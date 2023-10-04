Sex can be both thrilling and dangerous, and that’s what a lot of movies teach us. Erotic romance and spine-tingling thrill, if pulled off well, can actually be the best combination. However, most erotic thrillers are just porn with a slightly more interesting plot, but there are a few ones that manage to explore the true potential of this sub-genre.

While most erotic thrillers have their own set of clichés, some offer amazingly unique plots. These are the movies that are a little more self-aware than the other shabby and downtrodden representations of sex. Keeping that in mind, we’ve compiled some of the finest movies from this sub-genre. Here’s the list of really good erotic thriller movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now. The list includes sex thrillers, adult erotic thrillers, and more.

20. White Girl (2016)

Director Elizabeth Wood’s ‘White Girl’ is a delightfully dark drama filled with sex, suspense, and social commentary. Leah (Morgan Saylor) comes to live in Ridgewood, Queens, with her friend Katie. While trying to score marijuana one night, she comes across Blue (Brian Marc), a cocaine dealer. Realizing the profit they can make by selling his product to predominantly white customers, she and Blue acquire a kilo of cocaine from his supplier. However, Blue gets arrested, and now Leah has to sell the cocaine on her own. Following the movie’s premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Netflix obtained its distribution rights.

19. Under Her Control (2022)

‘Under Her Control’ (Spanish: La jefa, lit. ‘The Boss’) is an exquisite Spanish erotic drama, marking director Fran Torres’s remarkable debut, fueled by the magnetic performances of Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Cumelén Sanz. At its heart, the film revolves around Sofía, an employee of a multinational corporation who, upon discovering her pregnancy, embarks on a tantalizing journey. Her enigmatic boss, Beatriz, unveils a seductive, power-laden offer, intertwining ambition and desire. In a world where their negotiation centers around the unborn child’s adoption in exchange for a coveted job promotion, Sofía’s audacious choice propels her into a realm of irresistible sensuality and intrigue. ‘Under Her Control’ is a captivating masterpiece, transcending conventional boundaries of erotic drama with its raw, sensual performances.

18. Deadly Illusions (2021)

Directed and written by Anna Elizabeth James, ‘Deadly Illusions’ is a thriller drama movie. A well-known novelist struggling with writer’s block decides to hire a woman to look after her children. While everything seems to be working just as she had imagined, the protagonist soon begins to realize that there is something disturbing about the woman she just welcomed into her life. The thriller film may not be a strictly erotic movie, but it has a number of sexually provocative scenes that make it an exciting watch.

17. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

With the late 19th century serving as its backdrop, ‘Elisa & Marcela’ focuses on the titular deuteragonists who fall in love at a time when same-sex affairs are not only frowned upon but are also forbidden. However, that does not stop the two brave women from embracing their sexuality and deciding to secretly marry each other after one of them adopts a male identity. The story of a same-sex affair features several intense lovemaking scenes that offer viewers a close understanding of the relationship that the two characters share. Just like the bold choices of the people it honors, the film also boldly portrays their raw love for one another.

16. Black Island (2021)

Directed by Miguel Alexandre from a script by Alexandre and Lisa Carline Hofer, ‘Black Island’ or ‘Schwarze Insel’ is a German film that tells the story of a high-school student named Jonas (Philip Froissant) residing on a picturesque but remote island with his grandfather after the deaths of his parents and grandmother. One of his closest friends is Nina ((Mercedes Müller). They spend lazy evenings cycling around the island with their other friends, and a romantic relationship starts to bloom between the two. However, their lives are disrupted by the arrival of the new German substitute teacher, Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer). As Jonas aspires to be a writer, he closely works with Helena, and she quite easily seduces him. Meanwhile, Nina discovers certain secrets about their new teacher, but Jonas brushes off her efforts to warn him. It is later revealed that Helena’s real intentions of coming to the island would fundamentally change the community that lives on it.

15. Secret Obsession (2019)

Directed by Peter Sullivan, ‘Secret Obsession‘ is a gripping erotic thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. After a brutal attack, Jennifer (Brenda Song) wakes up in a hospital with amnesia, her husband Russell (Mike Vogel) by her side. However, as she begins to recover her memory, she senses something sinister about Russell’s behavior and the life they shared. The film expertly weaves suspense and sensuality, exploring the depths of obsession and deception. Brenda Song delivers a compelling performance, capturing the vulnerability and strength of her character. With its intense plot twists, sultry atmosphere, and skillful storytelling, ‘Secret Obsession’ stands out as a captivating and well-executed erotic thriller, appealing to fans of the genre and beyond.

14. 365 Days (2020)

Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) is an accomplished executive caught in a tedious relationship with Martin, her boyfriend. One day, she gets kidnapped by Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), who is revealed to be the head of the Torricelli crime family. He tells her that he will keep her as his captive for the next 365 days until she develops genuine feelings for him. He clarifies that he will not force her to have sex with him. What follows is a game of power and control between two extremely strong-willed individuals. One of the latest films to attempt to depict BDSM, this Polish erotic thriller romance has drawn considerable attention since its Netflix release.

13. The Killer (2017)

Directed and written by Marcelo Galvão, ‘The Killer’ is a Brazilian western movie that features Diogo Morgado, Nill Marcondes, and Deto Montenegro. The film follows Shaggy, a notorious killer whose misadventures in the lawless badlands in search of truth have made him the feared man he is today. But will he ever find out the harsh reality of his father’s last moment? While the Marcelo Galvão directorial primarily revolves around this question, it also focuses on Shaggy’s day-to-day affairs. The protagonist has engaged in a physical relationship with different women at various points in the story, while there is also a scene that depicts a semi-naked woman having sex with a man.

12. The Outsider (2018)

In post-war Japan, Nick Lowell is the only unlucky American who is still languishing in jail. But when he saves the life of a member of the yakuza, he does not realize that his life is about to take an unexpected turn. Soon afterward, the American POW is freed and joins the criminal organization. The Martin Zandvliet directorial follows the aftermath of his release from prison and his ascension into the world of crime. Like violence, ‘The Outsider’ also does not shy away from nudity, as there are countless scenes where the characters have boldly dropped their clothes.

11. Loving Adults (2022)

Imagine discovering your partner’s infidelity, only to have that betrayal escalate to a chilling murder attempt. This harrowing scenario unfolds in ‘Loving Adults,’ a gripping Danish crime-thriller directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg. The film delves into the tumultuous relationship of Leonora and Christian, igniting a blaze of suspense and intrigue that consumes their love and trust. As you watch, you’ll grapple with the haunting question: What would you do in their shoes? Starring Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, Sus Wilkins, and an ensemble cast, ‘Loving Adults’ takes its inspiration from Anna Ekberg’s gripping novel, ‘Till Death Do Us Part,’ offering a riveting cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

10. Dark Forces (2020)

In this Netflix Mexico film, Franco (Tenoch Huerta), a rebellious criminal, is searching for his kidnapped sister, who he knows is being held captive by his former boss. He comes to an old and ramshackle hotel, which turns out to be infested with monsters. Franco is given a mysterious book, titled ‘Fuego Negro’, by an enigmatic stranger, who tells him that it can give him abilities that will help him fight the evil forces lurking within the hotel. Max meets a beautiful woman named Rubi (Eréndira Ibarra), who turns out to be a sex slave to a monster. After Franco frees her from the clutches of her master, Rubi agrees to help him find his sister.

9. You Get Me (2017)

Starring Bella Thorne, Halston Sage, and Taylor John Smith, Netflix’s ‘You Get Me’ is a cautionary tale about the hook-up culture. Shortly after breaking up with his girlfriend Ali (Sage), Tyler (Smith) has sex with the complete stranger Holly (Thorne). They later part ways, and Tyler reunites with Alex. However, he soon discovers that Holly is now attending the same school as them. She quickly inserts herself into their circle of friends. Her erratic behavior convinces Tyler that something is wrong with her. Holly’s stepmother Corinne tells him that Holly has mental health issues and is on medication because of them. As the film progresses, Holly’s true psychopathic nature is revealed as she alienates Tyler from Ali and their friends and orchestrates his suspension from school by falsely accusing him of assaulting her.

8. Offering to the Storm (2020)

The third and final entry in the Baztán trilogy, after ‘The Invisible Guardian’ and ‘The Legacy of the Bones,’ ‘Offering to the Storm’ is a Netflix film of Spanish-German origin that revolves around police officer Amaia Salazar’s (Marta Etura) continual pursuit of the demon Inguma, all the while dealing with the traumatic event depicted in the last film, in which her mother attempted to sacrifice Salazar’s son to the demon. Like the previous two films, ‘Offering to…’ is heavy with imagery of Satanism, witchcraft, and infanticide. Despite being poorly received by the critics, the film has a considerable international fanbase. However, this is likely due to its predecessor. ‘The Legacy…’ received critical acclaim and is widely regarded as the best film in the trilogy.

7. Mrs. Serial Killer (2020)

Directed by Shirish Kunder, this Netflix India film tells the story of Sona (Jacqueline Fernandez), whose husband Joy (Manoj Bajpai) is arrested by her erstwhile lover Inspector Imran Shahid (Mohit Raina) as a suspect for killing multiple pregnant women. Sona, who is pregnant herself, ardently believes that her husband is innocent and thinks that Imran has implicated him in all those murders for marrying her. On Joy’s suggestion, she reaches out to renowned lawyer Brij Rastogi (Darshan Jariwala). After Joy’s bail plea is denied, Rastogi tells Sona that the only way to prove her husband’s innocence is to show the world that the killer is still out there, prompting her to pick her neighbor Anushka (Zayn Marie) as her intended victim.

6. The Babysitter (2017)

In American filmmaker McG’s Netflix film ‘The Babysitter,’ Cole (Judah Lewis) is a shy and innocent teenager who gets bullied both at his school and in his neighborhood. Whenever his parents are out of town, a girl named Bee (Samara Weaving) serves as his babysitter. They seem to have developed a close bond with each other through their mutual love for everything science fiction. During one such evening, Cole discovers that Bee is part of a Satanic blood cult, along with Max (Robbie Amell), Allison (Bella Thorne), Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), and John (Andrew Bachelor), and has been using his blood in their demonic rituals. What ensues is a night of mayhem, gore, and violence as Cole struggles to survive the five psychotic murderers bent on killing him. The movie’s success spawned a sequel, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen,’ which was released in 2020.

5. Earthquake Bird (2019)

Wash Westmoreland’s Netflix film ‘Earthquake Bird’ is about two foreign women living in Japan, Lucy (Alicia Vikander) and Lily (Riley Keough), and the man they both become obsessed with, Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi). Lucy is accused of murdering Lily because she grew envious and angry after discovering that the latter woman was having a secret affair with Teiji. The film has a non-linear narrative that explores Lucy’s youth, her passionate relationship with Teiji, and her and Lily’s friendship. Lucy is convinced that she has killed Lily until the authorities deduce that the body they found belonged to another woman. After she is let go, she begins suspecting Teiji.

4. Gerald’s Game (2017)

From the master of slow-burn horror, Mike Flanagan, comes ‘Gerald’s Game,’ one of the most disturbing psychological horror movies of recent years. The film stars Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood as Jessie and Gerald Burlingame, who go on a short vacation to a remote lake house in Alabama. The couple’s decision to enact certain sexual fantasies takes an unsettling turn when Gerald cuffs his wife’s hands to the bedpost and began pretending to rape her. He has a heart attack because of the two Viagra pills he took earlier and dies. Jessie, trapped with her husband’s body lying beside her, begins hallucinating and starts remembering traumatic, long-forgotten experiences of sexual abuse.

3. The Paramedic (2020)

Carles Torras’ Netflix Spanish film ‘The Paramedic’ tells the story of a paramedic named Angel Hernandez (Mario Casas), who becomes paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in a horrible accident. Torras establishes Angel’s dubious morality in the early part of the film by showing him stealing from his patients and hiding from his wife, Vanesa François (Déborah François) that his low sperm count is the reason that they are not getting pregnant. After the accident, partially trapped in his body, he becomes even more dangerous and sinister, with Vanesa at the receiving end of all of his cruelty and anger.

2. Fatal Affair (2020)

A Peter Sullivan directorial venture, Netflix’s ‘Fatal Affair’ revolves around Ellie Warren (Nia Long), a high-achieving lawyer, who, along with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop), decides to get a fresh start after their daughter moves away for college. They acquire a house on the coast and relocate there from San Francisco. Marcus was in a terrible car accident and is on a slow path to recovery. At work, Ellie comes across David Hammond (Omar Epps), a man she knew in college. One evening, while having drinks together, Ellie candidly speaks to David about the problems in her marriage. She nearly has sex with him but stops herself before things can progress any further. In the weeks that follow, David becomes more and more obsessive and violent, stalking Ellie and hurting those close to her.

1. Cam (2018)

‘Cam’ tells the tale of an erotic webcam entertainer named Alice who wakes up one day to find that her identity has been stolen by an evil supernatural force that looks just like her and broadcasts from her channel. Alice finds out that the hijacker of her channel defies all of that and goes way overboard, threatening her identity and completely ruining her life. The film follows an interesting concept that has not been executed too well. But apart from that, the character of the lead is given enough depth, and the movie is overall a good time-killer.

