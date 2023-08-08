Did Cara Delevingne’s Alice Leave Only Murders in the Building?

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is a mystery comedy-drama series that revolves around Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, an unlikely trio of amateur sleuths and true crime podcasters. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show’s third season follows the trio as they try to solve the mystery of actor Ben Glenroy’s death. However, the third season does not mention Mabel’s girlfriend, Alice (Cara Delevingne), a prominent character in season 2. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn if actress Cara Delevingne who plays the role, has exited the series. In that case, here is everything we know about what happened to Alice in ‘Only Murders in the Building.‘ SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Alice?

Alice Banks is introduced in the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ She is an artist originally from London, United Kingdom, and operates the Third Arm Gallery in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Alice is interested in Mabel Mora’s art and invites the latter to her gallery. However, it quickly becomes evident that Alice has some ulterior motives. It is later revealed that Alice is using Mabel to fuel her artistic creativity. Meanwhile, Alice and Mabel develop romantic feelings for each other and start dating.

While Charles accuses Alice of killing Bunny Folger, it later becomes evident that she is not the killer. The second season ends with Mabel and Alice resuming their romance. However, it seems like their relationship did not last long. The flash-forward sequence at the end of the season 2 finale shows Mabel and her friends attending the opening night of Oliver’s new Broadway play. However, Alice is absent during these scenes and is not mentioned in the third season premiere. Therefore, it is likely that Mabel and Alice broke up sometime during the four months that passed between season 2 and season 3.

Did Cara Delevingne Leave Only Murders in the Building?

In ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ actress Cara Delevingne plays the role of Alice Banks. She appears in the show’s second season and is credited as a series regular. Delevingne started her career as a model before transitioning to acting with the 2012 historical drama movie ‘Anna Karenina.’ She gained wider recognition for her performance as Margo Roth Spiegelman in the 2015 teen drama movie ‘Paper Towns.’ Delevingne is arguably best known for her portrayal of June Moone/Enchantress in the 2016 superhero drama movie ‘Suicide Squad.’ After her series regular stint during the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Delevingne wasn’t announced as a cast member for the show’s third season.

It seems like the plan was always for Delevingne to appear in a single season of the show as a love interest for Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora. In the first season, actor Aaron Dominguez appears as Oscar Torres, Mabel’s childhood friend and love interest. After the first season’s conclusion, Oscar disappears from the story and does not appear again. Delevingne’s Alice disappearing from the narrative at the end of season 2 continues the trend, with Mabel likely to receive a new love interest for the third season.

Having a revolving door of love interests for Mabel helps highlight the character’s struggles with clarity in life. It also allows the makers to bring in exciting new acting talent every season and create a new interpersonal dynamic with Mabel, keeping things fresh for the show. As a result, it seems like Delevingne’s time on the show has come to an end. However, the door is open for the actress to reprise her role in a recurring or guest capacity during a potential fourth season of the show. Delevingne is next expected to appear in the upcoming films ‘The Murderous Miss Highsmith,’ ‘Punk,’ and ‘The Climb.’

