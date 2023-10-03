Cara Delevingne, with her fiercely arched brows and magnetic charisma, seamlessly transitioned from the runways of Burberry and Moschino to the glitzy realm of Hollywood. After storming the fashion world, winning the Model of the Year title at the British Fashion Awards twice, and gracing the covers of esteemed magazines such as Vogue UK and Jalouse, Delevingne sought to diversify her artistic portfolio. Her minor appearance in the 2012 film ‘Anna Karenina’ might have been a stepping stone but roles like Margo Roth Spiegelman in ‘Paper Towns,’ the mysterious Enchantress in ‘Suicide Squad,’ and the adventurous Laureline in ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets‘ showcase her depth as an actress.

While Delevingne’s modeling accolades, including campaigns for esteemed brands like Chanel and H&M, demonstrate her prowess in the fashion world, the actress’ growing filmography cements her versatility in entertainment. Having enthralled audiences with her distinctive on-screen presence, many are curious about what the talented actress will delve into next. Eager to see what Cara Delevingne brings to the table in the coming years? Here’s the list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Cara Delevingne!

1. The Murderous Miss Highsmith (TBA)

‘The Murderous Miss Highsmith’ is an upcoming biographical horror film written and directed by Alexandra Pechman. The narrative revolves around the esteemed author Patricia Highsmith, renowned for her compelling crime narratives. However, this film is no ordinary biopic; it’s laced with horror elements that delve into Highsmith’s profound interest in macabre murders. This project zeroes in on a crucial time before she penned her acclaimed novel, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ Taking cues from reality, the movie highlights Highsmith’s tempestuous relationships with two women, which partly fueled the inspiration for her celebrated work.

In this dark and twisted reimagination, Emmy-nominated Shailene Woodley portrays Patricia Highsmith. Delevingne and ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ sensation Noémie Merlant will star as Highsmith’s companions. Currently, ‘The Murderous Miss Highsmith’ is in the pre-production phase, with audiences eagerly awaiting further announcements.

2. The Climb (TBA)

‘The Climb’ is an upcoming thriller film directed and written by the seasoned visual effects and art director Hayley Easton Street, known for her commendable work in blockbusters like ‘Edge of Tomorrow‘ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘. The narrative is rooted in the audacious true-life events of 2013 when six resolute activists from Greenpeace daringly ascended London’s architectural marvel, The Shard. Their aim was to protest against the environmental threats posed by Arctic oil drilling. This film is much more than just a thriller or heist; it’s a testament to the unwavering spirit, focusing on echoing the voice of change against pressing global issues.

Taking center stage in this adrenaline-packed story is Delevingne as one of the climbers. The cast further boasts of talents like Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Hannah John-Kamen. Together, they are set to portray a team bound by a cause, navigating challenges that test their physical and emotional limits. As of now, ‘The Climb’ is in the pre-production phase, with eager fans waiting for its release.

3. Punk (TBA)

‘Punk’ is an upcoming drama film directed and penned by the talented Richard Hughes. The plot revolves around a man’s adventurous road trip across North America. Teaming up with a band of free-spirited runaways, what he anticipates as a straightforward journey turns into an intricate maze of unexpected events and emotions.

Delevingne steps into the shoes of Lucy, bringing her signature charisma to the role. Alongside her, the multifaceted rapper Machine Gun Kelly, known off-stage as Colson Baker, takes on the character named Skip. As the storyline unfolds, the dynamic between Lucy and Skip promises to be a focal point. With such a riveting narrative and the combined acting prowess of Delevingne and Baker, audiences are eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

