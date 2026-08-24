Road trip movies often send out a deeper message than just going from point A to B. They depict the transformations of those who embark on them and also immensely stress the value of the journey, which is a lot more than the final destination. We understand the value of road trips for you. We also understand that, at times, a little push is needed to get the courage to leave behind everything for a while and go on one. However, there are also road trip movies that incorporate a different genre, like thriller, action, or action thriller. In such movies, the plot is underscored by the trip, but that doesn’t dampen the story’s theme and emotions, which is what the following movies capture.

16. Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)

‘Mardi Gras: Spring Break’ is an outcome of the popularity of the ‘American Pie’ movies and is known for its ludicrous approach to the sex comedy genre. With everything from flashing breasts to scandalous shows to exploding feces bombs to a ridiculous R-rated Carmen Electra appearance, the movie has it all. It results from the urge of three college seniors, Mike (Nicholas D’Agosto), Bump (Josh Gad), and Scottie (Bret Harrison), to go to the Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans to literally celebrate “debauchery.” Wild, crude, and wacky, ‘Mardi Gras: Spring Break’ is custom-made for mindless binging. It is directed by Phil Dornfield. It can be streamed here.

15. Bad Trip (2021)

‘Bad Trip’ is a hilarious comedy road movie that will surely have you falling out of your chair in laughter. Chris Carey (Eric André) and Bud Malone (Lil Rel Howery) are two friends who are completely dissatisfied with the direction their lives have taken. Stuck at dead-end jobs with no progress or promotion, the two yearn for even the slightest bit of excitement. However, when Chris unexpectedly comes across his high-school crush, Maria Li, the friends decide to set out on a road trip from Florida to New York City so that Chris can win her over. Thus, the friends then steal a car and set out on a trip that ensues one hilarious incident after the other, while unbeknownst to them, Bud’s sister, the actual owner of the car, appears hot on their trail. You can check out the film here.

14. End of the Road (2022)

Directed by Millicent Shelton, ‘End of the Road’ is a sinister take on a road trip movie. Starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, it tells the story of Brenda, her two kids, and her brother Reggie, whose cross-country road trip across the New Mexico desert to a new place for a new job (after losing her old one) and a new life, goes haywire. A halt on the way makes them witnesses to a murder, following which the killer puts them in his crosshair. Moreover, Reggie takes something from the crime scene that belongs to the killer, something that is a huge mistake, and Brenda knows it. How she and her family get rid of this maniac is what follows in this high-octane road trip thriller. You can stream the movie here.

13. The Family That Preys (2008)

Directed by Tyler Perry, ‘The Family That Preys’ is not a traditional road trip drama in that it doesn’t become the base of the story, but rather a means of clarity for the protagonists. The movie centers on two women: the rich Charlotte Cartwright and her best friend, Alice Evans, who is from the working class. Their children are very close, though it is this closeness that soon takes a toll on both their lives, thanks to marriages and infidelity. This leads the besties to make some very difficult choices. The two hit the road to escape the emotional turmoil, hitting honky-tonks and male strip clubs, while revealing secrets to one another. Starring Kathy Bates as Charlotte Cartwright and Alfre Woodard as Alice Evans, ‘The Family That Preys’ is an emotional family drama that can be streamed right here.

12. Upon Open Sky (2023)

Set in the 1990s, ‘Upon Open Sky’ follows two brothers, Fernando (Máximo Hollander) and Salvador (Theo Goldin), and their step-sister, Paula (Federica García), who embark on a road trip to the US-Mexico border to find the man who killed their father. As with life, it is not the destination but the journey that affects us. The same is the case for the siblings who, while acting on impulse, showcase their separate conflicts with sexuality, aloofness, and misbehavior. As the trip progresses, we get a coming-of-age drama about the morally gray areas that humans thrive in, involuntarily or otherwise. Directed by Mariana and Santiago Arriaga, ‘Upon Open Sky’ is as beautiful emotionally as it is visually, the former often manifesting as the latter. You can watch the film here.

11. Kodachrome (2017)

Matt, played by Jason Sudeikis, is often overshadowed by his father’s reputation as a famous photojournalist. Upon finding that he has cancer, Matt’s father’s last wish is to go on a road trip with his son from New York to Kansas to get his last few Kodachromes developed before it’s too late and the memories get lost in unprocessed films. The movie will bring back some pleasant memories to those who once used Kodachromes for taking pictures with Kodak cameras before the company went bankrupt and shut down completely. The film is very predictable overall, but that’s how most road-trip feel-good kind of movies are, right? We do not watch them for a predictable storyline. We watch them for the whole positive vibe that the movie gives out to touch us and, at times, even inspire us deeply. You may watch the film here.

10. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Put the Antman star, Paul Rudd, in any film, and he’ll surely give you a great performance and some hilarious jokes to remember. ‘The Fundamentals of Caring’ is one such film where Paul Rudd plays the role of a writer who has recently experienced the loss of a loved one. To recover from that, he decides to become a caregiver. This is when he meets an angry and frustrated teenager who has never left his home because of his disability. During the journey, the two get close and get a deeper understanding of friendship and aspiration. This movie is a pure entertainer when you’re in a feel-good kind of mood and will make you laugh and cry at the same time. You can watch it here.

9. Seventeen (2019)

‘Seventeen,’ also known as ‘Diecisiete’ in Spanish, follows Hector, a spirited and lively 17-year-old who has been confined to a juvenile detention center for two years. While most believe that Hector is a spoilt teen with no regard for rules, he does have a kind heart and even befriends a dog named Oveja while on a visit to an animal rescue center. Hector appears intent on working towards his freedom and becoming a better person. However, things go haywire once Oveja goes missing, and Hector, fraught with concern, breaks out of prison to search for the missing dog. Surprisingly, the 17-year-old’s loved ones support such a venture, and Hector, along with his brother, Isamel, and their grandmother, soon embarks on a road trip through the Spanish region of Cantabria. You can stream ‘Seventeen’ here.

8. The Trader (2018)

As the title suggests, ‘The Trader’ (Georgian: ‘Sovdagari’) is a documentary that follows a poor traveling trader living in poverty and selling his wares in the rural Republic of Georgia. His travels take him to remote corners of the country and provide an authentic sneak peek into the daily lives of the people from that part of the region. The documentary even portrays previously unheard practices like using potatoes as the only unit of currency. For fans who are curious to know more about different cultures and people from around the globe, ‘The Trader’ will surely be an eye-opening experience. You can stream the film here.

7. Will & Harper (2024)

‘Will & Harper’ is a documentary film focusing on best friends Will Ferrell and Harper Steele on a cross-country road trip. When Steele comes out as a trans woman, the two decide to go on a trip that will help them process the new phase of their friendship. From New York to Washington, DC, to Indiana, the duo meets numerous strangers and has new experiences, all of which together draw a moving and intimate portrait of transition. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, ‘Will & Harper’ offers a heart-warming exploration of one of humanity’s strongest forces, friendship. You can watch the documentary here.

6. Dhak Dhak (2023)

A Bollywood drama directed by Tarun Dudeja, ‘Dhak Dhak’ brings together four women from different social lifestyles and age groups. Together, they set off on a bike trip to Ladakh, India, a place that is considered the highest mountain pass in the world and can be reached by vehicle. The journey also becomes a spiritual one as each experience brings about new realizations, thereby adding to the meaning of life and what it means to be free. The film stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. You can watch it here.

5. Maareesan (2025)

The Indian Tamil-language drama ‘Maareesan’ explores an unlikely bond that forms between a petty burglar and his latest target, an elderly man with Alzheimer’s. Dhayalan meets the elderly Velayudham and, under the pretext of helping the latter reach his destination, tries to take the money out of his account. However, Velayudham struggles to remember stuff, which Dhayalan has a tough time navigating. While these two guys continue their road trip, the police search for a serial killer who lures his victims using phone calls before killing them. How these two plots connect is displayed in an engrossing manner, garnished with the charming performances of Fahadh Faasil as Dhayalan and Vadivelu as Velayudham. You can watch the Sudheesh Sankar directorial right here.

4. Zola (2020)

‘Zola’ follows A’Ziah “Zola” King, a part-time stripper, who arrives in Tampa, Florida, from Detroit, Michigan, after her new friend Stefani convinces her that the place can bring them a lot of money. Zola soon figures that Stefani is talking about sex work. While Stefani is very cool about making money by sleeping with her clients, Zola struggles to make sense of this new world. The film showcases the difference using intimate conversations between the women. However, as the ladies move from one hotel to another for Stefani’s new clients, Zola finds out that there’s more to prostitution than meets the eye. Soon, she finds herself amidst thugs, guns, and crime. The film is based on a viral X thread from 2015 by A’Ziah “Zola” King, one that led David Kushner to write the Rolling Stone article “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted.” Starring Taylour Paige as Zola and Riley Keough as Stefani, along with Colman Domingo, ‘Zola’ is directed by Janicza Bravo. You can watch the film here.

3. 4L (2019)

‘4L,’ known popularly as ‘4 latas’ in Spanish, revolves around Tocho, an alcoholic with bad manners, and Jean Pierre, a past womanizer who still reminisces about his glory days. The film opens with Tocho reading a letter that informs him about his old friend, Joseba, who is seemingly on his deathbed in Timbuktu. The letter makes Tocho realize what he has lost, and soon, he makes up his mind to meet his friend before his death. On top of it, the two also plan on taking Joseba’s estranged daughter, Ely, to her father. Interestingly, apart from agreeing to the trip at a moment’s notice, Ely even provides the men with an old 1982 Renault, the same car the three friends had once used to cross the desert. Thus, they embark on a massive road trip from Paris to Timbuktu while being surrounded by fond memories. Moreover, even though the experiences they have on the road change their outlook on life, the film ultimately teaches us the value of friendship, family, and love. You can watch ‘4L’ here.

2. Paddleton (2019)

A road trip meets the trip of life in this comedy-drama directed by Alexandre Lehmann. It tells the story of two misfits/neighbors/best friends, Michael and Andy, between whom Michael is diagnosed with terminal cancer. With six months to live, Michael, accompanied by a reluctant Andy, set off on a 6-hour drive to the nearest pharmacy that has the required meds. Their experiences during the journey, which throw light on their friendship and the reality of life in general, make ‘Paddleton’ an enriching road trip movie. The cast includes Mark Duplass as Michael, Ray Romano as Andy, Kadeem Hardison, Christine Woods, Stephen Oyoung, Marguerite Moreau, and Alana Carithers. Feel free to check out the movie here.

1. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A road trip comedy movie directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ showcases the Hoover family, who set off on a journey in a VW camper van from Albuquerque to California, where the youngest member of the family, seven-year-old Olive, will take part in the “Little Miss Sunshine” beauty pageant. As the journey commences, we are subjected to the conversations of a dysfunctional family that comprises Olive’s mother, Sheryl; her father, Richard; her step-brother, Dwayne; her grandfather, Edwin; and her uncle, Frank (brother of Sheryl). Together, they make the ride hilarious, albeit only for us viewers, as they themselves are struggling to keep up with each other’s antics. The cast includes Abigail Breslin, Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, Steve Carell, and Greg Kinnear. You can experience the movie right here.

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