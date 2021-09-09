Helmed by Doug Liman of ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ fame, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is a gripping, loopy, and oftentimes mind-bending science fiction action thriller with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in the leading roles. Based on the Japanese light novel ‘All You Need Is Kill’ by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the 2014 film takes the audience to a dystopian future where most of Europe has been decimated by an alien race known as mimics.

At this juncture, Major William Cage takes up a daunting mission to join a landing operation to combat the aliens, which forever alters his idea of time. Upon its release, the movie was highly praised due to the apocalyptic vision and the effortless dynamic between the lead cast members. The epic saga takes place in a futuristic Europe living under the threat of time-bending extraterrestrials. If you seek to revisit the movie’s filming locations, allow us to take you out on a journey!

Edge of Tomorrow Filming Locations

Also known as ‘Live Die Repeat,’ the action thriller was filmed in and around England, especially in the Greater London area. Filming commenced on October 1, 2012, and was wrapped up by August 2013. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Greater London, England

The director and his team filmed most of the sequences in and around Greater London, a ceremonial county in England that makes up for most of the city of London. The crew filmed sequences in some iconic locations in the city as well as some of the lesser-known ones.

Some of the scenes were filmed in London Heathrow, one of the largest international air traffic hubs located in the heart of London. The crew took hold of The Compass Centre, an office building located at Nelson Road, Hounslow, on the airport’s grounds, in the London borough of Hillingdon.

The production team also visited Trafalgar Square, a landmark public square located in the City of Westminster in Central London, to film some important sequences.

The scene wherein Cage waits in a pub for the awaited invasion of London was filmed in a property situated on Ray Street, in the Clerkenwell suburb of London.

Additionally, some exterior sequences were filmed outside the Ministry of Defence Main Building (formerly Whitehall Gardens Building), an administrative government office building located on Horse Guards Avenue, in the central district of Westminster, in the city. The location was doubled in the movie as United Defense Force Headquarters.

Some scenes were also recorded near the Clerkenwell region of Central London. An ancient parish that dates back to medieval times, the area has been converted into a bustling cultural hub, showcasing elegant restaurants, historic pubs, and indie shops.

Hertfordshire, England

As it often happens with movies from the sci-fi genre, a significant portion of the production was conducted in various studio complexes. The team filmed some interior scenes in Elstree Studios, a cluster of studios located around Borehamwood and Elstree, in the county of Hertfordshire.

Filming also went underway in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, an 80 hectare-wide studio complex situated on Warner Drive in the Leavesden region of Hertfordshire. Also known as Leavesden Studios, the production center has been home to several productions, including the ‘Harry Potter‘ movie franchise and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League.’

Devon, England

The beach invasion scenes are one of the most memorable sequences in ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’ The sequence was put together in post-production by blending CGI with second unit shots. Saunton Sands, a beach near the village of Saunton, near Braunton, North Devon, provided the backdrop for the celebrated sequence.

Hampshire, England

Additionally, several scenes were filmed at Barton Stacey, a picturesque village and civil parish located in the Test Valley region of the County of Hampshire. The crew presumably built a set on one of the former army bases near the village.

Once a pivotal point in the history of the World War, the army has since retreated from the village, and the camps have been demolished. But due to the rich history of the village, it has become quite a coveted filming location.

Read More: Best Time Loop Movies of All Time