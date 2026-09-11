Home is supposed to be the place where you feel the safest, which is what makes home invasions scarier. The universal fear that someone will break into our house makes the movies of the home invasion sub-genre more thrilling than other movies because when we imagine ourselves in those situations, a sense of panic and thrill creeps up into our minds. In these movies, homes turn into battlegrounds where everyone is tested on how far they would go to protect the place they call home. Ordinary people become heroes to protect the ones they love and also for their own survival. So, if you want to put yourself in the shoes of someone tackling a home invasion, you just need to shut the doors, turn off the lights, put on your headphones, go to Netflix, and watch the movies listed below.

9. Held Hostage in My House (2024)

Directed by Anna Elizabeth James, Lifetime’s ‘Held Hostage in My House’ features Amy Smart as single mother and artist Dawn Van Brocklin, who is tied to her bed in her own house, which she has turned into an Airbnb, by a masked person. She is forced to reassess her interactions from her recent past to determine whether anyone she met is the infiltrator. This reveals to viewers her different relationships, including with her ex-husband, with whom she is fighting the custody battle of her son, her agent, a woman she met who belonged to a prostitution ring, and a man who was there with his male lover to hide from his wife. To find out who the culprit, you can watch ‘Held Hostage in My House’ here.

8. I Came By (2022)

Sometimes, a break-in takes a toll on the burglar. In ‘I Came By,’ we meet 23-year-old graffiti artist Toby Nealey (George MacKay), who has a rather weird hobby. As a form of rebellion, he breaks into the houses of upper-class people, draws ‘I Came By’ on a wall, and leaves. But when he breaks into the house of his latest target, retired High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville), whom he believes is a hypocrite, he finds an imprisoned man in the basement. Is this man an enemy of Blake? Or is he one among many? What secret is Blake hiding? There are a lot of questions, and Toby might just be risking his life if he returns to Blake’s place for answers. Will he do it? To find out, you can watch ‘I Came By,’ directed by Babak Anvari, right here.

7. Windfall (2022)

Directed by Charlie McDowell, ‘Windfall’ is a crime thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons. The plot unfolds around a tech billionaire’s vacation home, which becomes an unexpected battleground when a man breaks in, intending to exploit its emptiness, only to find himself facing the arrogant mogul and his wife, who arrive for a last-minute getaway, leading to an unexpected and tense confrontation. You can watch the movie here.

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6. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Based on Stephanie Perkins’s horror novel of the same name, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ is a slasher movie directed by Patrick Brice. The Sydney Park and Théodore Pellerin-starrer follows Makani Young, a high schooler who moves from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska to live with her grandmother. She enrolls in Osborne High School, where the graduating class is being targeted by an unknown assailant who is determined not only to kill but also to expose the dark secrets of his victims. With their lives on the line, Makani joins hands with other students of her age to stop the ruthless murderer before it’s too late. You can check out the film here to find out what happens.



5. Intrusion (2021)

Directed by Adam Salky, the horror thriller ‘Intrusion’ stars Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green as a couple who fall prey to a chilling home invasion. The plot unfolds as they move to a secluded dream house, only to confront a nightmarish intrusion by a mysterious assailant. This film effectively taps into the classic home intrusion horror subgenre, delivering tension and suspense that keep viewers on edge. It skillfully explores the vulnerability of domestic spaces and the fear of invasion, making it a standout in the genre. With a strong cast and the director’s adept handling of suspense, ‘Intrusion’ is a gripping and unsettling experience for fans of home invasion horror. You can stream it here.

4. The Babysitter (2017)

‘The Babysitter,’ directed by McG, is a stellar home-intrusion horror film that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The plot centers on Cole (Judah Lewis), a teenager who discovers that his attractive babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), and her friends are part of a sinister satanic cult. The film artfully combines dark humor with intense suspense, offering a unique twist on the home invasion genre. McG’s skillful direction and the cast’s strong performances, including Bella Thorne and Robbie Amell, create a chilling atmosphere, while the film’s ability to balance horror and humor makes it a standout in the genre, delivering both thrills and laughs in equal measure. You may watch the movie here.

3. Mercy (2016)

‘Mercy’ tells the story of four brothers who return home after ages to say their final farewell to their sick mother. But as they spend more time with their dying mother, her hidden motives start to resurface. While the secrets of her past are unleashed through the night, the bonds of the family with each other are put to an ultimate test and reach a point where the four brothers are forced to fight for their survival. The movie has some good twists along the way and a good conclusion at the end. Overall, it’s worth a one-time watch that you can experience here.

2. Creep (2014)

Directed and co-written by Patrick Brice, ‘Creep’ is a psychological horror movie inspired by ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Dinner with Andre,’ and ‘Misery.’ The film revolves around a cash-strapped videographer named Aaron, who takes a freelancing opportunity that can earn him $1,000 in a single day. His client Josef lives in the remote mountains, and when Aaron begins to help him with his project, everything seems to be normal. His client wants to make a film for his unborn child, and the protagonist is more than happy to be on the board until his demands begin to take an unexpected turn. You can stream the film here.

1. Becky (2020)

When a gang of Neo-Nazis breaks into her house, thirteen-year-old Becky Hopper decides to protect herself and her family in her own “immature” ways. Told in flashback, with Becky speaking to a police officer, the movie shows how she lures the criminals to the traps, one by one, before killing them in gruesome ways. The guys broke into the house looking for a key and are willing to kill for it if it comes to that. However, Becky clearly isn’t intimidated as she speaks to the gang using a walkie-talkie, while it holds her father, his girlfriend, and her son at gunpoint. How she kills the guys and tries to save her family is what we find out. Bloody and entertaining, ‘Becky’ shows a stellar performance by Lulu Wilson. The cast also includes Kevin James, Joel McHale, and Amanda Brugel. You can watch the movie here.



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