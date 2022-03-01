A lot of us have this OCD of checking whether the doors and windows of our homes are closed properly or not. We make sure that out of all the places in the world, at least our homes are the safest. That’s what makes home invasions scarier. The place where you expect to be the safest turns into a nightmare when it gets invaded by someone with not the best intentions. But we love watching the things that scare us the most, don’t we? The universal fear that someone will break into our house makes the movies of the home invasion sub-genre more thrilling than other movies because when we imagine ourselves in those situations, a sense of panic and thrill creeps up into our minds.

Now we don’t know what would really happen if something like that actually happens to us, and we wouldn’t really want to know. But in the movies, homes turn into battlegrounds where everyone is tested on how far they would go to protect the place they call home. Ordinary people heroes to protect the ones they love and also for their own survival. This is the reason why movies like ‘The Purge‘ and ‘Don’t Breathe’ are ranked above others in the genre of horror because they give us the scares and thrills like none other. So if you want to feel what a victim of a home invasion feels like, then you just need to shut the doors, turn off the lights, put on your headphones, go to Netflix and watch these movies listed below. Here’s the list of really good home invasion movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

8. Hush (2016)

‘Hush’ is the story of a deaf writer who moves far away from the noise of the city to a house that’s located deep inside the woods. She seeks peace and silence with this retreat of hers but her peace gets ruined when one day a masked murderer suddenly appears in her window. Far away from the city, she has nowhere to go but to run away from the killer or even fight back. The biggest problem is that she is deaf, so how will she hear him coming? All this adds up together and gives us the perfect nail-biting thriller, which is silent but very subtly manages to get inside our heads and plant the seeds of panic and fear. This movie perfectly fits this genre and you’ll be holding your breath till the last scene of the film.

5. When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Inspired by Steve Feke and Fred Walton’s 1979 film of the same name, ‘When a Stranger Calls’ is a suspense horror movie that stars Camilla Belle, Brian Geraghty, Katie Cassidy, and Clark Gregg. The movie revolves around a young adult named Jill Johnson, who typically works as a babysitter to earn some quick bucks. On an ordinary day, she is asked to babysit for the wealthy Mandrakis family when she suddenly starts receiving obscene calls. Her friends Tiffany who has visited her at the Mandrakis residence is ambushed while leaving, and things only spiral out of control after that. As soon as Jill learns the identity of the unknown caller, she begins to realize the gravity of the situation that she is facing.

6. Gerald’s Game (2017)

‘Gerald’s Game’ is a psychological horror based on a novel by Stephen King. It tells the story of a couple who go on a retreat to a faraway place on an isolated boathouse. Everything seems to be going well till the couple decides to spice things up and Gerald, who is the husband, handcuffs his wife to the bed frame. But he suddenly gets a heart attack and he dies, leaving his wife all alone tied up to the bed frame with nowhere else to go.

This movie is not just any other home invasion movie but the impact of one’s own mind in such a situation. It shows how sometimes it’s not an intruder who invades your home but your own mind and thoughts that can keep you trapped. You will be more entertained by the film if you haven’t read the book because that might just raise your expectations out of the whole story to a whole new unreachable level. But even if you have read the book, there will be times when you’ll get the ”Stephen King feels”.

5. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Based on Stephanie Perkins’s horror novel of the same name, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ is a slasher movie directed by Patrick Brice. The Sydney Park and Théodore Pellerin-starrer follow Makani Young, a high schooler who moves from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska to live with her grandmother. She enrolls in the Osborne High School, where the graduating class is being targeted by an unknown assailant who is determined to not only kill but also expose the dark secrets of his victims. With their lives on the line, Makani joins hands with other students of her age to stop the merciless murderer before it’s too late.

4. The Open House (2018)

Starring Dylan Minnette from ‘13 Reasons Why‘, this movie tells the story of a young boy, Logan, who moves into a new house with his mother after the death of his father in a car accident. But strange things start happening inside the house which initially seems exciting to them. But soon, everything starts to amplify and the presence in the home makes them question their own sanity. The movie wasn’t really received well by most people who watched it and is surely not among the best on this list. But it still has a decent cast and can be watched once if you’re just looking for something to fill in your time.

3. Mercy (2016)

‘Mercy’ tells the story of four brothers who return home after ages to say their final farewell to their sick mother. But as they spend more time with their dying mother, her hidden motives start to resurface. While the secrets of her past unleash through the night, the bonds of the family with each other are put to an ultimate and test and reach a point where the four brothers are forced to fight for their survival. The movie has some good twists along the way and a good conclusion at the end. Overall, it’s not all that bad and definitely worth a one time watch.

2. Creep (2014)

Directed and co-written by Patrick Brice, ‘Creep’ is a psychological horror movie inspired by ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Dinner with Andre,’ and ‘Misery.’ The film revolves around a cash-strapped videographer named Aaron, who takes a freelancing opportunity that can earn him $1,000 in a single day. His client Josef lives in the remote mountains, and when Aaron begins to help him with his project, everything seems to be normal. His client wants to make a film for his unborn child, and the protagonist is more than happy to be on the board until his demands begin to take an unexpected turn.

1. Edge of Fear (2018)

‘Edge of Fear’ tells the helpless story of a man who gets stabbed in the chest by a bunch of invaders. But he still doesn’t lose hope. In spite of being outnumbered by the intruders and bleeding excessively from the knife dug deep in his chest, he tries his best to protect his family from the murderers. The film gets really slow at times but follows a very interesting storyline with a small twist at the end.

