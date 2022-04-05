For years, we have been quenching our thirst for manufactured horror and gore with the genre of slasher movies. Our filmmakers and writers are generous enough to flood us with gore and horror at various degrees of tolerance levels. Besides providing entertainment at the cost of our fear factor, slasher movies also function as an escape route to evade similar real-life situations. From the beginning, it hasn’t been for the feeble hearts. Slasher movies are always on demand for their adrenaline rush and chill for those who want to watch them in custom viewing arrangements. Netflix addresses this need and has curated an impressive list of slasher movies. So, here’s the list of really good slasher movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now. The list includes teen horror movies, 90s slasher movies, modern and classic slasher films.

10. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

The second installment in the popular franchise of the same name, ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,’ is a slasher film that features talented actors like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Brandy, and Mekhi Phifer. The Danny Cannon directorial follow Julie James, who is struggling to come to terms with the unfortunate murder of her friends Helen Shivers and Barry Cox. She is haunted by their images, and her mental state is quite fragile even after a year of the incident.

So, when her best friend Karla gets the chance to go on a trip to the Bahamas, she decides to take Julie and two other friends with her, hoping that it will give her a chance to relax. Unfortunately, the entire trip is planned by someone who harbors the twisted desire for revenge that puts Julie and her friends in a world of trouble.

9. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

The deadly chainsaw-wielding killer returns in this prequel of the 2003 slasher hit ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning’ takes us four years before the events depicted in the 2003 movie. Days before being sent to Vietnam two young brothers and their girlfriends set out on a road trip. Along the way, the quartet has a violent clash with some rude roadies and one of their girlfriends is injured. Lost in the midst of the lonely highway stretches through the deserted small town, they soon encounter a man claims himself the local sheriff, who is not really the sheriff, but Charlie Hewitt, the psychopath uncle of the notorious Leatherface. He kidnaps three of the teens and takes them to the house when they would be used to sharpen Leatherface Hewitt’s chainsaw murder abilities. But one girl among the foursome manages to hide. The quartet has a night of sheer terror and a family of cannibalistic psychopaths for the company ahead of them.

8. Hush (2016)

The Mike Flanagan directorial, ‘Hush‘ is a nightmarish experience of a deaf woman being stalked by a psychopath killer. When a deaf writer chooses a secluded home in a deserted forest village for writing her latest novel, she never thought of the horror in the offing. When a masked face of a psychopath killer appears in her window, the calm night in the woods turns upside down. She is the only human being other than the killer for miles and there are no means to call for help from the external world. But, the killer soon realizes that the woman is not easy prey as she decides to fight back with all her senses. A breathtaking cat and mouse game ensue at the end of which only one person lives.

7. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Makani Young is an ordinary young adult who moves to a seemingly peaceful small town in Nebraska from Hawaii to live with her grandmother. She soon makes a few friends at her new school, but when the time for graduation comes closer, a killer determined to ruin the lives of innocent students like her begins to terrorize them one by one. The masked murderer soon targets Makani’s classmates, and it becomes painfully clear that no one will be safe if they fail to reveal the identity of their assailant.

Based on Stephanie Perkins’s novel of the same name, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ is, therefore, a great watch for the fans of slasher horror movies as it keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from the start to the very end.

6. Raw (2016)

‘Raw’ takes the viewers into the inner secrets of Justine’s family where everyone seems to be a vegetarian. The 16-year-old girl is all set to join the vet school, as per her family tradition. But since the family’s vegetarianism is quite popular in the town, she is forced to eat raw meat for the first time in her vegetarian life. The experience triggers desires and tastes hitherto sleeping in the depth of her consciousness. The movie takes a deadly turn when she develops a craving for human meat after the hazing ritual. Soon, she finds the true colors of her self which span into the family line through her sister who is studying the same course at the university. A cannibalistic family saga of a vegetarian family unfolds on the screen.

5. Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021)

With violent crimes being a regular part of Shadyside’s day-to-day life, it has started getting referred to as the murder capital of the world. But when an unmotivated massacre occurs, the details of the incident appear foreign even to people who have lived there for decades. As evil forces set their eyes on causing even more death and destruction, a group of teenagers determined to protect their beloved town from more violence decides to unravel the dark mystery behind the curse that is responsible for the centuries-old history of bloodshed and supernatural incidents. ‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’ is inspired by R. L. Stine’s book series of the same name, and it stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, and Benjamin Flores Jr.

4. The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai, ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ is a slasher thriller movie directed by Johannes Roberts. The Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman-starrer follow an ordinary family who, in the hope of escaping the monotony of day-to-day life, plans a road trip unbeknownst to the world of trouble they will end up putting themselves in. When they reach the secluded mobile home park where they are supposed to unite with their relatives, they find it deserted but decide not to worry too much about it. The lapse in their safety protocols cost them dearly as three masked assailants with some twisted plans later pay them a visit during the night.

3. Gerald’s Game (2017)

‘Gerald’s Game‘ starts on a relaxed and refreshing note when Carla Gugino sets on a romantic weekend retreat with her husband. But what begins as an erotic sex game turns out into a claustrophobic nightmare when her husband drops dead, leaving Carla handcuffed to the bed. Carla sinks deep into a world of visions, faces, sounds, the darkest of secrets, and unfathomable horror in the remote lake house, with her husband’s lifeless cold body lies beside her. Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, ‘Gerald’s Game’ is a compelling piece of gore and sexual fantasies, heightened with an extra dose of horror.

2. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)

Directed and co-written by Bartosz M. Kowalski, ‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight’ is a Polish supernatural horror slasher film that stars Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, Michał Lupa, and Wiktoria Gąsiewska. The movie revolves around a group of technology addict teenagers who decide to go to a rehabilitation camp in the forest, hoping that it will have a positive impact on their lives. But unfortunately, their trip turns out to be a test of friendship and courage as a devious force hell-bent on taking their lives decides to go after them.

1. Hostel (2006)

When two travel freaks from the U.S., Paxton and Josh, meet another equally passionate traveler, Oli, the Icelander, ‘Hostel‘ has its premises for a slasher cult. The trio plans a backpack hitchhiking through the heart of Europe and gather as much as travel memories. When Paxton and Josh are lured by a mysterious fellow traveler about a bizarre hostel in a remote Slovakian town, they don’t have the slightest of doubt about the horror on the way. All they care about is the exotic and desperate Eastern European women waiting for travelers.

The two friends set out on their journey to the hostel and find the company with the seductresses, Natalya and Svetlana. When the good time with the ladies ends, the two men realize the grave danger they are trapped into at the hostel. What follows is their desperate attempts to escape from the hell of corpses, guts and gore. ‘Hostel’ starts as a silly dope and sex comedy and ends up as a stylish survival horror flick that floats in a sea of blood. Even though the movie evokes the mixed feeling of gore, fear and thrill, the way it pulls off the horror in us is remarkable, a reason for its cult status among slasher movie lovers.

