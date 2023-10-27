Road trip movies often send out a deeper message than just going from point A to B. They depict transformations of those who embark on them and also stress immensely the value of the journey a lot more than the final destination. We understand the value of road trips for you, and we also understand that, at times, a little push is needed to get the courage to leave behind everything for a while and go on one. However, there are also road trip movies that incorporate a different genre, like thriller or action or action thriller. In such movies, the plot is underscored by the trip. Keeping all this in mind, here’s a list of entertaining road trip movies that you can stream on Netflix.

12. Kodachrome (2017)

Matt, played by Jason Sudeikis, is often overshadowed by his father’s reputation as a famous photojournalist. Upon finding that he has cancer, Matt’s father’s last wish is to go on a road trip with his son from New York to Kansas to get his last few Kodachromes developed before it’s too late and the memories get lost in unprocessed films. The movie will definitely bring back some pleasant memories to those who once used Kodachromes for taking pictures with Kodak cameras before the company went bankrupt and shut down completely. The film is very predictable overall, but that’s how most road trip feel-good kind of movies are, right? We do not watch them for a predictable storyline. We watch them for the whole positive vibe that the movie gives out to touch us and, at times, even inspire us deeply.

Read More: Best Space Movies on Netflix

11. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Put the Antman star, Paul Rudd, in any film, and he’ll surely give you a great performance and some hilarious jokes to remember. ‘The Fundamentals of Caring’ is one such film where Paul Rudd plays the role of a writer who has recently experienced the loss of a loved one. To recover from that, he decides to become a caregiver. This is when he meets an angry and frustrated teenager who has never left his home because of his disability. During the journey, the two get close and get a deeper understanding of friendship and aspiration. This movie is a pure entertainer when you’re in a feel-good kind of mood and will make you laugh and cry at the same time.

Read More: Most Disturbing Movies on Netflix

10. End of the Road (2022)

Directed by Millicent Shelton, ‘End of the Road’ is a sinister take on a road trip movie. Starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, it tells the story of Brenda, her two kids, and her brother Reggie, whose cross-country road trip across the New Mexico desert to a new place for a new job (after losing her old one) and a new life, goes haywire. A halt on the way makes them witnesses to a murder, following which the killer puts them in his crosshair. Moreover, Reggie takes something from the crime scene that belongs to the killer, something that is a huge mistake, and Brenda knows it. How she and her family are able to get rid of this maniac is what follows in this high-octane road trip thriller.

9. Seventeen (2019)

‘Seventeen,’ also known as ‘Diecisiete’ in Spanish, follows Hector, a spirited and lively 17-year-old who has been confined to a juvenile detention center for two years. While most believe that Hector is a spoilt teen with no regard for rules, he does have a kind heart and even befriends a dog named Oveja while on a visit to an animal rescue center. Hector appears intent on working towards his freedom and becoming a better person. However, things go haywire once Oveja goes missing, and Hector, fraught with concern, breaks out of prison to search for the missing dog. Surprisingly, the 17-year-old’s loved ones support such a venture, and Hector, along with his brother, Isamel, and their grandmother, soon embarks on a road trip through the Spanish region of Cantabria.

8. The Trader (2018)

As the title suggests, ‘The Trader’ (Georgian: ‘Sovdagari’) is a documentary that follows a poor traveling trader living in poverty and selling his wares in the rural Republic of Georgia. His travels take him to remote corners of the country and provide an authentic sneak peek into the daily lives of the people from that part of the region. The documentary even portrays previously unheard practices like using potatoes as the only unit of currency. For fans who are curious to know more about different cultures and people from around the globe, ‘The Trader’ will surely be an eye-opening experience.

7. Expedition Happiness (2017)

Travel documentaries are a joy to sit through, and ‘Expedition Happiness’ satisfies every craving in that regard as it follows filmmaker Felix Starck and his then-girlfriend Selima Taibi on a road trip across North America. Felix and Selima originally hail from Berlin, Germany, but soon grew tired of the big city with its highrises, noisy traffic, and congestion. Thus, longing for fresh air, a change in scenery, and new experiences, the pair obtain and refurbish a school bus before setting out on an epic road trip across North America along with their dog. Filmed by the pair themselves, ‘Expedition Happiness’ provides a fresh take on North America and can easily be considered a must-watch.

6. Buddies (2012)

‘Buddies’ (Portuguese: ‘Colegas’) is a heartwarming movie that revolves around three young people with Down Syndrome who work at the video library of their residence. All three are massive movie buffs, and thus, inspired by the movie ‘Thelma & Louise,’ they decide to take matters into their own hands and make their wishes come true. Taking the gardener’s car, they embark on a road trip of their lives, with just three simple wishes to fulfill. One wants to witness the sea, one wants a husband for herself, and the third friend just wants to fly. However, the trip changes their perception of life, as the friends experience adventures they haven’t even dreamt of before.

5. 4L (2019)

‘4L,’ known popularly as ‘4 latas’ in Spanish, revolves around Tocho, an alcoholic with bad manners, and Jean Pierre, a past womanizer who still reminisces about his glory days. The film opens with Tocho reading a letter that informs him about his old friend, Joseba, who is seemingly on his deathbed in Timbuktu. The letter makes Tocho realize what he has lost, and soon, he makes up his mind to meet his friend before his death. On top of it, the two also plan on taking Joseba’s estranged daughter, Ely, to her father. Interestingly, apart from agreeing to the trip at a moment’s notice, Ely even provides the men with an old 1982 Renault, the same car the three friends had once used to cross the desert. Thus, they embark on a massive road trip from Paris to Timbuktu while being surrounded by fond memories. Moreover, even though the experiences they have on the road change their outlook on life, the film ultimately teaches us the value of friendship, family, and love.

4. Bad Trip (2021)

‘Bad Trip’ is a hilarious comedy road movie that will surely have you falling out of your chair in laughter. Chris Carey (Eric André) and Bud Malone (Lil Rel Howery) are two friends who are completely dissatisfied with the direction their lives have taken. Stuck at dead-end jobs with no progress or promotion, the two yearn for even the slightest bit of excitement. However, when Chris unexpectedly comes across his high-school crush, Maria Li, the friends decide to set out on a road trip from Florida to New York City so that Chris can win her over. Thus, the friends then steal a car and set out on a trip that ensues one hilarious incident after the other, while unbeknownst to them, Bud’s sister, the actual owner of the car, appears hot on their trail.

3. Paddleton (2019)

A road trip meets the trip of life in this comedy-drama directed by Alexandre Lehmann. It tells the story of two misfits/neighbors/best friends, Michael and Andy, between whom Michael is diagnosed with terminal cancer. With six months to live, Michael, accompanied by a reluctant Andy, set off on a 6-hour drive to the nearest pharmacy that has the required meds. Their experiences during the journey, which throw light on their friendship and the reality of life in general, make ‘Paddleton’ an enriching road trip movie. The cast includes Mark Duplass as Michael, Ray Romano as Andy, Kadeem Hardison, Christine Woods, Stephen Oyoung, Marguerite Moreau, and Alana Carithers.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie that tells the story of three friends who come together after a long time when one of them gets engaged. The bachelor trip that follows folds out into a buffet of experiences, both on a physical and emotional level, as the lives of all three begin to reveal themselves. Pain, regret, fear, mistakes, love, happiness, insecurities, all of these take center stage and address the title of the movie, which translates to ‘life never happens twice.’ The cast includes Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol as the three friends, along with Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, and Deepti Naval.

1. Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

While a road trip from Paris to Cannes sounds perfect, it’s not hard to tell that when Mr. Bean is around, even a perfect trip can fall into a cauldron of confusion and chaos, not that it is harmful in any way, really. In ‘Mr. Bean’s Holiday,’ directed by Steve Bendelack, Bean wins a trip to Cannes, France, but his journey gets tumultuous as he inadvertently separates a director from his son, ruins another director’s shoot for a commercial, and breaches the security to get into the showing at Cannes Film Festival, and falls in love too, among other stuff. How he handles each of these and tries to right his wrongs is what the delightful movie chronicles in the signature Mr. Bean modus operandi. The cast includes Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean, Maxim Baldry, Emma de Caunes, Willem Dafoe, Karel Roden, Steve Pemberton, and Jean Rochefort.

Read More: Best Stephen King Movies on Netflix