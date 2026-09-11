With the advent of streaming services like Amazon Prime, it has become easier for viewers to broaden their horizons and delve into international cinema. While Hollywood continues to expand and strengthen its reach, there is another country that has expanded its viewer base exponentially- Korea. Korean movies have garnered interest due to their fresh material, a different culture for exploration, and new stories. If you are in the mood to watch something that is not produced in Hollywood, Korean films are highly suggested. And thanks to streaming platforms, they are now at our fingertips. Here’s the list of the best Korean movies on Amazon Prime.

17. Obsessed (2014)

‘Obsessed’ is an erotic thriller exploring the extramarital affair of Colonel Kim Jin-pyeong (Song Seung-heon), who has just returned from the Vietnam War and has PTSD, and Jong Ga-heun (Lim Ji-yeon), the wife of Captain Kyung-woo (On Joo-wan). Ga-heun and her husband have recently moved in next door. Kim Jin-pyeong has a strained relationship with his wife, Lee Sook-jin (Jo Yeo-jeong). A meeting with Ga-heun reveals her emotional nature, something Jin-pyeong falls for. Soon, they start meeting in secret, letting their attraction for each other take steamy shape in various places away from people’s eyes. However, suspicions grow soon, and Ga-heun is forced to cut ties with Jin-pyeong, leading the latter to have a breakdown that threatens to push them away from each other forever. A true-to-form erotic thriller that is pretty straightforward in its plot yet attractive in its depiction, ‘Obsessed’ is directed by Kim Dae-woo. It can be streamed here.

16. Angel Is Dead (2017)

No Jinsoo’s ‘Angel Is Dead’ is a slow-burning psychological romantic thriller about a man named Do-Kyung who has been recently discharged from the military. On the way to an isolated island, he meets a woman named Ga-In, with whom he later meets at a pub and spends the night. As they spend more time together, Ga-In’s interest in Do-Kyung keeps growing and turns into an obsession, which Do-Kyung struggles to escape from. Accompanied by his trauma rooted in his unhinged father, we see Do-Kyung struggling to make sense of Ga-In’s behavior, if not escape from it. Starring Kim Hwa-yeon and Sin Won-ho, ‘Angel Is Dead’ can be streamed here.

15. 12.12: The Day (2023)

Kim Sung-su’s ‘12.12: The Day’ is a dramatized retelling of the Coup d’état of December Twelfth, AKA 12·12 Military Insurrection (December 12, 1979), led by General Chun Doo-hwan, commander of the Defense Security Command, against Army Chief of Staff Jeong Seung-hwa, suspected of assassinating South Korean President Park Chung Hee on October 26, 1979. As one decisive action leads to another, the period of Seoul Spring (the period of democratization in South Korea from 26 October 1979 to 17 May 1980) heads in an uncertain direction, underscored by bloodshed, conflict, and chaos. ‘12.12: The Day’ stars Hwang Jung-min, Lee Sung-min, Jung Woo-sung, and Park Hae-joon and offers a gripping portrayal of one of the most tense periods in Korean political history. You can watch the movie here.

14. Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission (2019)

Directed by Eom Yu-na, this is a historical comedy set in the 1940s when Korea was under Japanese rule. It is a fictional take on the 1942 Korean Language Society Incident wherein members of the Korean Language Society (in Keijō) were arrested, imprisoned, and tortured by the Japanese who enforced the use of the Japanese tongue. The film centers on Kim Pan-Su, an illiterate who cannot speak Korean, who shakes hands with Korean Language Society member Jung-hwan to create the ‘MAL-MO-E’ (“collecting vocabularies”) dictionary, a necessary step to safe-keep their language and a stepping stone for their independence. However, the Japanese are closing in on them, and the Korean Language Society must find a way to prevent compromise. Will they be successful? A compelling drama set during a crucial period in world history, ‘Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission’ stars Yoo Hae-jin, Yoon Kye-sang, Jo Hyun-do, Kim Sun-young, Park Ye-na, and Kim Tae-hoon. You can watch the film here.

13. The Killer (2022)

This film, also known as ‘The Killer: A Girl Who Deserves to Die,’ is just about a guy looking for a little girl in the signature Korean action style that never gets old. Former assassin Bang Ui-gang (Jang Hyuk) gets involved in a murder conspiracy and investigation after 17-year-old Kim Yoon-ji (Lee Seo-young), his wife’s friend’s daughter, is kidnapped while under his care. With a human trafficking gang and the Russian mafia involved, Ui-gang has to put his skills to good use if he wants to rescue Kim Yoon-ji. How he does that is what we are subjected to in this action-packed Choi Jae-hoon directorial. You can stream it here.

12. The Treacherous (2015)

Directed by Min Kyu-dong, this historical drama is set in the early 16th century (1504) during the reign of the Joseon Dynasty, the last dynasty to rule Korea. It follows the tyrannical rule of Yeonsangun or Prince Yeonsan (Kim Kang-Woo), infamous for his carnal cravings, who brings over beautiful girls from all across the country for his pleasure and entertainment. The king’s longtime friend/retainer, Im Soong-Jae (Ju Ji-Hoon), plots his own ways of controlling Yeonsan while a lower-class woman named Dan-Hee (Lim Ji-Yeon) plots revenge for her past. With a tournament upcoming that will choose the king’s consort, 10,000 women have been ordered to be brought in. The king’s fate resides with one of them. To find out what lies ahead for Joseon’s last ruler, you can watch ‘Treacherous’ here.

11. The Roundup (2022)

Directed by Lee Sang-yong, this crime action drama is a standalone sequel to ‘The Outlaws’ (2017). Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee, stars as Ma Seok-do, Lieutenant of the Major Crimes Unit at Geumcheon Police Station, Seoul, South Korea. After arriving in Vietnam to extradite a suspect, he comes to know about a vicious serial killer named Kang Hae-sang (played brilliantly by Son Suk-ku) who kills for money. How Ma and Captain Jeon Il-man (Choi Gwi-hwa) track down this slippery guy is what follows in this fast-paced action flick garnished with comedy. Filled with twists and hard hits underscored by brilliant action sequences, ‘The Roundup’ is one of Don Lee’s best action films, if not the best. You can watch it here.

10. The Swordsman (2020)

Directed by Choi Jaehoon, this fast-paced period action drama follows a retired Joseon swordsman, Tae Yool (Jang Hyuk), who is slowly losing his eyesight. However, when Gurutai (Joe Taslim), a member of the imperial Qing family, has Tae Yool’s daughter Tae Ok (Kim Hyun-Soo) taken in the aftermath of Qing’s invasion of Joseon, Tae Yool picks up the sword again to rescue his daughter. Will a father with weak eyesight be able to rescue his daughter while being targeted in a conflict? To find out, you can watch the film here.

9. The Flu (2013)

With a pandemic now a reality, we can relate to any film that deals with it much better. In Kim Sung-su’s ‘The Flu,’ we see what now seems to be a premonition of the coronavirus pandemic: a deadly airborne virus, people in masks, the affected ones falling sick, a drastic rise in the death toll, hospitals running out of beds, quarantine zones and a city shut down. Set in Bundang, Seoul, the movie shows the horror we all have been through and yet doesn’t fail to give us the chills. While the government decides to kill the infected, a rescue worker tries to find the blood serum that will help develop a vaccine. The cast includes Jang Hyuk, Soo Ae, Ma Dong-seok, and Park Jung-min. You can watch the movie here.

8. Midnight (2021)

What happens when a deaf witness becomes the target of a serial killer? ‘Midnight’ is a Kwon Oh Seung-directed psychological thriller that addresses this question. A normal night turns into a life-threatening one for Kyeong-mi (Jin Ki-Joo), a deaf sign language counselor, after she witnesses a murder. Serial killer Do-sik (Wi Ha-joon) doesn’t want to leave any witnesses and thus chooses her as his next target. Whether and how Kyeong-mi escapes and brings the killer to justice is what the movie entails. No less than a horrifying experience, ‘Midnight’ is a gripping flick that you can watch here.

7. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

‘Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds’ is a take on there being more to life than death, or rather, life goes on even after death. Directed by Yong-hwa Kim, the movie shows firefighter Ja-hong dying on duty and being guided in the afterlife by three guardians. Over 49 days, Ja-hong will have to pass the seven trials through Hell to be given the green light for reincarnation. But there’s more to Ja-hong’s earthly actions than just rescuing people that may affect King Yeomra’s decision, including his strained relationship with his mother and brother. Will he be able to pass the tests? The cast of ‘Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds’ includes Ha Jung-woo, Kim Hyang-gi, Cha Tae-hyun, and Ma Dong-seok. You can watch the film here.

6. The Great Battle (2018)

While the advancement in technology has led to the development of weapons, we cannot deny the grandeur that swords, daggers, bows, and arrows have. ‘The Great Battle,’ directed by Kim Kwang-sik, showcases the historical event of the Battle of Ansi and its siege, fought between the forces of the Goguryeo kingdom of Korea and the Tang Dynasty of China. An epic action flick, ‘The Great Battle’ stars Jo In Sung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Park Sung-woong and Park Byung-Eun. You can experience the epic right here.

5. Deliver Us from Evil (2020)

Directed by Hong Won-Chan, this crime action film shows a cat-and-mouse chase between In-Nam (Hwang Jung-Min), who is an assassin, and Ray (Lee Jung-Jae), both of whom are linked by the death of two people, a woman named Young-joo (Choi Hee-Seo) and a Japanese mobster named Koraeda (Kōsuke Toyohara). In-nam arrives in Thailand to find out that Young-Joo, his former lover, is dead, and her daughter, Yoo-min (Park So-yi), who is also his daughter, has been kidnapped. Meanwhile, Ray finds out that In-nam, the guy who killed his brother Koraeda, is in Thailand and follows him there. To find out who wins, you can watch this fast-paced action flick right here.

4. Cassiopeia (2022)

Shin Yeon-shick’s ‘Cassiopeia’ explores the relationship between a single mom and her father, especially after the former’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Su-jin is a lawyer and has been working hard to send her young daughter, Gina, to America for her education. However, fate has other plans as Su-jin is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and will soon start forgetting things and people, including her daughter. Her father, In-woom, does all he can to help her cope with the pain and anger, the cause of which is beyond explanation. So, all they can do is make the most of their time together because the present matters more than what the future has in store. Poignant and moving, ‘Cassiopeia’ paints a gorgeous portrait of parenting. The movie stars Seo Hyun-jin as Su-jin, Ahn Sung-ki as In-woom, and Joo Ye-rim as Gina. You can watch it here.

3. A Taxi Driver (2017)

Based on actual events and set in 1980, ‘A Taxi Driver’ follows Man-seob, a taxi driver in Seoul. A father of one, Man-seob struggles to survive and passes his days living hand to mouth. However, fate seems to smile on him when he learns of a foreign national willing to pay good money for a ride to Gwangju City. Unknown to the taxi driver, the foreigner in question is a German reporter with a hidden agenda. As they travel into the city, they get entangled in a tussle between the government and citizens during a student protest, leaving Man-seob’s fate in the balance. You may watch ‘A Taxi Driver’ on here.

2. The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil (2019)

From director Won-Tae Lee comes this high-octane action thriller starring Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee, Kim Sung-kyu, and Kim Moo-Yul. It revolves around the capture of a serial killer who attacks ganglord Jang Dong-Soo (Lee). While his men think that the attack was planned by a rival gang, Dong-Soo believes that it’s not. Then, he reluctantly agrees to join forces with detective Jung Tae-suk (Moo-Yul) to track down the killer. To know how they do it, you can stream the movie here

1. The Handmaiden (2016)

One of the best Korean movies across any OTT platform, ‘The Handmaiden’ is a historical erotic thriller directed by Park Chan-Wook. It is based on the 2002 novel Fingersmith by Welsh writer Sarah Waters, but while the events of the book take place in the Victorian era, the events in the film take place in Japan-ruled Korea. In the film, we have a pick-pocket named Nam Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) who is hired by a con man posing as a Count, Count Fujiwara. Sook-hee’s job is to infiltrate the estate of Japanese heiress Izumi Hideko as her handmaiden and convince her to marry the Count. Once the deed is done, the Count, a con man, shall send her to an asylum and rob the heiress of all her fortune. However, things get complicated when Sook-hee and Hideko develop feelings for each other. Erotic, thrilling, and intriguing, ‘The Handmaiden’ is a must-watch. You can do so right here.

Read More: Best Korean Movies on Netflix