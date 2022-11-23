Is Jenna Ortega Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ features the talented Jenna Ortega in the leading role of Wednesday Addams. Given the popularity that is enjoyed by ‘The Addams Family,’ playing one of the most prominent and beloved characters is surely a hard job. However, Jenna’s performance as the gothic daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams has been praised by many. The horror comedy is far from Jenna’s first time as an actress, and her work has certainly helped her gain a large number of fans. Naturally, many in public are eager to know more about the talented artist, and we are here to explore the same!

Jenna Ortega’s Family, Ethnicity, and Background

Jenna Ortega hails from Coachella Valley in California. The actress has a diverse heritage and takes pride in her culture. “I am 75 percent Mexican and 25 percent Puerto Rican. My great-grandma on my mother’s side migrated from a small ranch near Sinaloa, Mexico. She came to the United States as an illegal immigrant in hopes of making a better life for her four daughters,” she shared with PopSugar. “My father is 100 percent Mexican, but his family moved to California generations before he was born,” Jenna added.

Using her status as a public figure, Jenna is known to talk openly about social issues that she feels strongly about. The topic of immigration is especially personal for her, and she abhors the discrimination that usually follows immigrants and their children. “It’s important to embrace your culture today because there are so many different ethnicities in America,” Jenna shared with Teen Vogue in 2016.

The ‘Wednesday’ star is also known for her philanthropic ventures and has helped raise money for cancer patients. In 2020, the actress was enlisted as a brand ambassador for Neutrogena, something that delighted her very much. Additionally, Jenna has been vocal about her stance on the issue of abortion and strongly condemned the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 by the US Supreme Court. She has also shown her support for organizations like Planned Parenthood.

Jenna Ortega’s Profession

From the young age of six, Jenna became interested in the field of acting. Her parents, especially her mother, were highly supportive of this and even took the help of different agents to open up any possible paths. The efforts paid off when Jenna started receiving auditions at the age of 8, leading her to ultimately play a minor role in ‘Rob’ in 2012. In the same year, she was also cast in ‘CSI: NY’ as Aimee Moore. Her first ever film appearance came in 2013 in the form of ‘Iron Man 3’ in which she acted as the daughter of the Vice President of the US. 2013 also saw her star in ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’ as Annie.

Over the years, Jenna has worked in different genres of movies and shows. Her performance as the younger version of Jane Villanueva in ‘Jane the Virgin’ was certainly notable. Additionally, she has been a part of ‘Richie Rich,’ ‘Stuck in the Middle,’ and ‘You,’ along with several voice roles. Her excellent work in ‘Scream’ and ‘X’ also allowed her to become known as a scream queen. In fact, she even won the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for Most Frightened Performance thanks to her portrayal of Tara Carpenter in ‘Scream.’ However, Jenna strives to keep her work portfolio diversified and not become typecasted.

Fans of ‘The Fallout‘ have also expressed their appreciation for Jenna’s acting as Vada Cavell in the 2021 movie. The California native is also slated to appear in ‘Scream 6.’ Over the years, Jenna has been nominated for and won several awards. She was up for the award for Best Young Actor – Television by Imagen Awards in 2016 for her part in ‘Stuck in the Middle,’ and ended up winning the award in 2018. She also won the Best Children’s Programming award by Imagen Awards in 2018 for ‘Elena of Avalor.’

Is Jenna Ortega Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Jenna Ortega does not seem to be dating anyone. Given the long years within the entertainment industry, Jenna has been linked with many people, including Asher Angel, Jacob Sartorius, and Isaak Presley. The speculations mainly came from her apparent closeness with the mentioned people. While Jenna has certainly been on good terms with the three guys and worked with them at one point or another, she has always stated that her bond with them has been nothing but friendly.

When it comes to her personal life, Jenna likes to keep the details out of the public eye. It seems that the actress is mainly motivated towards flourishing her career as an artist and is certainly making huge waves within the entertainment industry. Her fans are certainly eager to see what the actress has in store for the future, and we wish her the best for the same!

