10 Best Science Fiction Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Humans have come a long way from where their story began. In our evolution, we have understood the ways of nature and created our own devices out of it. Curiosity has been the constant driving force that kept pushing us further. But, there are still a lot of things that we don’t fully understand yet. Most things are still out of our reach, and only God knows what it is out there that we are not even aware of. This ignorance doesn’t mean that we lack any imagination. We are talking about the world of science fiction. Surely, filmmakers love the unknown. That’s why sci-fi still happens to be one of the most popular genres. In case, you are one of the sci-fi fans, today’s article is for you.

With the advent of online streaming services, movie lovers don’t have to venture out to catch up with a movie. Most are nowadays preferring to watching movies sitting in the comforts of their home. Netflix, of course, has the lion share of eyeballs, but Amazon Prime is not far behind. So, if you are planning to watch a sci-fi movie with a bunch of your friends, you can just invite them to you house and watch it on TV or a laptop. Here’s the list of top science fiction movies on Amazon Prime that are our recommendations for you and your friends.

10. Carriers (2009)

When an infectious virus takes over, the human casualties pile up. A group of people tries to find a place where they can safely ride out the pandemic. All they have to do is not allow themselves to be infected. This proves to be a difficult task when more than most people are infected and you can be infected just through breathing. ‘Carriers’ focuses on how different people act when they are faced with the choice of surviving alone or helping others.

9. Zoe (2018)

Love is a complicated thing, yet if every emotion is a chemical reaction inside our brains, then there must be a way to explain love, too. There must be a way to understand and study love. This is what happens in ‘Zoe’. Starring Ewan McGregor, Lea Seydoux and Theo James, this film tells the story of a scientist who tries to find a perfect match for the synthetics, i.e., robots designed by himself. Lea Seydoux plays the role of Zoe, the lead synthetic who becomes central to the research. She goes through a line of questioning that helps in determining the perfect match for her. The film delves deep into the psychology of people regarding love and how the modern dating system has affected the way people perceive relationships.

8. The Man with the X-Ray Eyes (1963)

This film shows the story of a scientist who was obsessed with enhancing the range of human eyesight. A typical case of “careful what you wish for”, this film shows its protagonist first experiencing the pros of his situation and then finding out why certain limitations should not be broken. Xavier succeeds in coming up with an eyedrop that helps one see beyond the visible spectrum. Because he can’t find anyone for human experimentation, he decides to use it on himself. The effects turn out to be disastrous.

7. The Tomorrow War (2021)

Chris McKay’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ is a military science fiction action film that revolves around time travelers from 2051 who arrive in the present time with an ominous warning that humanity is losing war with a deadly alien species. Now, the only hope is that soldiers and civilians volunteer for the future war and fight for the greater good. When a school teacher named Dan learns about the coming disaster, he decides to take part in the war for the sake of his estranged daughter.

6. Black Box (2020)

Directed and co-written by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., ‘Black Box’ is a science fiction movie that follows Nolan Wright, the father of a 10-year-old daughter named Ava, who loses his wife in a car accident. Although he survives, Nolan has had amnesia since that accident and struggles to help raise his daughter on his own. In order to restore to fix his problems, Nolan decides to undergo an experimental treatment that changes his life forever.

5. Coherence (2013)

If you are of the opinion that making a science fiction film requires a large amount of money, the 2013 film ‘Coherence‘ is about to change your perception completely. Made on a shoestring budget of $50,000, this film is as intense and engrossing as some of the best science fiction films ever made. The story of ‘Coherence’ centers around eight friends who meet together for a dinner party. Things go on smoothly despite some inner turmoil between some of them. As the dinner party goes on, a comet passes over the earth. Unknown to these friends, this comet’s passing sets forth a chain of dangerous events that are about to alter their lives forever. The fine blend which writer-director James Ward Byrkit achieves in making this film science fiction, as well as an intense relationship drama, is truly splendid. The performances by the cast also do justice to the dialog-heavy screenplay.

4. Dark Skies (2013)

Starring Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton, Dakota Goyo, and J. K. Simmons, ‘Dark Skies’ is a science fiction action movie. The Ron Oliver directorial follows an introverted science prodigy and three college friends who get caught up in an ominous storm. As the acid rain falls on the city, it melts cars and human flesh, forcing the protagonist to get to the bottom of the mystery to save everyone.

3. Armageddon (1998)

Michael Bay’s ‘Armageddon’ is a science fiction disaster film written by Jonathan Hensleigh and J. J. Abrams. The Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thornton-starrer center upon the events that unfold after the discovery of a doomsday asteroid that is heading straight for the Earth. The grossly underfunded NASA came up with a plan to drill the surface of the extra terrestrial body so that a nuclear weapon can then be detonated to destroy it before it reaches the planet’s surface. Unfortunately, as the news of the asteroid and its accompanying rumors spreads amongst the general populace, chaos ensues. Meanwhile, the team trying to destroy the doomsday asteroid find themselves facing deep personal issues that can jeopardize the entire mission.

2. Independence Day (1996)

Featuring stand-out performances by Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Mary McDonnell, ‘Independence Day’ is a science fiction action film. The Roland Emmerich directorial centers upon an unexpected alien invasion, after which several major cities on the planet are destroyed by extra terrestrial beings. It soon becomes evident that it would be nearly impossible to make peace with the invaders, so some brave survivors decide to fight back for the future of humanity. One of these fighters is a pilot who, along with the US President, takes on the daunting task of taking on a superior species whose technological advancements are far ahead of the human race.

1. Knowing (2009)

Directed and co-produced by Alex Proyas, ‘Knowing’ is a science fiction suspense drama film that features actors like Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, and Ben Mendelsohn. In the late 50s, in Lexington, Massachusetts, a group of elementary students participated in a competition in which they were supposed to predict what the future would be like. Lucinda Embry, a young girl, begins to write a series of seemingly random numbers guided by a voice whispering to her.

Five decades later, when an MIT astrophysics professor named John Koestler eventually stumbles upon them, he realizes that those numbers are dates, death tolls, and geographical coordinates that have successfully predicted several catastrophic events. Since three more horrific things are yet to happen, John must stop the worst consequences from unfolding.

