10 Movies Like Boston Strangler You Must See

‘Boston Strangler‘ is a historical crime drama movie that is based on the true story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders. It chronicles the story of Loretta McLaughlin, a fierce reporter who was the first one to connect the dots about the serial killer. She and her partner Jean Cole went against all sexist propaganda in the early 1960s to bring this case into the public eye. They went around the city to inform women about the cold-blooded murder, saving multiple lives.

The riveting and awe-inspiring film is written and directed by Matt Ruskin, it will stay with you long after you watch it, and you’ll want to re-experience it. If the feeling resonates with you, then we’ve curated a list of similar movies. You can watch most of these movies, similar to ‘Boston Strangler’ on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu!

10. Spotlight (2015)

The Boston Globe hires Jewish editor Marty Baron, who tasks the Spotlight team to probe allegations against priest John Geoghan, accused of child abuse. Lawyer Mitchell Garabedian reveals Cardinal Law’s prior knowledge of Geoghan’s actions, which leads to Baron supporting Robby, Mike, Sacha, and Matt to investigate. With the backing of Ben Bradlee, Jr., they reach out to reluctant Garabedian, lawyer Eric Macleish, and Phil Saviano, head of the victims’ rights organization.

After a year-long investigation, they discover twenty pedophile priests in Boston and unveil Cardinal Law’s knowledge of their abuse in their publication. The biographical drama film, ‘Spotlight‘ is a Tom McCarthy directorial and, much like ‘Boston Strangler,’ it is the true story of a team of journalists who expose a child abuse scandal linked with Catholic priests.

9. The Good Nurse (2022)

‘The Good Nurse‘ is based on Charles Graeber’s true crime book ‘The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.’ The drama film is helmed by Tobias Lindholm, and akin to ‘Boston Stranglers, ‘ it traverses an incident that killed several innocent people. Moreover, it also features a strong woman who ultimately saves the day. It chronicles the story of Amy, a highly proficient nurse who is compelled to work in a hospital to gain access to health insurance while taking care of her young daughters, despite her heart condition.

Amy finds comfort in her relationship with her understanding colleague, Charlie, which provides her with a sense of relief. However, things take a dramatic turn when patients start to die in inexplicable ways. The hospital authorities commence an internal investigation, and Amy is thrust into the middle of it all. Her knowledge and unwavering willpower are instrumental in solving the puzzle behind the deaths and holding those accountable for their actions.

8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019)

‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile’ is a biographical crime drama movie that begins when the authorities arrest the man who a single mother takes for her soulmate on charges of suspected kidnapping and link him to multiple homicides, shattering their seemingly perfect life. Despite his constant reassurances of being framed, he must defend himself in America’s inaugural nationally televised trial.

Meanwhile, Ted Bundy’s partner grapples with comprehending the truth and struggles to understand the situation. The events force her to question everything she thought she knew about their relationship, which according to her, is built on trust and love. The film is based on Elizabeth Kendall’s memoir, ‘The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy,’ and parallel to ‘Boston Strangler,’ it is the real story of a serial killer with a woman in the center who’s desperate to piece the puzzle.

7. No Man of God (2021)

The notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy, awaits execution by electrocution. During this time, he forms a bizarre yet intricate bond with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier as he recounts his gruesome crimes in detail. Despite Bundy’s heinous actions, Hagmaier finds himself strangely drawn to the killer, making for a complex and disturbing connection.

‘No Man of God’ is a crime mystery movie directed by Amber Sealey, and it is based on the real-life conversations between Ted and Bill after the former was held captive by the FBI. Corresponding to ‘Boston Strangler, ‘ this cinematic piece gives the viewers a glimpse into the mind of a serial killer and their thought process.

6. Monster (2003)

‘Monster’ is a chilling true story that revolves around Aileen Wuornos, one of America’s earliest female serial killers. Wuornos’ troubled upbringing in Michigan, marked by abuse and drug addiction, prompts her to turn to prostitution at the tender age of thirteen. She eventually moves to Florida and becomes a highway sex worker servicing truck drivers. Over a span of nine months in 1989 and 1990, Wuornos engages in a lesbian romance with Selby as she kills her clients for money without engaging in sexual acts.

Wuornos’ actions deviate from the usual pattern of sex workers being serial killer victims, as she herself becomes a ruthless murderer. The crime drama movie written and directed by Patty Jenkins, and the ones who loved the element of a strong female character chasing after a serial killer, as seen in ‘Boston Strangler’ this movie delivers precisely that.

5. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

In seventh grade, Derf meets Jeffrey Dahmer, a shy and awkward boy living outside Akron, Ohio, with his troubled family. In high school, Dahmer becomes more distant, dissolving animals in acid and faking epileptic fits for attention. Obsessing over a male jogger, Dahmer turns to alcohol to drown out his sexual fantasies of death. Despite his disturbing behavior, adults don’t seem to notice, and his friends create a “Dahmer Fan Club,” paying him to perform stunts.

After being left by his family, Dahmer picks up a hitchhiker and murders him. Ten years later, Derf learns of Dahmer’s arrest for gruesome murders. Based on Jogn Backerf’s eponymous graphic novel, ‘My Friend Dahmer’ is a psychological drama film that documents the experience of a cartoonist who knew Jeffrey Dahmer, the notorious serial killer. The Marc Meyers directorial also features the story of a serial killer like ‘Boston Strangler,’ offering us a closer look at the events that transformed a man into a murderer.

4. Seven (1995)

‘Seven’ is a classic crime thriller movie by renowned director David Fincher. Two detectives team up to solve a series of gruesome murders in this thrilling tale. Somerset, a seasoned detective on the verge of retirement, and Mills, his young and enthusiastic partner who recently transferred to the precinct, investigate the murder of an obese man with “Gluttony” scrawled on his wall.

Their investigation takes a darker turn when they discover a lawyer with “Greed” written on the floor. Somerset suspects that the same killer is behind both murders, targeting individuals who have committed the seven deadly sins. Similar to ‘Boston Strangler, ‘ the movie features a cat-and-mouse chase with a serial killer on the loose.

3. Lost Girls (2020)

Mari Gilbert pushes law enforcement officials to search tirelessly for her daughter, Shannan, who has gone missing. Her determined efforts bring to the fore a string of unsolved murders of young female sex workers on the South Shore barrier islands of Long Island. The infamous Long Island serial killer is the one who perpetrates these murders.

Mari Gilbert’s relentless pursuit of justice sheds new light on the dark secrets surrounding these heinous crimes that force officials to confront the reality of the situation and take action. ‘Lost Girls‘ is a mystery drama film based on Robert Kolker’s book, ‘ Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery.’ The riveting Liz Garbus directorial also highlights a serial killer who targets females, and a woman shoulders the responsibility of unmasking him, closely resembling the plot junctures of ‘Boston Strangler.’

2. The Little Things (2021)

‘The Little Things‘ is a neo-noir crime thriller helmed by John Lee Hancock. It depicts the journey of Kern County’s Deputy Sheriff, Joe “Deke” Deacon, who is dispatched to Los Angeles for what was supposed to be a simple evidence-gathering task. However, he soon becomes entangled in the pursuit of a ruthless killer who is wreaking havoc in the city.

L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, who leads the investigation, recognizes Deke’s exceptional cop instincts and seeks his assistance. Little does Baxter know, the investigation is unearthing traumatic memories from Deke’s past, exposing unsettling secrets that could jeopardize more than just the case. Akin to the reporter in ‘Boston Strangler,’ Joe becomes obsessed with revealing the identity of the serial killer.

1. Zodiac (2007)

‘Zodiac‘ is another gem by director David Fincher; the mystery thriller film showcases Robert Graysmith, a quirky cartoonist working for the San Francisco Chronicle, who annoys Paul Avery, a journalist whose drinking habit hinders his work. However, they bond over their shared fascination with the Zodiac killer. As Avery’s life spirals out of control, Graysmith becomes increasingly obsessed with the case. He delves into amateur detective work, connecting with police inspector David Toschi, handwriting expert Sherwood Morrill, and Linda del Buono, a convict who had a connection to one of the Zodiac’s victims.

Graysmith’s relentless pursuit of the killer consumes his life, causing him to neglect his job, wife, and children. The movie is based on the eponymous non-fictional novel and its sequel, ‘Zodiac Unmasked’ by Robert Graysmith. Analogous to ‘Boston Strangler, ‘ it also features a man who is previously disregarded but becomes the key to solving the case.

Read More: Is Boston Strangler Based on a True Story?