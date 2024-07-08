15 Best Erotic Horror Movies on Netflix (July 2024)

Horror comes in all shapes and sizes. Or, to speak more properly, there are many forms of horror. Surprisingly, there is also a form of horror that is sexual. Considering the topic of our article, such a kind of horror begins as creepy. Despite being considered pleasurable, traditionally speaking, it isn’t likable. Something erotic is preferable only when we are comfortable with it. Otherwise, it becomes something else entirely: erotic horror. Be that as it may, erotic horror is one of the most popular genres that people like to binge-watch. And if you too want to get a taste of it, Netflix offers you such content that is a titillating combination of scary and sexy, with true-to-form scary and creepy erotic movies.

15. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

This horror flick that is borderline erotic is directed by Halina Reijn and stars Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders, and Lee Pace. We follow seven 20-something young adults who are having a gala time drinking, doing drugs, and hooking up while being stuck inside a manor due to a hurricane. However, the mood takes a hit after one person is found dead. Put some more deaths in the mix and garnish it with humor, and you will have a tempting A24 (production house) recipe. ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ can be watched here.

14. It Follows (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, ‘It Follows’ follows teenager Jay (Maika Monroe), who gets cursed after making love to her new boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary). The curse, which is passed on through sexual intercourse, has a sinister supernatural entity stalking the latest recipient in the shape of any person with the aim to kill. Once the person is killed, it moves on to the previous recipient. The entity doesn’t run but is always walking towards its targets. The only way for Jay to get rid of the curse and, thus, the entity is to sleep with someone else or keep running forever. How complicated is that? To find out, you can stream the movie here.

13. The Beguiled (2017)

From director Sofia Coppola comes a subdued and subtle yet enthralling gothic romance that hits our article’s title in the right spot. It tells the story of Corporal John McBurney, who is badly wounded in the American Civil War and is discovered by Amy, a young pupil of Miss Martha Farnsworth’s Seminary for Young Ladies, a boarding school. As helpful as the ladies are and tend to McBurney’s wounds, soon sexual tensions and rivalries start taking shape that pose a threat not only to the very fabric of the institution but also to McBurney himself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Emma Howard, Addison Riecke, and Colin Farrell, ‘The Beguiled’ is based on the 1966 novel of the same name (first published as ‘A Painted Devil’) by Thomas P. Cullinan. The precision with which Sofia Coppola has made this film is a testimony to her effectiveness as a director, which rightfully echoes that of her father, Francis Ford Coppola. Needless to say, it is also what sets her apart from him. You can watch ‘The Beguiled’ here.

12. Dark Forces (2020)

Starring Tenoch Huerta of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ fame, ‘Dark Forces’ (Spanish title ‘Fuego Negro’) is a Mexican thriller written and directed by Bernardo Arellano. In it, we have Franco (Huerta), who, in the search for his missing sister, arrives at a dimly-lit neo-noir eerie hotel, of course, in the middle of the night. In the hotel, he comes across multiple people, all equally strange. One of them is a man named Jack, who is the author of the book ‘Fuego Negro.’ Another person whom he is attracted to is Rubi (Eréndira Ibarra), the waitress.

His search for his sister will only be possible if he gives money to a psychic who will then tell him where his sister is, but not before the next full moon. Horrifying nightmares abound, and Franco struggles to maintain his sanity while he spends the nights with Rubi, waiting for the full moon. Can he find out where his sister is? Or is his stay at the hotel his final one? You can watch the movie here to find out.

11. Fatal Affair (2020)

The title itself reminds you of ‘Fatal Attraction,’ doesn’t it? Well, there is sex and murder involved in this one, too. Directed by Peter Sullivan, the movie revolves around Ellie Warren (Nia Long) who, after a brief albeit semi-sexual encounter with her new firm’s tech consultant cum friend from college David Hammond (Omar Epps), realizes that there’s more to him than meets the eye. David killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend only months after their divorce. Now, he is after Ellie and will stop at nothing to have her. She will have to find a way to get rid of him before he becomes fatal to her friends and family, which consists of her husband and daughter. Stalking never gets old, does it? You may watch the film here.

10. Creep 2 (2017)

‘Creep 2’ follows a YouTuber named Sara, who is creating a series on the kind of clients she can meet through Craigslist for a one-night stand. However, with the series not doing so well, Sara accepts a videographing job at a remote cabin deep inside the woods. Once she arrives at the cabin, she meets Aaron, who reveals himself as a serial killer and mentions that he will spare the YouTuber’s life if she films him for 24 hours. Excited to add him to the list of Craigslist clients, Sara agrees and even refuses to get intimidated by Aaron’s threatening behavior. With time, the two even share a passionate kiss, but things turn dark once Sara realizes that Aaron plans on ending the day with a murder-suicide. Feel free to check out the movie here.

9. Deadly Illusions (2021)

An unnerving psychological thriller that borders on the edge of horror, ‘Deadly Illusions’ follows successful thriller author Mary Morrison, who leads a seemingly perfect life with her husband, Tom, and her two kids. However, when a financial crisis forces her to write another book within a specific deadline, she decides to hire a caretaker for her kids. She ultimately settles on a pretty nanny named Grace. The initial few days pass without incident, but Mary soon begins to have sexual fantasies surrounding Grace while also dreaming about her getting intimate with Tom.

While such visions drive a wedge between Mary and the rest of her family, things take a turn for the worse when her friend Elaine is murdered in the same way the author had described a killing in her book. However, even though the circumstances indicate that Grace might be the perpetrator, the film blurs the line between fiction and reality, making it apparent that Mary is not the person she claims to be. You can check out the film here to know the truth.

8. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

The cinematic adaptation of the namesake novel by Melanie Joosten, ‘Berlin Syndrome,’ incites horror, not through the portrayal of the supernatural or paranormal but through the depiction of psychotic actions from its main male lead, Andi (Max Riemelt). Clare (Teresa Palmer), an Australian backpacker, becomes acquainted with Andi when she is in Germany. They have a one-night stand, and Clare subsequently discovers that Andi intends to force her to stay at his apartment. She becomes horrified when she finds out that there were other victims before her, and they likely did not survive. As the film progresses, Clare creates a troubling connection with her captor as confinement and loneliness steadily destroy her sanity. You can watch ‘Berlin Syndrome’ here.

7. The Perfection (2018)

Starring Allison Williams, Logan Browning, and Steven Weber, this disturbing Richard Shepard-directorial venture expertly balances its slasher and psychological horror credentials. It revolves around Charlotte Willmore (Williams), a former cello prodigy, who learns she has been replaced as the star pupil by her erstwhile teacher, Anton (Weber). She subsequently seduces her current favorite, Lizzie (Logan Browning), and drugs her. As the other girl begins to have terrible hallucinations, Charlotte coaxes her to amputate her arm. It is later revealed that Charlotte does this to save Lizzie from Anton, who earlier sexually abused Charlotte with his friends. Following its release, the movie received mostly positive reviews, with many critics praising its stunning and gory climax. You may watch it here.

6. Cam (2018)

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber, ‘Cam’ is an extremely clever psychological horror film about a camgirl named Alice Ackerman (Madeline Brewer). Active on an erotic website called FreeGirlsLive, she puts out adult content through her account “Lola_Lola.” She is often worried about her ranking amongst the girls on the website. One day, she suddenly realizes she can’t log into her account. After a brief investigation, she discovers that someone else is already streaming from there. Using an alternate username, she logs in and finds out that a girl who looks and acts exactly like her is broadcasting from her original account. Due to the sheer uniqueness of the plot, the movie maintains its fundamental suspense throughout its entire runtime. ‘Cam’ marks Goldhaber’s debut as a feature film director. You may watch ‘Cam’ here.

5. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

Set two years after the first film, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ is the perfect sequel to the 2017 slasher hit ‘The Babysitter.’ The protagonist, Cole (Judah Lewis), is still traumatized from his encounter with the demonic blood cult, which was headed by his former babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving). Since her apparent demise, Cole has tried to return to normal life but has been miserably unsuccessful.

When Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind), a girl after whom Cole has been pining since they were children, is revealed to be a member of the same cult, Cole watches in horror as all his tormenters return. Now, he has no choice but to fight for his survival yet again. This time, however, he has someone with him. A new girl named Phoebe (Jenna Ortega) moves into the town and joins Cole’s school. She is there when the cult reveals itself to Cole, which effectively makes her a potential victim. You can watch the movie here.

4. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ is a 2019 horror film made for Netflix. It is directed by Dan Gilroy, whose previous work includes the acclaimed movie ‘Nightcrawler.’ Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the film along with Rene Russo, John Malkovich, Zawe Ashton, and Natalia Dyer. The plot circles the art world where an upcoming employee in a gallery, Josephina (played by Ashton), tries to make a name in the cutthroat field. Russo’s character, Rhodora, owns a prominent art gallery, while Gyllenhaal’s Morf Vandewalt is a respected artist. They are both established figures in the art world, and when Josephina shows them paintings by a deceased, obscure artist named Vetril Dease, they both realize the monetary value of the art.

The film is a satirical take on the commercialization of art and how modern art is more about selling a perception. However, what makes the film so sexy is the inherent search for beauty. Everything is objectified in the film, from art to people, and as a result, most things are guided by desire. Josephina stands as a beacon in this plot, a shining object of sexual desire, changing hands as the film progresses to an ultimately disappointing climax. You may watch the film here.

3. You Get Me (2017)

‘You Get Me’ is a 2017 thriller movie bordering on horror. Directed by Brent Bonacorso, it stars Bella Thorne as the antagonist. The story, predictably enough, starts at a high school party. When Tyler and his girlfriend Ali fight, he leaves the party and meets a mysterious girl called Holly. They have a fling, and soon, Holly begins to pop up everywhere in his life, from his school to his social circle.

Things get uncomfortable, and Tyler soon discovers that Holly has a mental disorder and is on medications. Her violent past of beating up another girl over a boy is also revealed. As the situation takes a dangerous turn, Holly kidnaps Ali and manages to kill her stepmother, Corinne. While categorizing this movie as sexy would be a little far-fetched, Bella plays the role of the crazy girl to perfection, and there is something irresistible and deeply unsettling about her character. Feel free to check out the movie here.

2. The Babysitter (2017)

‘The Babysitter’ is a teen scream horror flick where Cole is entrusted to a high schooler, Bee. Bee seems like a cool babysitter to have, and she is good-looking. She even gives Cole some alcohol to help him sleep. Then she gets a couple of friends over, and they play a game of truth and dare, which everyone knows is a code for some fun and sexy times. However, this game is more scary than sexy, as the players appear as part of a demonic cult. Cole witnesses the fun game turn into a freakshow real quick and is forced to rely on his resourcefulness in a plot driven by horrific and gruesome deaths. Ultimately, he survives, but so does the demon-worshipping babysitter, Bee. The horror in the movie is diluted, but Samara Weaving as Bee brings dollops of sexiness to the film. You can check out the ‘The Babysitter’ here.

1. Gerald’s Game (2017)

‘Gerald’s Game,’ directed by Mike Flanagan, is an American psychological horror based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The cast includes talented actors like Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. The plot follows a husband and wife who try to rekindle their relationship since the husband suffers from performance issues. However, their attempt goes woefully wrong as Jessie, Gugino’s character, finds herself handcuffed to the bed while Gerald dies of a heart attack. Things turn scary from there as she begins to hallucinate and sees distorted scary figures. She is also forced to confront the trauma of abuse from her childhood. While the film generously portrays horror, the disturbing sexiness is present in the opening moments of the film when Jessie is tied to the bed as Gerald plays out his rape fantasy on his wife. You can stream ‘Gerald’s Game’ here.

