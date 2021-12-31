There is something very alluring to us about the end of the world as we know it. Imagine you were the Will Smith of ‘I Am Legend’ and you were one of the few last people alive on the surface of Earth. What would you do, if you were the only last faith of humanity? Now c’mon, you cannot deny that being the last person on Earth would have its own advantages: you could do whatever the hell you want to do. But it sure is a struggle when you have to sit trapped inside your own house because the world outside has all kinds of weird monsters lurking around and also the people who are not exactly people anymore, they’re the walking dead.

20. Into the Forest (2016)

‘Into the Forest’ is a Canadian horror film directed by Patricia Rozema. This story sends chills down our spine because of how close it is to our reality. Set in the near future, it is about a family that lives in isolation in a mansion in the woods. However, they are heavily dependent on electricity and technology for their existence, lifestyle, and safety. Their troubles begin as there is a continent-wide power outage for over a year, and they must learn to survive on just the basics. This story goes on to prove that humans are no more a part of the natural world and will not be able to survive safely if not for these aids. The cast of the film includes Ellen Page, Evan Rachel Wood, Callum Keith Rennie, Max Minghella, and Michael Eklund.

19. #Alive (2020)

This South Korean zombie film might just be the most relatable movie on quarantine you will see in 2020. ‘#Alive’ is the story of a video game live streamer, Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in), and how he survives a zombie apocalypse when he is forced to live alone in his apartment. What makes this film even more relatable is not just the quarantining protocol, but the extensive use and dependency on social media and technology. This film will reaffirm the significance of sharing information, which can even prove to be life-saving. The film is based on Matt Naylor’s script, ‘Alone’ which he co-wrote into the script for this film with Cho Il-Hyung.

18. I Am Mother (2019)

‘I Am Mother’ is yet another science thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world. A girl, Daughter (Clara Rugaard), lives in a bunker and has been brought up by a robot called Mother (Rose Byrne’s voice) who is helping to repopulate the Earth and instilling the appropriate skills and values that a person must have to exist on the planet. The world of Mother and Daughter is disrupted by a Woman (Hillary Swank) who brings some jarring news. This film spins an unusual angle on ethics, responsibility, parenting, and what it means to be out there in the world. This film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019.

17. ARQ (2016)

A couple gets stuck in a time loop inside a lab where they get attacked by a bunch of mask raiders at the beginning of each day. They have to adapt and learn to fight off these raiders and at the same time develop a technology that can act as a power source to save the world from its Judgement Day. Every time the couple wakes up to find themselves at the beginning of the time loop again, the film offers a new plot twist that will keep you engaged and at the edge of your seat. The concept of time loops has been repeated a lot of times now and this is one of those movies that does to its ideas.

16. The Girl With All the Gifts (2016)

In the near future, all of humanity is being infected by a parasitic fungus, which is transmitted through bodily fluids. Those who are infected turn into mindless zombies and the only hope is a small group of second-generation children who eat flesh but have retained the ability to reason and rationalize. The plot focuses on a scientist, teacher, and two soldiers who strive to survive and are accompanied by a special girl called Melanie (Sennia Nanua). The film also stars Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine, and Glenn Close. This post-apocalyptic horror film, based on a book by the same name, ‘The Girl With All the Gifts’ is directed by Colm McCarthy.

15. What Happened to Monday (2017)

Set in 2043, there is a strict one-child policy due to overpopulation, and all children except the firstborn are put into a cryosleep. Every citizen is tracked by an electronic bracelet to ensure this. At a time like this, a woman died giving birth to seven identical septuplet sisters. In the care of their grandfather, they were meticulously taught to pose as a single identity, and the key to that was communication. If the government found any more than one of them, it would lead to their death. However, all hell breaks loose when one of the sisters is detained, and her communication is cut off. Is life given a chance under such a stringent rule?

14. Cadaver (2020)

The Norwegian film ‘Cadaver’ is set in a city that is razed to the ground post a nuclear disaster, where misery is the norm. With no food, people are starved, crimes are rampant, and seeing decaying dead bodies on the street is an everyday phenomenon. The only way to survive in that world is to “stick together.” Leonora (Gitte Witt) and Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) have an only daughter, Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman), and are very protective of her. Unexpectedly, a famous theatre director, Mathias Vinterberg (Thorborm Harr), announces an exclusive show, ‘The Hotel,’ with the promise of a good meal. Seeing this as an opportunity to take a break from reality, they decide to go for the show. When fact merges with fiction, chaos ensues, revealing the truth behind surviving in the world that believes in “eat or be eaten.”

13. 9 (2009)

‘9’ is an animated film directed by Shane Acker and stars Elijah Wood as 9. The film is based on Ackerman’s short film of the same name, which was nominated for the Academy Awards. In 1930, in an alternate world, a dictator orders a scientist to create a robot for the sake of technological advancement. The scientist creates a highly intelligent robot called B.R.A.I.N, but without a soul. The world almost comes to an end when the robot is taken by the dictator to be turned into a Fabrication Team, which would help him create an army of war machines. Not having a soul, the Fabrication Machine decides to wipe off all living things on the planet.

12. District 9 (2009)

‘District 9’ is considered to be one of the best science fiction films based in the 2000s. It is inspired by the real-life events at Cape Town’s ‘District Six’ during the times of apartheid. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing. The film is a combination of the found footage genre and science fiction; the story begins in 1982 when an alien ship is seen over Johannesburg. The aliens that were found left on Earth were malnourished, but they were received with fear. The South African government contains them in a designated region, District Nine. As it starts to feel more and more like a jail, an uprising begins, which results in a clash between humans and these extraterrestrial beings.

11. Bird Box (2018)

This movie went viral and got close to 45 million views after its release on Netflix. But the reviews of the movie have been rather mixed and controversial. Starring Academy Award Winner Sandra Bullock, ‘Bird Box’ shows the struggle of a single mother in a post-apocalyptic world where she has to cross a treacherous river with her two kids and the biggest challenge that they face while doing all this is that they have to do all of this with a blindfold on. The plot sounds a little familiar, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it’s very much like the movie, ‘A Quiet Place‘, which tells the story of a family stuck in a post-apocalyptic world full of sound-sensitive beasts that get attracted to even the slightest of noise. The film has had a lot of mixed reviews and a lot of critics seem to have a problem with its ambiguous ending. But then there are others who actually enjoyed this thriller for its amazing concept and also the parts where too many things were not revealed because they give us an insight into the protagonist’s mind who herself was trying to unravel the mysteries around her.

10. Extinction (2018)

A man is haunted by nightmares of a post-apocalyptic world. These dreams get so real after a while that he actually starts believing that they are signs of something in the future. Everyone starts to doubt his sanity including his own family but he later emerges as a hero when all the events that once haunted him start turning into reality but he is well prepared for these. ‘Extinction’ revolves around a man who does not ignore his intuition and later uses it to protect his family from an army of extra-terrestrial creatures who are trying to invade Earth. The film is so good and so well directed it actually sets an example for all the alien invasion apocalyptic movies out there. Micheal Pena does a great job playing the lead but the ending of the movie has a twist that may either disappoint you or make you fall in love with it.

9. IO (2019)

‘IO’ shows a post-apocalyptic world where the Earth has been completely destroyed to an extent where humans cannot live on it anymore. Almost all humans have abandoned the planet and moved to Jupiter’s moon called IO. But one young girl named Sam is a scientist and believes that the planet can still be saved. She broadcasts a message on a common frequency to get the attention of the remaining humans and that’s when a man named Micah, who is also on his way to boarding the last spaceship to IO, comes and meets her. While Micah will have to rush his way to the ship, Sam must decide whether she wants to stay or move to IO like other humans. This film is a lot like ‘I am Legend‘ apart from the fact that this one does not have zombies. But sadly, it’s not as good as ‘I am Legend’ and in a way, ended up wasting a very good concept. Still, you can watch it once as it does give you the whole post-apocalyptic feel. The only thing it lacks is some significant material to the plot.

8. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ is one of the three movies in the Cloverfield series that discloses the origin of the strange creatures in ‘Cloverfield’ and ‘10 Cloverfield Lane‘. It all starts off with a bunch of scientists who are working inside a space station revolving around the orbit of the Earth. Their goal is to create an energy source that can provide unlimited energy to the Earth. But the whole experiment goes disastrously wrong and opens gateways to an alternate reality that will bring the world closer to its doomsday.

7. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (2017)

You must be wondering what a ‘Godzilla’ movie is doing on this list. This one is a little different from the other Godzilla movies we’ve seen: it’s an anime movie, and its plot revolves around a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has left because the Earth is ruled by the leader of the Godzilla force, Kaijus. A group of refugees comes back to Earth with an intention to restore faith in the planet and fight the dark forces of gigantic monsters. Will they succeed with what they intend to do? Watch this action-packed anime film to know.

6. How it Ends (2018)

The movie tells the story of a young man who’s trying to find his way back home to his pregnant wife in a post-apocalyptic world. The world is not the same anymore and it’s full of chaos. Will he be able to reach home to his wife? This movie starts off on a very good note and seems quite interesting in the beginning. But it slowly starts to lose track of the plot from where it had initially started and faded into dullness. Many scenes and decisions made throughout the movie will make you wonder where the film is heading and why is it even heading that way. But it is still a time-killer and you can watch it once because it does have some really good action scenes.

5. Cargo (2017)

A very touching zombie apocalypse story of a man who looks for a new home for his newborn daughter after finding out that he may only have a few hours before he gets infected by a spreading pandemic. You don’t find a lot of zombie films with heart but this one does a good job in bringing about a whole lot of emotions along with thrills to it. I wouldn’t say it’s an Oscar-deserving movie but it certainly is a breath of fresh air.

4. Blame! (2017)

‘Blame!’ shows a futuristic world where humans live a life completely integrated with cyber-technology. But a deadly virus breaks out slowly making all the technology malfunction and steadily starts wiping out the entire population of the world. The anime is about a fairly new and fresh concept and has also been executed really well. Some extreme sci-fi concepts go unexplained in the movie, so if you’re new to such films, then make sure that you have access to Google.

3. Spectral (2016)

The world is threatened by supernatural beings that are invisible to the naked eye and destroy anyone who confronts them. The movie centers around a special-ops team that battles these unknown entities that could be spirits of the war or a government’s arms experiment that went wrong. Spectral offers some really good special effects, a great plot, and some decent acting. It is not a perfect film but decent enough for an enjoyable one time watch.

2. The Worthy (2016)

‘The Worthy’ is actually a good appreciable movie considering the fact that it comes from a place where cinema isn’t all that big. The movie is about how most of the world’s population gets completely wiped clean after water sources are contaminated by deadly viruses. The only few survivors live near a trustable clean water source that later gets infiltrated by some people who don’t hold the best of intentions. All of it turns into a violent game of survival when the remaining humans fight over the only water body that can keep them alive.

1. Snowpiercer (2013)

The world-renowned Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is some who always loves to experiment with his films. And with his first international project, the filmmaker imagines and explores a dystopian world brilliantly. The most unique aspect of the film is that here, the earth has been rendered uninhabitable, and thus all the people who are alive are on a massive train. This huge train takes people all around the earth all through the year, and in the entire length of the movie, everything takes place inside this train. The population inside has over the years started seeing divisions as are present in our societies as well. The poor have been shifted to the coaches at the back and there they live in abject conditions. At the front, however, luxury is the order of the day. The story centers around one of the leaders of the poor people encouraging his comrades to rise in revolt against the rich and seize control of the train. The film is as brilliant with its set designs as it is with its sociopolitical commentaries. How divisions in society are created and how the powerful use the illusion of power to dominate over the rich is one of the major themes of this film.

