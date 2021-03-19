What is Zack Snyder’s Net Worth?

Zack Snyder is a screenwriter, film producer, and arguably one of the most impactful directors in the modern era. Born on March 1, 1966, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Zack was raised in Riverside, Connecticut. His father, Charles Edward Snyder, was an executive recruiter, while his mother, Marsha Manley, used to work as a photography teacher. Zack was interested in filmmaking from a young age, and in 1989, he graduated from the Art Center College of Design with a BFA degree in film.

Zack married film producer Deborah Johnson on September 25, 2004. Before his marriage to Deborah, Zack was married to Denise Weber. In 2017, a tragedy struck the Snyder family when one of Zack’s eight children committed suicide. He was then busy working on ‘Justice League’ but had to leave immediately to be with his family. Zack has shown remarkable courage in adversity, and it is this quality that makes him such an effective filmmaker. His successful career in Hollywood has helped him earn millions of dollars, but before we tell you his net worth, let’s look at his career so far!

How Did Zack Snyder Make His Money?

Zack Snyder started working as a commercial director before his career truly took off in Hollywood in 2004 with the release of ‘Dawn of the Dead.’ The movie was commercially successful and also received the approbation of the critics. His next film, ‘300,’ went on to gross over $456 million, and Zack truly established himself in the world of cinema. However, he never let success get to his head and kept working on projects that he was truly interested in. Although his films, ‘Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole’ and ‘Sucker Punch‘ did not do well commercially, Zack made a memorable return in 2013. He went back to his forte of comic book adaptations, and ‘Man of Steel’ grossed over $668 million worldwide on a budget of $225-258 million.

Three years after its release, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ hit the cinema screens in 2016. The movie went on to earn $873.6 million and was a huge commercial success. The following year, Zack took a long hiatus from filmmaking after his daughter’s tragic demise. In 2019, it was announced that he would direct and produce Netflix’s zombie thriller film ‘Army of the Dead.’ Zack’s much-awaited ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ opened in 2021 to rave reviews. Apart from the movies mentioned above, Zack has also been involved with the following well-known films (as executive producer, producer, director, or co-screenwriter) – ‘Watchmen,’ ‘300: Rise of an Empire,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Aquaman,’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

After the death of her daughter, Zack Snyder started working to increase awareness of suicide prevention. His philanthropic work used social media to encourage donations, Zack himself sold merchandise, and ultimately the effort successfully raised $500,000. Although his daughter’s untimely death has been tough to deal with, Zack is slowly starting to get back into making films. His career so far has been long and extremely rewarding. So, without waiting anymore, let’s have a look at his net worth.

Zack Snyder’s Net Worth

Zack Snyder has an estimated net worth of around $60 million. With some fascinating films awaiting release, we can expect his net worth to increase in the coming years.

