16 Best Zombie Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

Despite being wary of an incumbent apocalypse, complete with zombies and everything, it won’t be folly to state that the west, especially the Americans have always been obsessed with zombies. Somehow, these brain-eating vicious undead creatures are darkly delightful to watch. Notably, the first zombie movies started cropping up as early as the advent of science fiction and fantasy movies.

With the immense success of movies like ‘World War Z’, we have seen a definite spurt in the number of zombie movies releasing every year. ‘Warm Bodies’ and ‘Zombieland’ are other examples of good, successful zombie movies. With actors like Will Smith, Brad Pitt, et al appearing in mainstream zombie movies, such films no longer remain ignored. Good apocalypse films, especially involving zombies, are always a great Sunday watch. Netflix, however, has a limited number of watchable zombie movies, which might come as a surprise to you, still, they could be watched if you like a good mix of humor, horror, and thrill. Here is the list of some really good zombie movies on Netflix. You can also watch many of these new zombie movies on Amazon Prime or Hulu.

10. Izla (2021)

Directed by Barry Gonzalez, ‘Izla’ is a zombie horror film that features talented actors like Paolo Contis, Archie Alemania, Beauty Gonzalez, and Isabella Daza. The movie follows a group of bloggers who are determined to find a mythical island for their next adventure. In order to accomplish their goal, the young adventurers seek the help of two brothers to accompany them on their trip, unbeknownst to the dark secrets that they are going to unravel. Once they accidentally find the island, they are overwhelmed by one sinister secret after another.

9. Ladronas de Almas (2015)

Set in Mexico during the Mexican Civil War, ‘Ladronas de Almas’ is a Spanish-language film directed by Juan Antonio de la Riva. The movie’s plot revolves around a group of treasure-seeking insurgents who enter a plantation house where only the owner resides with his seemingly helpless daughters. Only the daughters – the three Cordero sisters – are not exactly helpless but are vicious killers supported by a horde of zombies that acts as the first line of defense when people come seeking the hidden loot. An exciting, fast-paced plot keeps the movie from being too repetitive.

8. Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)

An action-horror (comedy) at the outset and arguably one of the worst zombie films ever made, ‘Day of the Dead: Bloodline’ is different in the aspect of even calling the creatures zombies, instead, one could hear the word “rotters” quite often. The movie begins with Zoe, a young medical student who is attending a party and is suddenly taken aback by the attack of the so-called rotters. Incidentally, the rotters don’t bite her but have infected and attacked the remaining populace. She soon realizes that the entire city and streets have been infested with rotters. She has been stationed at a refugee camp that houses partially infected and fully sane survivors, and she starts serving there as a doctor, treating minor illnesses while looking for a viable cure. Five years later, the rotters have again come to confront her and her deep dark secrets at the refugee camp. ‘Day of the Dead: Bloodline’ was slammed for being tedious and seriously cliched. Watch it at your own risk!

7. Army of the Dead (2021)

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ is a zombie heist film that features an ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera. When the undead overruns Las Vegas, the city is walled from all sides, and the residents flee to other parts of the country. When the government decides to obliterate the sin city with a bomb to get rid of the zombies, the billionaire magnate Bly Tanaka is worried about the $200 million that he kept in an impenetrable casino vault. In order to retrieve his money, he sends a group of mercenaries to pull off a seemingly impossible heist just 96 hours prior to the bombing.

6. ParaNorman (2012)

Directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler, ‘ParaNorman’ is a dark fantasy comedy horror film. The story revolves around Norman Babcock, a boy living in Blithe Hollow. The small city was cursed by a witch several centuries ago and continues to suffer from its repercussions. However, unknown to many people, Norman has the strange power to speak to the dead. So, when his uncle asks him to participate in an annual ritual to protect their city, the protagonist is happy to help. Unfortunately, things don’t turn out the way that he has imagined, and Norman has no other option but to figure out the harsh reality of the curse to protect his loved ones and the people of Blithe Hollow.

