilling experience. Be it a student in upstate New York college dealing with a malevolent spirit connected to his past, or a couple renovating their Victorian home that is home to evil forces, the hauntings come in all shapes and sizes. The show also features famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. You can stream ‘True Hauntings’ here.

10. The Devil on Trial (2023)

Under the directorship of Chris Holt, ‘The Devil on Trial’ unravels the unprecedented tale of the lone instance when “demonic possession” became a legal defense in a U.S. murder trial. Weaving together firsthand testimonies of alleged devil possession and a chilling murder, the film delves into the extraordinary events that force a profound contemplation of our collective of the unknown. As the narrative unfolds, The Devil on Trial’ navigates the murky waters where supernatural beliefs clash with the judicial system, inviting audiences to question the boundaries between the spiritual and the legal realms. You can watch it here.

9. 28 Days Haunted (2022)

Embark on a supernatural odyssey with ’28 Days Haunted,’ a trailblazing Netflix paranormal documentary that stands out among the spectral offerings. The series unveils an innovative experiment orchestrated by renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Three diverse teams, comprising a skeptic, a psychic, and a tech enthusiast, brave a 28-day immersion in the eerie. Their mission? To explore haunting phenomena in contrasting locations—an infamous haunted site, an unsuspected locale, and a historically rich yet unexplored space. ’28 Days Haunted’ promises a riveting blend of skepticism, psychic intuition, and cutting-edge technology, delivering an unparalleled journey into the mysterious realms of the supernatural. You can watch the show here.

8. My Encounter with Evil (2022)

‘My Encounter with Evil’ unfolds three gripping stories of demonic possession and exorcism, establishing itself as a standout paranormal documentary streaming on Netflix. Across its concise four episodes, the docuseries delves into the haunting experiences of Mexican women—Florencia, Coni, and Jessica—each grappling with unique encounters with the otherworldly. The series weaves a hair-raising narrative through a compelling mix of personal exorcism footage and reenactments inspired by the women’s retellings. Brace yourself for a riveting journey, as ‘My Encounter with Evil’ delivers ample jump-scares, making it a must-watch for those seeking spine-tingling tales of the occult. You can watch the show here.

7. Haunted: Latin America (2021)

In ‘Haunted: Latin America,’ the chilling anthology format continues as real individuals from Latin American countries share terrifying paranormal encounters. This Netflix series, an extension of ‘Haunted,’ presents tales of supernatural terror, from evil spirits to ancestral curses. The narratives are vividly brought to life through intense reenactments, blurring the boundaries between reality and the supernatural. ‘Haunted: Latin America’ offers a cultural twist to the spine-tingling storytelling, captivating audiences with tales of the paranormal rooted in the rich folklore and history of the region. You can watch the series here.



6. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021)

In true crime, there are cases so peculiar that they spark contemplation about supernatural involvement. The Burari Deaths exemplify this, and ‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ emerges as a paranormal documentary on Netflix. On July 1st, 2018, in India, the entire Chundawat family, comprised of eleven members, was discovered lifeless in their residence. The ‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ meticulously explores every conceivable theory surrounding this mystifying and sorrowful episode, leaving no investigative stone unturned. You can watch the series here.

5. John Was Trying To Contact Aliens (2020)

Directed by Matthew Killip, ‘John Was Trying To Contact Aliens’ is a 16-minute short that chronicles one man’s extreme fascination with wanting to contact the other worlds. It thus revolves around electronics specialist John Shepherd, who spent the better part of three decades broadcasting radio signals millions of miles into space, only to end up finding something much more important closer to home. The fact that this documentary captures the heartwarming essence of the tale primarily through vintage and psychedelic footage makes it stand out from the rest. You can watch it here.

4. Surviving Death (2021)

As the title suggests, ‘Surviving Death’ is a Netflix-original documentary series that dives deep into the paranormal phenomena connected to one’s ultimate passing. From the possibility of life after death to reincarnation to psychic mediumship, this six-parter explores it all to answer the age-old question of what happens after we die. It is based on paranormal enthusiast Leslie Kean’s 2017 book of the same name. And the matters covered seem to be perfectly balanced thanks to the inclusion of personal accounts, making it entirely comprehensive. You can watch it here.

3. Life After Death with Tyler Henry (2022)

This docuseries follows renowned Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry as he goes about bringing closure to people who have lost their loved ones. Some might find it creepy, but Tyler brings answers and peace for those looking for any sign of their loved ones who have passed on. As he does this, we follow him as he tries to find the truth behind his other’s past. His mother was taken as a baby by a woman who was a murderer. To join him on his journey, you can stream ‘Life After Death with Tyler Henry’ right here.

2. Dark Tourist (2018)

‘Dark Tourist,’ hosted by David Farrier, is a travel documentary series that explores unconventional and macabre tourist destinations worldwide. Farrier immerses himself in places associated with death, disaster, and the bizarre, providing a unique perspective on global tourism. From nuclear exclusion zones to voodoo rituals, each episode showcases Farrier’s curiosity and humor while navigating the darker side of travel. The show combines cultural exploration with an offbeat sense of adventure, making it a fascinating and sometimes unsettling journey for those intrigued by the unconventional facets of our world. You can watch the series here.



1. Haunted (2018-)

Featuring intimate retellings of true and terrifying tales told by those who experienced them in real life, ‘Haunted’ is undoubtedly one of the best paranormal shows on Netflix. The series doesn’t seek to affirm or negate any of the accounts despite the doubts naturally skeptic viewers might have, meaning that it allows the subjects to illustrate their enigmatic encounters as they please. The only thing it does do is provide dramatic reenactments to amp up the terrifying intensity of the scenarios, leaving us rattled to our very souls. You can watch this bone-chilling series here.

Read More: Best Horror Documentaries on Netflix