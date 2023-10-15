42 Best Korean Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

Korean cinema comes to our mind if one can talk about distinctive movie-watching experiences, most importantly about darker subjects like crimes, wars, and horrors, along with love stories. Since time immemorial, Korean cinema has been known for its raw and realistic style of handling subjects, which makes for memorable cinematic experiences. Korean films are also known for the Golden Era during the 1930s, when silent films made in black and white were immensely popular. After the country got riddled with wars and political turmoil, we saw a paradigm shift in the number as well as the genres of movies produced in the country.

Hollywood has taken a lot of inspiration from Korean movies, and there have been a few remakes of Korean titles in American cinema. If one is a movie buff, one must be aware of the various kinds of movies the Korean film industry has offered us over the years. Their horror and crime thrillers are well known across the world as among the most vicious, terrifying, and hair-raising experiences a viewer can have.

Korean flicks have been getting a lot of attention in recent years. From horror to romantic comedies, Koreans have made it a point to push the boundaries of what is the norm, coming up with crazy, unique storylines and tackling even the most uncomfortable subjects head-on. Overall, their storytelling style is extremely engaging and gripping, and their cinematography is quite unique. So, with all that said, here’s the list of really good Korean movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

25. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021)

This action-thriller film directed by Seong Hun Kim is a spin-off to the second season of ‘Kingdom.’ The film dives deep into Joseon’s intricate tapestry, weaving a tale of tragedy, betrayal, and mysteries unearthed. As the landscape of Joseon is threatened, a unique herb promises power beyond imagination. Gianna Jun brilliantly portrays Ashin, a character shrouded in enigma, giving life to a tale of power, politics, and personal vengeance. As an extension to the gripping ‘Kingdom’ saga, this film intricately expands upon the origins of the resurrection plant and adds layers to the already complex world. It is a masterpiece for fans and newcomers alike.

24. Kill BokSoon (2023)

‘Kill Boksoon’ is an action-thriller film written and directed by Sung-hyun Byun. In a world where danger lurks in the shadows, Kill Boksoon, a single mother, excels as an unmatched assassin. But the line blurs between personal life and deadly contracts when she faces the quintessential dilemma of balancing her dangerous career with family ties. Working for M.K. Ent, she navigates the treacherous waters of loyalties and betrayals. The narrative crescendos when a single incident threatens to shatter the fragile balance she’s maintained. Her story is a pulse-pounding exploration of the lengths one will go to protect what they cherish. Laced with suspense, the film underscores the volatile nature of trust in a world of deceit.

23. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)

‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ is a period adventure film directed by Kim Jeong-hoon. The narrative sails into the vast expanse of Goryeo, charting the ambitious adventures of pirates in pursuit of a vanished royal treasure. With clashes and camaraderie, Moo-chi and Hae-rang lead a group of pirates and bandits on an epic quest. Their adventure is made all the more treacherous with the entrance of Bu Heung-soo, a traitor with eyes on the same prize. An enthralling quest, the film is a testament to the indomitable spirit of adventure. It’s a whirlwind of thrilling sea battles, strategic plays, and old-school pirate fun.

22. 20th Century Girl (2022)

’20th Century Girl’ is a romantic drama film directed by Bang Woo-ri. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of 1999, the narrative radiates with youthful exuberance, first loves, and high school friendships as Bo-Ra (Kim Yoo-jung) navigates the corridors of teenage years. Amidst school, taekwondo, and her duties in the broadcasting club, she finds herself intertwined in her best friend Yeon-Du’s romantic endeavors with Hyun-Jin. A poignant portrayal of youthful love and the turbulence of adolescence, the film is a beautiful homage to those tender moments that define youth and the essence of growing up.

21. The Call (2020)

‘The Call’ is a psychological thriller film directed by Lee Chung-hyun. When Seo-yeon finds a peculiar phone in her mother’s house, she’s thrust into a chilling conversation with Young-sook, a woman from the past. Their bond, transcending two decades, unravels a series of events with unforeseen consequences. This suspense-laden journey plays with the malleability of time, asking if destinies can indeed be rewritten. With compelling performances from Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo, the film draws viewers into its eerie twists and turns. It’s not just a film but an experience, challenging the boundaries of time and choices.

20. Svaha: The Sixth Finger (2019)

Always trust Korean cinema to bring out some of the most intense thrillers that you have ever witnessed. The 2019 film ‘Svaha: The Sixth Finger’ is one such film that centers around an agent called Pastor Park, whose job is to investigate religious organizations and cults. During one of his investigations into the cult called “Deer Mount,” he comes across certain clues that point to the fact that this cult might have some links with the mysterious disappearance of a number of teenage girls. As Pastor Park digs deeper, he realizes that this cult has many dark secrets, and they will go to any extent to hide them from the public eye. No matter how interesting the premise of the film sounds, ‘Svaha: The Sixth Finger’ suffers from dull writing and underdeveloped characters. Something that could have become an intense thriller turns out to be a rather dull affair by the end.

19. Miss Granny (2014)

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, ‘Miss Granny’ is a comedy-drama film that delightfully dives into the fountain of youth. At 74, Oh Mal-soon’s life is disrupted when a visit to a mystical photo studio reverts her into a 20-year-old. As she navigates her newfound youth, she becomes the center of attention in her grandson Ji-ha’s band and gets entangled in unexpected romantic affairs. A spellbinding tale of age, music, and rediscovered dreams, Miss Granny’s poignant narrative and impeccable cast make it an unforgettable gem on Netflix’s Korean cinema collection.

18. Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (2019)

A stylish action film directed by Lee Jeong-beom, ‘Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage’ stars Lee Sun-Kyun, Jeon So-nee, Park Hae-Joon, and Song Young-Chang. The story of the film centers on a corrupt police officer who is being investigated by an internal affairs agent on charges of blowing up a police warehouse. The character in question, the eponymous Jo Pil-ho, is someone who might be corrupt, but he has had no role to play in the explosion and believes that some people are trying to set him up for a crime he did not commit. Jo Pil-ho teams up with a high school student called Mi-na with whom he tries to get to the bottom of the case to catch the actual criminal and also to clear his name in the process. The cinematography and the action sequences of this film are memorable, but it does lack in terms of having a proper structure, as some of the scenes tend to be unnecessarily long.

17. Lucid Dream (2017)

For those unaware of what lucid dreaming is all about, it is a method practiced by certain individuals where they try to hold on to their consciousness while dreaming and thus can guide their dreams into going towards any direction of their choice. The story of the film ‘Lucid Dream’ centers around a man who has been searching for his missing son for many years without any trace of him. The man in question, Dae-ho, has depleted all his sources and clues that would take him towards his son and thus has decided to take on a drastic measure. With the help of a police detective and one of his friends, who is a psychiatrist, Dae-ho tries the method of lucid dreaming, which will guide him to the exact moment that his son goes missing. There is a distinct lack of suspense in the film, and everything that happens is pretty predictable. The popularity that this film has received is mainly because of Netflix buying its rights for worldwide distribution.

16. Psychokinesis (2018)

A father can go to any extent for the safety of his children. He is ready to do so without caring about his own safety, for that matter. And if he gains superpowers, there is nothing that can come between him and his desire to protect his child. This is exactly what transpires in the 2018 South Korean film ‘Psychokinesis’ written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The central character of the film, Shin Seok-heon, is a security guard who comes to know that his daughter, the owner of a small fried chicken restaurant, has got into a tussle with a construction company over her establishment.

The thing he gets worried about most is the fact that this establishment is run by the mob. Shin Seok-heon gets to drink water from a special mountain spring, which gives him the superhuman ability of telekinesis, and it is with this newfound power that he plans to teach the mobsters a lesson. The film neatly combines a superhero story with comedy and important commentaries on social issues. The superpower aspect of the film is just a part of the premise, but inside, it proves to be something deeper.

15. Revenger (2018)

If you are a lover of martial arts films, do yourself a favor and start watching ‘Revenger’ right away. This Lee Seung-won directorial offers you some moments of riveting action that are sure to stay with you for a long time after you’re done watching the film. The central character of this film is a former police officer who is devasted after his family is brutally killed by certain criminals. He finds out that these criminals are presently locked up on a prison island, and thus, he decides to get himself arrested and sent to the same prison. Once there, he plans to hunt them down and inflict upon them the same pain and suffering that they had made his family go through. The story of ‘Revenger’ does not really have much to offer. The film triumphs with its high-octane action scenes, and it can even be said that it has been made keeping action junkies in mind.

14. The Drug King (2018)

This film is based on a true story depicting the life of a drug kingpin called Lee Doo-sam. Lee started as a small-time member of a criminal organization and indulged in the smuggling of diamonds and other such products before trying his hands in the drug trade. Naturally, the profit that he made from the drug trade was unparalleled and propelled him on his way to becoming one of the most notorious smugglers in all of Korea. The film serves as an eye-opening account of the drug trade that went on in the 1970s in South Korea, where a supply line thrived between Busan and Japan. Song Kang-ho, one of the biggest superstars of Korea, who has made a name across the world with performances in films like ‘Memories Of Murder,’ ‘Parasite‘ and ‘A Taxi Driver,’ plays the leading character with unparalleled dexterity. The problem with the film is that it suffers from the burden of having loads of underdeveloped characters. If the writing was more nuanced, this film would have fared much better with critics and audiences alike.

13. Wish You (2021)

Directed by Do Joon Sung, ‘Wish You’ is a romance drama film that tells the story of a singer named Kang In Soo. Although Kang has yet to find any success, that hasn’t deterred him from devoting his life to art, busking, and entertaining people. Choi Min Sung, Kang’s best friend, records these performances and puts them on YouTube. One day, these videos catch the attention of Yoon Sang Yi, a keyboardist associated with a major record label. Convinced that Kang has the talent to make a name for himself, Yoon advises him to become involved in his company’s rookie discovery project. After they start living together, they develop romantic feelings for each other. However, the closer Yoon and Kang grow, the more problems they face from the outside world.

12. Night in Paradise (2020)

‘Night in Paradise’ is a hauntingly beautiful film that revolves around Tae-goo, a mobster who gets the chance to change places with his rival gang. However, he refuses the offer, leading to the murders of his sister and niece. Angry and seeking revenge, Tae-goo seeks out the chairman of the rival gang and kills him before fleeing to Jeju Island. Initially, all hope seems lost, as with a massive target on his back, Tae-goo is doomed to die. Yet, once he meets Jae-Yeon, a terminally ill woman who has given up on life, he finds a new reason to live. Showcasing the budding relationship between the two and following the rival gang on their quest for revenge, the film offers an intricate combination of action and melodrama.

11. Pandora (2016)

Pyung-Sub is worried about the conditions of the local nuclear power plant, but no one seems to listen to him. However, when an earthquake strikes, it severely damages the power plant and begins to spread panic. Now, young Jae-Hyeok and his colleagues must prevent another nuclear disaster. ‘Pandora’ is not only a thrilling movie but also an emotional one, thanks to the script. With good visual effects and decent cinematography, director Jong-woo Park is able to deliver a tear-jerking story with a sense of reality.

10. Steel Rain (2017)

‘Steel Rain’ begins with Eom Chul-woo, a soldier of the North Korean Special Forces, who has defected to South Korea along with another very important yet unconscious man. Eom then meets up with Cheol-woo, the Chief of Foreign Security, and together, they must resolve to prevent the imminent Korean war, which might involve the use of nuclear weapons. ‘Steel Rain’ is an electrifying affair, with moments of grief, action, adrenaline rush, and suspense that have been carried throughout the film. Watch it before it is taken down by Netflix. Wink!

9. Okja (2017)

A South Korean-American co-production, ‘Okja‘ is a film by the acclaimed director Bong Joon-Ho and that can be said to be his only children-friendly film to date. The story of ‘Okja’ centers around the story of a pig that has been genetically engineered to be of massive size and to produce pork of the finest quality. Many such pigs were distributed by a company all over the world to farmers, and the one that turned out to be the best of the lot was the eponymous pig, Okja. Now, when the company takes Okja away, her owner, a little girl called Mija, decides to follow them and rescue Okja from being slaughtered. This takes Mija from her small village to Seoul and from there to the United States. A highly entertaining watch, ‘Okja’ is something completely different from what we have come to associate Bong Joon-Ho with. The film is smartly written, has its moments of brilliance, and also boasts of some rather fine performances.

8. Sweet and Sour (2021)

‘Sweet and Sour’ is an incredible romantic drama film that is sure to tug at one’s heartstrings. Primarily revolving around Jang-hyuk, the movie portrays how he falls in love with Da-Eun, a nurse at the hospital where he was treated for Hepatitis B. Soon, their relationship blossoms, and the couple starts living together. However, with Jang-hyuk landing a job in a different city, the long commute begins posing problems for their relationship. Besides, Jang-hyuk starts developing feelings for one of his co-workers, leading to more strife. The rest of the film then documents Da-Eun and Jang-hyuk’s journey as they try to iron out the issues, only for a massive twist in the end.

7. The Chase (2017)

Featuring the best old man headbutt, some hilarious black humor, and several really slow foot chases, ‘The Chase’ seems to be ironically named. It is a comedy-thriller murder mystery film about two old men – a moody homeowner and a washed-up detective – who are trying to solve a murder mystery from 30 years ago and catch a serial killer in the present who has been killing elderly folk in a small town. ‘The Chase’ is directed by Kim Hong-sun and stars veteran actors Sung Dong-il and Yun-Shik Baek. The first half of the movie focuses on setting up the premise and is mostly light-hearted, with some scenes a little slow, but the film paces up in the second half, and ultimately, it lives up to its thriller categorization.

6. The 8th Night (2021)

A hair-raising mystery-thriller film, ‘The 8th Night’, talks about how the Buddha stopped a monster about two and a half millennia ago after tearing out its black and red eye. He then keeps the eyes separately, hoping they will never reunite. However, a professor determined to prove the myth as real reawakens the red-eye thousands of years later. Fearing the worst, the protector of the casket tasks monk Chung-Seok to find construction worker Park Jin-soo to stop the eye in its tracks. Detective Kim Ho-Tae joins the two in their task as he, too, is determined to stop the trail of murders and destruction the eye leaves in its wake. Moreover, the movie reveals that the eye just needs to find the Virgin Shaman to reach humanity and awaken the monster. Thus, with time being of the essence, the stage is set for an epic showdown between the forces of good and evil.

5. Tune In For Love (2019)

‘Tune In For Love’ is a sweet, heartfelt love story between a kind, straight-laced woman and a reticent man with a dark past. They first meet as teenagers when the boy, fresh out of juvie, gets a job at the girl’s family’s bakery. The duo forms an instant connection but is tragically separated until fate brings them together again years later. Now in their late twenties, the two begin dating, but problems arise when he is not very forthcoming about his past, and she just wants to know him better. In the end, though, love does conquer all and reigns supreme. Slow at times but mostly engaging, Kim Go-Eun and Jung Hae-in display great chemistry as the lead couple and look like they truly belong together.

4. Forgotten (2017)

A family of four — brothers Jin-Seok and Yoo-Seok, mother Na Young-Hee, and father Moon Sung-Geun — have moved into a new house. Jin-Seok is generally frail, hypersensitive, and is on medication. Jin-Seok is the eyewitness of the kidnap of his older brother Yoo-Seok, who has been taken by a few men in a van. A few days later, when Yoo-Seok returns, he seemingly doesn’t remember anything about the place, what transpired in the past few days, or how he was kidnapped. Sensing a change in his brother’s behavior, Jin-Seok concludes that the man who’s claiming to be Yoo-Seok is not who he is. This is, without a doubt, one of the most intense, chilling thrillers I have ever seen.

3. Time To Hunt (2020)

‘Time To Hunt’ is a high-octane Netflix Original crime thriller that’s set in a dystopian world. In poverty-stricken South Korea, four friends pull off a reckless heist to escape their dire financial straits but, in doing so, get themselves on the radar of a ruthless assassin who will stop at nothing to hunt them all down. Intense action sequences, emotionally driven drama, bromance, thrilling car chases – this movie has it all. Overall, a sincere and successful attempt at making something vaguely “Fast and Furious-Esque.”

2. Space Sweepers (2021)

Set in the year 2092, the film follows four space travelers as they travel far and wide in their quest to find exotic space debris. Their luck suddenly changes when, after recovering a crashed space shuttle, they look inside only to find what seems to be a small 7-year-old girl human girl. Nevertheless, they soon realize that the girl is a humanoid robot and an incredibly valuable one at that. Furthermore, with the UTS Space Guards showing an interest in the robot, the space travelers decide to take the opportunity and demand a ransom in exchange. However, the trade doesn’t go according to plan, and the four friends end up uncovering explosive secrets that is sure to change their life for good!

1. #Alive (2020)

People who are sick of being cooped up in their homes during the months-long quarantine will relate to this zombie siege film that’s reminiscent of ‘Train To Busan.’ ‘#Alive’ is a thrilling survival drama featuring a lone gamer stuck in his house with no food, no weapons, not many resources, and a horde of hungry zombies surrounding his building, almost kicking down his front door. He is digitally cut off and has no way of surviving unless he gets creative. The best thing about Korean zombie movies is that their zombies are not the slow, mindless creatures of ‘The Walking Dead,’ but extremely fast, vicious, and scary (like in ‘Train To Busan’ and the Netflix show ‘Kingdom’). Starring the talents of Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-Hye, ‘#Alive’ will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

