Brought up by a struggling single mom, Bella Thorne started working as a child model and actress from a young age. The money she made would help support her family, which comprised of her mother and her three elder siblings (two sisters and a brother). Their father died in 2007 when Bella was just 10 years old. In 2008, she won a Young Artist Award for her performance as Ruthy Spivey in ‘My Own Worst Enemy,’ a drama series. But her breakthrough role is CeCe Jones in the Disney Channel series ‘Shake It Up,’ which ran from 2010 to 2013. Thorne has been a part of movies and shows like ‘Blended,’ ‘The Babysitter,’ ‘Assassination Nation,’ ‘Amityville: The Awakening,’ ‘You Get Me,’ ‘Girl,’ ‘American Horror Stories,’ etc. Here are her upcoming projects!

1. The Canyon (2026)

Thorne will star in Vaughn Stein’s thriller drama ‘The Canyon,’ which revolves around a woman who fights for survival after a skydiving accident leaves her hanging from a 1000-foot-high ledge in the Grand Canyon. Tom Furniss wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Mel Gibson, Beulah Koale, Bree Peters, Jarred Blakiston, Priya Jain, Benedict Wall, and Christina Collard. Post-production is complete, ‘The Canyon’ is expected to arrive in 2026.

2. Bunny-Man (TBA)

Thorne will star in ‘Bunny-man,’ a thriller film directed by Alessandra Starr Ward, based on a story by Daniel H. Friedman, Andrea Iervolino, and Ward. The plot centers on the Bunny-Man, an anonymous multimillionaire who is a superhero hunting the culprits whose actions led to his sister’s suicide, the images of which wound up on the internet. The cast also includes Michele Morrone, James Franco, Franco Nero, Giancarlo Giannini, Mike Tyson, and Débora Nascimento. The project has reportedly wrapped filming and is being set up as the first installment in a trilogy. A music single will be released alongside the film, which was expected to arrive in 2025. Further details are awaited.

3. The Trainer (TBA)

Thorne will star in another comedy movie, not horror, but dark, titled ‘The Trainer.’ The movie is set in Los Angeles and tells the story of Jack, a fitness expert, who lives with his mother. With the urge to realize his own American Dream, he takes a huge swing at fame and fortune. The movie unfolds over 8 days, with Jack sleep-deprived the whole time. ‘The Trainer’ is directed by Tony Kaye and written by Vito Schnabel and Jeff Solomon. The cast includes Vito Schnabel as Jack, Beverly D’Angelo as Jack’s mother, and Thorne as Elektra. Additional cast members include Paris Hilton, Steven Van Zandt, Julia Fox, Taylour Paige, Stephen Dorff, and Gina Gershon. ‘The Trainer’ was screened at the Tribeca Festival in June 2025. A release date is awaited.

4. The Tower (TBA)

‘The Tower’ is an independent fantasy movie written and directed by Adam Sigal (‘Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose’). It tells the rather dark story of a mermaid who is trapped in a water tower of a small Southern town and forgotten for years. As per Sigal, as reported by Deadline, the isolation of the mermaid symbolizes his own isolation that came with growing up in a small Southern town as well. The movie began production before the SAG-AFTRA strike and received a SAG waiver that allows independent movies to continue production. The cast of ‘The Tower’ includes Thorne, who is likely to be the mermaid, along with Jack Kilmer, Cam Gigandet, Marc Senter, Chris Mullinax, Dani Druz, Daniel Backman, Gerard Catus, and Brian S. White. The movie is currently in its post-production stage, and a release date is awaited.

5. Color Your Hurt (TBA)

Written and directed by Thorne in her directorial debut, ‘Color Your Hurt’ tells the true story of a young gay man growing up in the Bible Belt of Oklahoma, whose traumatic experiences layer the colorful path of his journey in life. Whether and if yes, how the man sets himself free from his hurt forms the basic premise. The film is based on the short film Thorne made, titled ‘Unsettled.’ Jason Parks, Christopher Eccleston, Tiffany Haddish, Sasha Lane, and Tyler Posey are also cast. The project is in its post-production phase, and more details are awaited.

6. Motion (TBA)

Thorne will star alongside Tiffany Haddish and Master P in Tim McCann’s crime thriller ‘Motion.’ Master P, Percy Miller, and Tim Ogletree wrote the story. While the plot is under wraps, the film is described as an ensemble fuelled by colorful characters navigating a journey of wild crimes, set against the backdrop of the underground racing subculture in New Orleans. The cast also includes Terry Crews, Eddie Griffin, Ja’Quan Monroe-Henderson, and Romeo Miller. Filming has wrapped.

8. Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain (TBA)

Thorne will star alongside Grace Van Dien in Matthew Bright’s crime comedy drama ‘Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain,’ a sequel to Harmony Korine‘s cult classic ‘Spring Breakers.’ The story follows a group of rebellious girls who embark on a wild spring break road trip. However, the trip soon spirals into chaos, forcing them to flee from the mayhem they’ve created. The cast also includes True Whitaker and Ariel Martin. Currently in pre-production, the movie awaits filming and a release date.

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