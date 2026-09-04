Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a revered figure in the world of entertainment, known for her exceptional comedic talent and remarkable versatility. Her journey in the spotlight began with her appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ but it was her breakthrough role as Elaine Benes in the iconic TV series ‘Seinfeld‘ that catapulted her to stardom. She continued to shine in the world of television with her role as the bumbling Vice President-turned-President Selina Meyer in HBO’s political satire series ‘Veep.’ Her portrayal garnered widespread praise and a record-breaking haul of Emmy Awards, making her one of the most awarded actresses in Emmy history. Looking ahead, here is a compilation of her forthcoming projects.

1. Tangles (2026)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will lend her voice in the upcoming animated drama movie titled ‘Tangles.’ The plot centers on a young woman who is forced to return to the conservative small town where her bizarre family lives, to take care of her mother, having to deal with the cruel reality of her mom’s Alzheimer’s disease, and become the daughter they need. Leah Nelson will helm the project that has been written by Leah Nelson and Trev Renney, based on the graphic novel by Sarah Leavitt. The voice cast also includes Abbi Jacobson, Bryan Cranston, Seth Rogen, Pamela Adlon, Bowen Yang, and Sarah Silverman. The film had its world premiere at the Special Screenings section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May. It premiered in the Special Screenings section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, with an Oscar-qualifying release planned for 2026 prior to a wider release in 2027.

2. Nanny Squatter (2027)

Louis-Dreyfus and Cecily Strong will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama mini-series ‘Nanny Squatter,’ which follows a couple whose lives are upended after welcoming a seemingly ideal caregiver into their home, only to find boundaries blurred and control slipping as the arrangement spirals into a tense, unsettling power struggle. Mary Bronstein, the showrunner and director, adapted the screenplay from a New York Magazine article ‘The Nanny Squatter’ by Bindu Bansinath. Filming is expected to begin this year, with a 2027 release in view.

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