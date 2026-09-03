Cara Delevingne, with her fiercely arched brows and magnetic charisma, seamlessly transitioned from the runways of Burberry and Moschino to the glitzy realm of Hollywood. While her modeling accolades, including campaigns for esteemed brands like Chanel and H&M, demonstrate her prowess in the fashion world, the actress’s growing filmography cements her versatility in entertainment. Having enthralled audiences with her distinctive on-screen presence, many are curious about what the talented actress will delve into next. Eager to see what she brings to the table in the coming years? Here’s the list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Cara Delevingne.

1. Club Kid (September 2026)

Delevingne will be seen in Jordan Firstman’s debut feature directorial, ‘Club Kid.’ Firstman wrote the story, which follows a former Brooklyn party scene promoter and addict, who must confront responsibility when his unknown young son enters his life. Firstman will also star. The cast also includes Eldar Isgandarov, Diego Calva, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, and Miss Benny. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026 and was nominated for the Caméra d’Or and the Queer Palm. A release date is awaited, though it will be released in September 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Turnbuckle (2026)

Delevigne will star alongside Kate Beckinsale, James Franco, Emile Hirsch, Evan Ross, and Famke Janssen in Sean McEwen’s indie action dramedy ‘Turnbuckle.’ Plot details are under wraps, though the movie will be a darkly comic Southern story, penned by McEwen, about redemption, survival, and small-town chaos. The cast also includes Terrence Howard, Tammin Sursok, and Lily Mo Sheen. Post-production is underway. The movie will be released in Russia on October 29, 2026. A teaser and 2026 US release date are awaited.

3. The Punishing (TBA)

Delevingne will star opposite John Boyega in Chris Sparling’s horror movie, ‘The Punishing.’ The Scandinavian folklore-based story, penned by Sparling, follows a man who miraculously recovers from a terminal illness, but his wife soon discovers the land’s healing powers come at a terrifying price. The cast also includes William Shockley, Elin Petersdottir, Elle Haymond, and Thorvaldur Kristjansson. Post-production is underway, and a release date is awaited.

4. The Murderous Miss Highsmith (TBA)

‘The Murderous Miss Highsmith’ is an upcoming biographical horror film written and directed by Alexandra Pechman. The narrative centers on the esteemed author Patricia Highsmith, renowned for her compelling crime fiction. However, this film is no ordinary biopic; it’s laced with horror elements that delve into Highsmith’s profound interest in macabre murders. This project zeroes in on a crucial time before she penned her acclaimed novel, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ Drawing on reality, the movie highlights Highsmith’s tempestuous relationships with two women, which partly inspired her celebrated work.

In this dark and twisted reimagination, Emmy-nominated Shailene Woodley portrays Patricia Highsmith. Delevingne and ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ sensation Noémie Merlant will star as Highsmith’s companion. ‘The Murderous Miss Highsmith’ is currently in the pre-production phase, with audiences eagerly awaiting further announcements.

5. The Climb (TBA)

‘The Climb’ is an upcoming thriller film directed and written by the seasoned visual effects and art director Hayley Easton Street, known for her work on blockbusters such as ‘Edge of Tomorrow‘ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ The narrative is rooted in the audacious true-life events of 2013, when six resolute Greenpeace activists daringly ascended London’s architectural marvel, The Shard. Their aim was to protest against the environmental threats posed by Arctic oil drilling. This film is much more than just a thriller or heist; it’s a testament to the unwavering spirit, focusing on echoing the voice of change against pressing global issues. As per Street, most of the movie will be a virtual production using The Volume technology, which was used for shows like ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ Taking center stage in this adrenaline-packed story is Delevingne as one of the climbers. While production has collapsed, owing crew and suppliers more than $400,000 in unpaid wages and invoices, sending the project into limbo, it is still in development.

6. Punk (TBA)

‘Punk’ is an upcoming high-octane heist thriller film directed and penned by the talented Richard Hughes. The plot revolves around a man’s adventurous road trip across North America. Teaming up with a band of free-spirited runaways, what he anticipates as a straightforward journey turns into an intricate maze of unexpected events and emotions. Delevingne steps into the shoes of Lucy, bringing her signature charisma to the role. Alongside her, the multifaceted rapper Machine Gun Kelly, known off-stage as Colson Baker, takes on the character Skip. As the storyline unfolds, the dynamic between Lucy and Skip promises to be a focal point. With such a riveting narrative and the combined acting prowess of Delevingne and Baker, audiences are eagerly anticipating the film’s release. It is currently in pre-production.

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