Liked Don’t Move? Here Are 10 Similar Horror Movies You Must See

Directed by Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, ‘Don’t Move’ is a nail-bitingly suspenseful horror thriller film that follows a young woman fleeing from a killer while a paralytic agent slowly shuts down her body. Iris is facing personal tragedy when she is ambushed in the wilderness by a sadistic killer. He injects her with a neuromuscular blocking agent that will ultimately nullify her ability to move and speak within 20 minutes. As she runs across the forest and tries to find help, Iris feels her limbs giving out one by one, to the point where she isn’t able to ask for help even when she has the opportunity. These are some psychological horror movies like Netflix’s ‘Don’t Move’ that create an edge-of-your-seat experience.

10. Rust Creek (2018)

‘Rust Creek,’ directed by Jen McGowan, revolves around a college student who accidentally ventures deep into the Kentucky forest, where she is chased by dangerous locals. An innocent navigating mistake leaves Sawyer (Hermione Corfield) running for her life in the Kentucky wilderness. As she fights to survive, a lone figure emerges to offer her a safe haven from her relentless pursuers. Similar to ‘Don’t Move,’ ‘Rust Creek’ features a thrilling chase through the wilderness, with the protagonist meeting friendlier people along the way who are able to offer little assistance. ‘Don’t Move’ and ‘Rust Creek’ are further highlighted by the stellar performances of their leads and truly menacing antagonists.

9. Run (2020)

Helmed by director Aneesh Chaganty, Hulu’s ‘Run’ centers on a wheelchair-bound teen confined to her home as she starts to suspect that her mother harbors a dark secret. Chloe takes heavy doses of medication for her ailment and gets around the house using a wheelchair and motor assistance. Her mother homeschools her and looks after her every need. However, Chloe begins to uncover troubling signs pointing to an unsettling reality about her mother. With an unplugged internet connection, suspicious medication, and an opaque history, Chloe is left questioning whether her greatest protector is a twisted manipulator. Like ‘Don’t Move,’ the psychological thrills of ‘Run’ reach a frenetic pace because of the protagonist’s helplessness and inability to fight back. Yet, they struggle against the odds, using their intelligence and every resource at their disposal to escape.

8. No Exit (2022)

With Damien Power in the director’s chair, ‘No Exit’ introduces us to Darby, a recovering drug addict who escapes rehab to visit her mother undergoing surgery. The route is shut down during a snowstorm, and she is trapped at an inn alongside a diverse group of strangers. However, in the parking lot, Darby finds a young girl in the back of a van. Not knowing which one of the guests the vehicle belongs to, she must carefully find help without alerting the killer. Based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel of the same name, the Hulu mystery thriller will appeal to those who enjoyed the taut suspense of ‘Don’t Move.’ Both movies create tension with the protagonist and the killer caught in a one-sided game of cat-and-mouse,

7. Julia’s Eyes (2010)

With Guillem Morales at the helm, ‘Julia’s Eyes’ is a Spanish horror film that centers on a woman investigating the mysterious death of her twin sister while slowly losing her sight to a degenerative eye disease. As Julia’s eyesight deteriorates, she becomes increasingly convinced that a shadowy figure, a secret lover, was responsible for her sister’s death—and may now be targeting her. While Julia moves into her sister’s home, a horrifying atmosphere builds as an ominous presence seems to lurk at the edge of her worsening vision. Like ‘Don’t Move,’ ‘Julia’s Eyes,’ also known as ‘Los ojos de Julia,’ creates an intense atmosphere that combines with the protagonist’s physical limitations to amplify the horror with extreme vulnerability.

6. Alone (2020)

Helmed by John Hyams, ‘Alone’ narrates the unnerving story of Jessica, a recently widowed woman who is forced to fight for her survival after being kidnapped by a killer and taken into remote woodlands. Following her husband’s suicide, Jessica embarks on a solo road trip to cope with her grief. However, she finds herself being followed by a creepy figure who seems to turn up everywhere she goes. At a remote stretch of highway, the stalker makes his move, taking Jessica to a cabin in the woods. As she makes a desperate attempt to escape and fight through the forest, those who liked the chase sequences and ever-encroaching danger in ‘Don’t Move’ will be drawn into the film. Both movies follow protagonists facing personal tragedy who are caught in harsh environments in a frantic fight for survival.

5. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Helmed by Mike Flanagan and based on Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name, ‘Gerald’s Game’ follows Jessie (Carla Gugino), who is left handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin after a role-playing game with her husband, Gerald, takes a tragic turn. With no one to help her and days stretching ahead, Jessie faces terrifying visions, struggling to distinguish hallucination from bone-chilling threats lurking at the door.

Those who liked the elements of survival under extreme conditions in ‘Don’t Move’ will appreciate ‘Gerald’s Game’ for its intense focus on a nearly-helpless protagonist who fights both physical and psychological battles. Both films trap their characters in situations of immobility and vulnerability while exploring their ingenuity even under such dire circumstances.

4. The Invisible Man (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell and loosely based on H. G. Wells’s eponymous 1897 novel, ‘The Invisible Man’ follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), who escapes an abusive relationship with a wealthy and manipulative scientist. After her ex’s apparent suicide, Cecilia begins to sense a terrifying presence stalking her. As she tries to convince others of the unseen threat, she comes to believe that her ex has come to haunt her in an invisible form. In ‘Don’t Move’ as well as ‘The Invisible Man,’ the protagonists suffer a handicap while attempting to escape their assailant; Cecilia can’t see her ex, while Iris slowly loses motor function. This makes them similarly nerve-wracking, with an escalating sense of danger as they rely on their wits and resilience.

3. Misery (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner, ‘Misery’ follows novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) as he gets into a debilitating accident during a blizzard. He is saved by a nurse (Kathy Bates) who claims to be his number one fan, and she takes him to a remote cabin in the mountains. However, the seeming act of kindness quickly turns sinister when Annie, enraged over the fate of a character in Paul’s novels, traps him in her isolated home, forcing him to rewrite his story while keeping him incapacitated and at her mercy.

Based on the eponymous 1987 novel by Stephen King, fans of ‘Don’t Move’ will find ‘Misery’ similarly gripping, as both films focus on characters physically and psychologically cornered, battling against their assailant’s sadistic control. Kathy Bates renders a stellar performance as the nurse, and the slow unraveling of the character’s true nature creates palpable suspense as Paul attempts to outwit her.

2. Hush (2016)

Directed by Mike Flanagan, ‘Hush’ centers on Maddie Young (Kate Siegel), a deaf and mute author living isolated in the woods. On a particular night, she is unable to hear calls for help and a crossbow bolt thudding into human flesh outside her home. A sadistic masked killer stalks Maddie, sending her pictures of herself in her home before cutting off the telephone lines and the power. Isolated and unable to hear her attacker, Maddie must use her intelligence and adaptability to stay alive in a terrifying hunting game orchestrated by the killer. Fans of ‘Don’t Move’ will be gripped by ‘Hush’ for its focus on a protagonist battling both physical limitations and a relentless predator. Both the film’s villains play games against protagonists who seem especially helpless against them, whereas the women rely on sheer determination and intelligence.

1. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Helmed by Fede Alvarez, ‘Don’t Breathe’ is a superbly crafted thriller that served as an influence on ‘Don’t Move.’ It narrates the story of young burglars who break into a blind war veteran’s home only to realize that he is a terrifying threat beyond their worst nightmare. As the thieves break into the veteran’s home, expecting an easy heist, they find themselves trapped and cornered in his domain. The burglary turns into a desperate night of survival in the pitch-dark house, and the film picks up a fervent pace that does not yield until the credits roll. ‘Don’t Breathe’ and ‘Don’t Move’ both have characters trapped in life-or-death scenarios with extreme physical limitations. With brilliant performances, powerful twists, and expert direction, ‘Don’t Breathe’ is a must-watch for fans of psychological horror.

Read More: Don’t Move: Was Chloe Real? How Did She Die?