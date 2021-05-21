6 Movies Like Army of the Dead You Must See

‘Army of the Dead’ is a zombie action film directed by Zack Snyder. It follows a group of soldiers who venture into a zombie-infested Las Vegas to pull off an audacious heist for a casino owner. The movie features an ensemble cast including stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, among others. It has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise directed towards its slick action set-pieces, diversity, humor, and grandiose. If you enjoyed the film’s fresh blend of the zombie and heist genres, we have assembled a list of similar movies that should also entertain you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Army of the Dead’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

6. World War Z (2013)

‘World War Z‘ is credited with reinvigorating Hollywood’s interest in zombies and proving that the genre could produce blockbuster films. It is directed by Marc Forster and is based on Max Brooks’ novel of the same name. The movie revolves around Brad Pitt’s Gerry Lane, who investigates a zombie pandemic to gather the information that could save humanity. We recommend this one purely for the high-stakes action and thrills.

5. Train to Busan (2016)

The South Korean film ‘Train to Busan‘ is considered one of the most riveting takes on the zombie genre in recent years. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the action-horror movie follows a group of people traveling on a train who are caught amidst the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse. Its skillfully designed action, heavy emphasis on emotional moments, and visual imagery will certainly remind you of ‘Army of the Dead.’ Like in ‘Army of the Dead,’ the zombies in ‘Train to Busan’ are fast, making them deadlier.

4. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

If the brutal zombie killing and gun-totting violence of ‘Army of the Dead’ was perhaps a bit too spicy for your taste, but you enjoyed the heist aspects, you should check out director Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’ The movie follows a group of skilled con men assembled by Danny Ocean to rob three of the richest casinos in Las Vegas. Its cleverly engineered heist plan, witty banter amongst characters, and Vegas setting will provide plenty of thrills to fans of ‘Army of the Dead.’

3. Zombieland (2009)

‘Zombieland‘ is a post-apocalyptic comedy film directed by Ruben Fleischer. It follows a group of unlikely survivors embarking on a road trip to search for a zombie-free sanctuary. If the mix of colorful visuals against a wasteland setting in ‘Army of the Dead’ pleased your eyes, and you’d like to watch a more light-hearted and comedic take on the zombie genre, don’t skip out on ‘Zombieland.’

2. Triple Frontier (2019)

‘Triple Frontier‘ is an action-drama film directed by J. C. Chandor. It follows a group of former special forces soldiers who undertake an ambitious mission to rob a South American mafia boss. Even though it doesn’t feature any bloodthirsty walking undead bodies, the personal reasons of the group to undertake the dangerous mission are similar to those in ‘Army of the Dead.’ The military tactics used to plan the heist and camaraderie between the group members are some of the other commonalities between the two movies.

1. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder’s debut film, ‘Dawn of the Dead’ is also one of his most critically acclaimed works. It follows a group of survivors who take refuge in a suburban shopping mall during a zombie apocalypse. The movie is a remake of revered genre director George A. Romero’s seminal film of the same name. Its tone, visual style, emotion-heavy narrative, and action sequences have the signature Snyder touch that has spawned a dedicated fanbase for the director. Given the polarizing reception of Snyder’s recent works, revisiting this film to witness his raw talent and vision is another reason for fans of ‘Army of the Dead’ to watch this movie.

