Sex can be both thrilling and dangerous; this is something a lot of movies teach us. Erotic romance and spine-tingling thrill, if pulled off well, can be the best combination. However, most erotic thrillers are just porn with a slightly more interesting plot, but there are a few that manage to explore the true potential of this sub-genre. While most erotic thrillers have their own set of clichés, some offer amazingly unique plots. These are the movies that are a little more self-aware than the other shabby and downtrodden representations of sex. They often merge with other genres to deliver a compelling watch to the audience and stand apart from other mediocre offerings.

22. Fall for Me (2025)

The conflict between sisters Lilli (Svenja Jung) and Valeria (Tijan Marei) regarding their deceased mother’s estate seems unlikely to become the combustible that fuels ‘Fall for Me.’ Yet, the Sherry Hormann directorial has a difference of opinion as the pseudo-fulcrum that is used to balance thrill and erotica, both of which involve Valeria and her fiancé, Manu (Victor Meutelet), and Lilli and her new attraction, Tom (Theo Trebs). Watch ‘Fall for Me’ only for the steamy sex and the guilty pleasure that comes with watching a movie where the thrill hasn’t got much to do with where the story leads, but where the fingers do. It can be streamed here.

21. Mea Culpa (2024)

This film doesn’t have a lot of erotic scenes, two to be precise, but there’s a lot more to the word ‘erotic’ than just sex, right? The sexual tension between the two leads also contributes to the eroticism, along with the fact that writer/director Tyler Perry incorporated art to make ‘things’ more artistic. Criminal lawyer Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) is defending artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), who has been accused of killing his girlfriend. As they open up, they do it in more ways than one. To find out how it ends up for both of them, you can watch the film here.

20. Fair Play (2023)

In Chloe Domont’s directorial debut, the erotic psychological thriller film ‘Fair Play‘ unravels a captivating narrative starring Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, and Rich Sommer. The story centers on a young couple whose once-stable relationship takes a tumultuous turn when an unforeseen promotion catapults them into the ruthless world of a high-stakes hedge fund firm. As ambition clashes with personal dynamics, the film skillfully explores the psychological underpinnings of desire, power, and the consequences of navigating treacherous professional terrain. With a talented cast and Domont’s adept storytelling, ‘Fair Play’ delivers a provocative and suspenseful cinematic experience. Feel free to stream it here.

19. Things Heard & Seen (2021)

‘Things Heard & Seen’ is a psychological horror film directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The movie revolves around Catherine Claire (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband George (James Norton), who relocate to a historic farmhouse in Hudson Valley. However, as Catherine uncovers dark secrets about their new home, the couple’s relationship unravels. Blending supernatural elements with a tense domestic drama, the film explores themes of deceit, betrayal, and the haunting presence of the past. Seyfried’s compelling performance and the atmospheric direction make ‘Things Heard & Seen’ a chilling exploration of the hidden horrors that can lurk within seemingly idyllic lives. You can watch it here.

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18. Under Her Control (2022)

‘Under Her Control’ (Spanish: La jefa, lit. ‘The Boss’) is an exquisite Spanish erotic drama, marking director Fran Torres’s remarkable debut, fueled by the magnetic performances of Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Cumelén Sanz. At its heart, the film revolves around Sofía, an employee of a multinational corporation who, upon discovering her pregnancy, embarks on a tantalizing journey. Her enigmatic boss, Beatriz, unveils a seductive, power-laden offer, intertwining ambition and desire. In a world where their negotiation centers around the unborn child’s adoption in exchange for a coveted job promotion, Sofía’s audacious choice propels her into a realm of irresistible sensuality and intrigue. ‘Under Her Control’ is a captivating masterpiece, transcending conventional boundaries of erotic drama with its raw, sensual performances. You may watch the film here.

17. Secret Obsession (2019)

Directed by Peter Sullivan, ‘Secret Obsession‘ is a gripping erotic thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. After a brutal attack, Jennifer (Brenda Song) wakes up in a hospital with amnesia, her husband Russell (Mike Vogel) by her side. However, as she begins to recover her memory, she senses something sinister about Russell’s behavior and the life they shared. The film expertly weaves suspense and sensuality, exploring the depths of obsession and deception. Brenda Song delivers a compelling performance, capturing the vulnerability and strength of her character. With its intense plot twists, sultry atmosphere, and skillful storytelling, ‘Secret Obsession’ stands out as a captivating and well-executed erotic thriller, appealing to fans of the genre and beyond. You may watch it here.

16. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

With the late 19th century serving as its backdrop, ‘Elisa & Marcela’ focuses on the titular deuteragonists who fall in love at a time when same-sex affairs are not only frowned upon but are also forbidden. However, that does not stop the two brave women from embracing their sexuality and deciding to secretly marry each other after one of them adopts a male identity. The story of a same-sex affair features several intense lovemaking scenes that offer viewers a close understanding of the relationship that the two characters share. Just like the bold choices of the people it honors, the film also boldly portrays their raw love for one another. You can check out the film here.

15. Black Island (2021)

Directed by Miguel Alexandre from a script by Alexandre and Lisa Carline Hofer, ‘Black Island’ or ‘Schwarze Insel’ is a German film that tells the story of a high-school student named Jonas (Philip Froissant) residing on a picturesque but remote island with his grandfather after the deaths of his parents and grandmother. One of his closest friends is Nina ((Mercedes Müller). They spend lazy evenings cycling around the island with their other friends, and a romantic relationship starts to bloom between the two. However, their lives are disrupted by the arrival of the new German substitute teacher, Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer). As Jonas aspires to be a writer, he closely works with Helena, and she quite easily seduces him. Meanwhile, Nina discovers certain secrets about their new teacher, but Jonas brushes off her efforts to warn him. It is later revealed that Helena’s real intentions of coming to the island would fundamentally change the community that lives on it. You can watch ‘Black Island’ here.

14. The Killer (2017)

Directed and written by Marcelo Galvão, ‘The Killer’ is a Brazilian western movie that features Diogo Morgado, Nill Marcondes, and Deto Montenegro. The film follows Shaggy, a notorious killer whose misadventures in the lawless badlands in search of truth have made him the feared man he is today. But will he ever find out the harsh reality of his father’s last moment? While the Marcelo Galvão directorial primarily revolves around this question, it also focuses on Shaggy’s day-to-day affairs. The protagonist has engaged in a physical relationship with different women at various points in the story, while there is also a scene that depicts a semi-naked woman having sex with a man. You can watch the movie here.



13. Loving Adults (2022)

Imagine discovering your partner’s infidelity, only to have that betrayal escalate to a chilling murder attempt. This harrowing scenario unfolds in ‘Loving Adults,’ a gripping Danish crime-thriller directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg. The film delves into the tumultuous relationship of Leonora and Christian, igniting a blaze of suspense and intrigue that consumes their love and trust. As you watch, you’ll grapple with the haunting question: What would you do in their shoes? Starring Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, Sus Wilkins, and an ensemble cast, ‘Loving Adults’ takes its inspiration from Anna Ekberg’s gripping novel, ‘Till Death Do Us Part,’ offering a riveting cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Feel free to check out the movie here.

Read More: Sexiest Movies on Netflix

12. Dark Forces (2020)

In this Netflix Mexico film, Franco (Tenoch Huerta), a rebellious criminal, is searching for his kidnapped sister, who he knows is being held captive by his former boss. He comes to an old and ramshackle hotel, which turns out to be infested with monsters. Franco is given a mysterious book, titled ‘Fuego Negro’, by an enigmatic stranger, who tells him that it can give him abilities that will help him fight the evil forces lurking within the hotel. Max meets a beautiful woman named Rubi (Eréndira Ibarra), who turns out to be a sex slave to a monster. After Franco frees her from the clutches of her master, Rubi agrees to help him find his sister. You can check out the film here.

11. You Get Me (2017)

Starring Bella Thorne, Halston Sage, and Taylor John Smith, Netflix’s ‘You Get Me’ is a cautionary tale about the hook-up culture. Shortly after breaking up with his girlfriend Ali (Sage), Tyler (Smith) has sex with the stranger Holly (Thorne). They later part ways, and Tyler reunites with Alex. However, he soon discovers that Holly is now attending the same school as them. She quickly inserts herself into their circle of friends. Her erratic behavior convinces Tyler that something is wrong with her. Holly’s stepmother Corinne tells him that Holly has mental health issues and is on medication because of them. As the film progresses, Holly’s true psychopathic nature is revealed as she alienates Tyler from Ali and their friends and orchestrates his suspension from school by falsely accusing him of assaulting her. You can watch ‘You Get Me’ here.

10. Offering to the Storm (2020)

The third and final entry in the Baztán trilogy, after ‘The Invisible Guardian’ and ‘The Legacy of the Bones,’ ‘Offering to the Storm’ is a Netflix film of Spanish-German origin that revolves around police officer Amaia Salazar’s (Marta Etura) continual pursuit of the demon Inguma, all the while dealing with the traumatic event depicted in the last film, in which her mother attempted to sacrifice Salazar’s son to the demon. Like the previous two films, ‘Offering to…’ is heavy with imagery of Satanism, witchcraft, and infanticide. Despite being poorly received by the critics, the film has a considerable international fanbase. However, this is likely due to its predecessor. ‘The Legacy…’ received critical acclaim and is widely regarded as the best film in the trilogy. You may watch ‘Offering to the Storm’ here.

9. Mrs. Serial Killer (2020)

Directed by Shirish Kunder, this Netflix India film tells the story of Sona (Jacqueline Fernandez), whose husband Joy (Manoj Bajpai) is arrested by her erstwhile lover Inspector Imran Shahid (Mohit Raina) as a suspect for killing multiple pregnant women. Sona, who is pregnant herself, ardently believes that her husband is innocent and thinks that Imran has implicated him in all those murders for marrying her. On Joy’s suggestion, she reaches out to renowned lawyer Brij Rastogi (Darshan Jariwala). After Joy’s bail plea is denied, Rastogi tells Sona that the only way to prove her husband’s innocence is to show the world that the killer is still out there, prompting her to pick her neighbor Anushka (Zayn Marie) as her intended victim. You can stream ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ here.

8. Earthquake Bird (2019)

Wash Westmoreland’s Netflix film ‘Earthquake Bird’ is about two foreign women living in Japan, Lucy (Alicia Vikander) and Lily (Riley Keough), and the man they both become obsessed with, Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi). Lucy is accused of murdering Lily because she grew envious and angry after discovering that the latter woman was having a secret affair with Teiji. The film has a non-linear narrative that explores Lucy’s youth, her passionate relationship with Teiji, and her and Lily’s friendship. Lucy is convinced that she has killed Lily until the authorities deduce that the body they found belonged to another woman. After she is let go, she begins suspecting Teiji. You may watch the film here.



7. The Paramedic (2020)

Carles Torras’ Netflix Spanish film ‘The Paramedic’ tells the story of a paramedic named Angel Hernandez (Mario Casas), who becomes paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in a horrible accident. Torras establishes Angel’s dubious morality in the early part of the film by showing him stealing from his patients and hiding from his wife, Vanesa François (Déborah François), that his low sperm count is the reason that they are not getting pregnant. After the accident, partially trapped in his body, he becomes even more dangerous and sinister, with Vanesa at the receiving end of all of his cruelty and anger. You can check out the film here.

6. Fatal Affair (2020)

A Peter Sullivan directorial venture, Netflix’s ‘Fatal Affair’ revolves around Ellie Warren (Nia Long), a high-achieving lawyer, who, along with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop), decides to get a fresh start after their daughter moves away for college. They acquire a house on the coast and relocate there from San Francisco. Marcus gets in a terrible car accident and is on a slow path to recovery. At work, Ellie comes across David Hammond (Omar Epps), a man she knew in college. One evening, while having drinks together, Ellie candidly speaks to David about the problems in her marriage. She nearly has sex with him, but stops herself before things can progress any further. In the weeks that follow, David becomes more and more obsessive and violent, stalking Ellie and hurting those close to her. You can watch ‘Fatal Affair’ here.

5. Desire (2026)

Directed by Teresa Simone, ‘Desire’ is a Mexican drama centering on the forbidden, steamy romance between Lucero (Ludwika Paleta) and her daughter Viviana’s (Pilar Pascual) new swimming coach, Matías (Óscar Casas). When Lucero finds Matías to be the new answer to her sexual desires, thanks to a lack of intimacy with her husband, Fernando (José María Yazpik), she goes after him, and he, too, surrenders. However, what is just an expression of pleasure for Lucera becomes love for Matías, who doesn’t like it at all when she makes things clear. Adding to the complexity is Viviana’s crush on Matías and Fernando’s growing doubt about his wife’s suspicious behavior. With an impending mayhem that is bound to destroy Lucero’s “perfect” family life, ‘Desire’ becomes a slow-boil erotic thriller where family drama meets infidelity. It can be streamed here.

4. The Babysitter (2017)

In American filmmaker McG’s Netflix film ‘The Babysitter,’ Cole (Judah Lewis) is a shy and innocent teenager who gets bullied both at his school and in his neighborhood. Whenever his parents are out of town, a girl named Bee (Samara Weaving) serves as his babysitter. They seem to have developed a close bond with each other through their mutual love for everything science fiction. During one such evening, Cole discovers that Bee is part of a Satanic blood cult, along with Max (Robbie Amell), Allison (Bella Thorne), Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), and John (Andrew Bachelor), and has been using his blood in their demonic rituals. What ensues is a night of mayhem, gore, and violence as Cole struggles to survive the five psychotic murderers bent on killing him. The movie’s success spawned a sequel, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen,’ which was released in 2020. You can watch the movie here.

3. Bone Lake (2024)

In Mercedes Bryce Morgan’s ‘Bone Lake,’ seduction becomes a tool of manipulation. This happens to Sage (Maddie Hasson) and Diego (Marco Pigossi), who have no choice but to share their weekend getaway house with Cin (Andra Nechita) and Will (Alex Roe). The latter couple slowly and steadily reveals its unhinged side to Sage and Diego, almost to the point of pulling them apart. Ultimately, Sage and Diego realize what Cin and Will are trying to do and discover a truth about them that is outright bizarre and scary. You can watch ‘Bone Lake’ here.

2. High Society (2018)

Directed by Byun Hyuk, ‘High Society’ is a crime drama about a married couple who use questionable methods to climb the ladder of “high society.” Jang Tae-jun is a professor of economics, and his wife, Oh Su-yeon, is the chief curator of an art gallery. Each of them pulls various strings of politics and finance to give shape to their motives. Needless to say, they take some steps that transcend morality and ethics and risk being compromised by higher powers. There is no backing out once you have stepped in, and the stakes can only go up, but so does the power achieved. Starring Hae-il as Jang Tae-jun and Park Soo-Ae as Oh Su-yeon, ‘High Society’ is a compelling and dark depiction of the underbelly of power and status. You can watch it here.



1. 365 Days (2020)

Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) is an accomplished executive caught in a tedious relationship with Martin, her boyfriend. One day, she gets kidnapped by Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), who is revealed to be the head of the Torricelli crime family. He tells her that he will keep her as his captive for the next 365 days until she develops genuine feelings for him. He clarifies that he will not force her to have sex with him. What follows is a game of power and control between two extremely strong-willed individuals. One of the latest films to attempt to depict BDSM, this Polish erotic thriller romance has drawn considerable attention since its Netflix release. You may watch ‘365 Days’ here.

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