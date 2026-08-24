A powerful movie can transform our way of thinking, change our approach toward life, and transport us to another time and place. These stories can bring happiness, sorrow, and hope. They also cover a wide variety of themes, ranging from lighthearted to serious topics such as terminal illnesses, bitter endings, and sad, unexpected conclusions. Yes, creating masterpieces about these subjects, especially about life-threatening, fatal diseases like cancer and leukemia, is not easy. The fight, the struggle, and the hopelessness that revolve around this invisible enemy are too depressing. However, many directors have come out with films that explore the devastating effects of cancer so well that they generate an overwhelming emotional response. The following are our top picks on Netflix that deal with this theme and the exploration of deep love, grief, and strength through cancer.

14. My Oxford Year (2025)

To add ‘My Oxford Year’ to this list is spoiling it, but we are just doing our job, dear readers. The Iain Morris directorial revolves around Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) and Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), who meet at the University of Oxford. Anna is a student hailing from New York, while Jamie, a local, teaches poetry at the university. Love blooms between the two, and all appears lovely until Jamie makes it clear that whatever they have is for fun. As Anna tries to find out why Jamie has been acting strange, we realize there’s more to it than just fun. A sweet drama with a poignant ending, ‘My Oxford Year’ is a quintessential Netflix romance that is made for binging with your partner. It can be streamed here.

13. A Journey (2024)

A Philippine drama directed by RC Delos Reyes, ‘A Journey’ follows a trio of people as they set off on a road trip across Tasmania. Is there anything more to the trip? Yes. Shane’s (Kaye Abad) cancer has relapsed but rather than go into treatment, she wants to fulfill her bucket list of adventures with her husband Bryan (Paolo Contis) and their best friend Kristoffer (Patrick Garcia). A bittersweet drama about love, friendship, and loss, ‘A Journey’ stresses the significance of togetherness due to life’s uncertain nature. It can be streamed here.

12. Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (2015)

‘Tig’ is a documentary film that throws light on famous stand-up comedian Tig Notaro’s cancer diagnosis and how it changed her view on life and how she used this in one of her stand-ups at the L.A. comedy club Largo, which catapulted her into an overnight sensation. It also shows how she navigates through her mother’s passing and tries to have a child with her fiancée, Stephanie Allynne (actress). An emotional and inspirational documentary film, ‘Tig’ is directed by Kristina Goolsby and Ashley York. Besides Tig and Stephanie, the other people we see in the documentary include Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., and Jimmy Fallon. You can watch the film here.

11. Irreplaceable You (2018)

Tragic love stories are often the go-to themes for directors who want to make a tear-jerker of a movie dealing with cancer. And ‘Irreplaceable You’ joins this vast catalog of titles as a Netflix Original. So, if you seriously wish to shed some tears and blow your nose, you can start with this one. This story is about Abbi and Sam, who are childhood lovers and currently live in Manhattan, all set to be hitched. However, their dreams are shattered when Abbi is diagnosed with incurable stomach cancer. Now, to make sure that Sam has someone to look after him after her departure, she starts searching for a perfect girl who would replace her as his future lover. You can watch this movie here.

10. American Symphony (2023)

This Matthew Heineman-directed biographical documentary is based on the recent events in the lives of acclaimed American musician Jon Batiste and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, who is a famous author. 5-time Grammy winner Batiste decides to compose his first original symphony that he dreams of performing at Carnegie Hall. However, the return of Suleika’s cancer (leukemia) makes him realize that he might have to bring his process to a pause because he needs to be by her side through her treatment. This documentary is one of love and kinship and how these emotions help the couple stay strong. You can stream the film here.

9. Let Go (2024)

Adding this movie to this list spoils it, but it deserves a position due to the approach. Directed by Josephine Bornebusch, the Swedish drama (Släpp Taget’) centers on a woman named Stella, who is quietly hiding a secret from her family, which itself is falling apart. An emotionally absent husband has put the job of taking care of their children solely on her. Then, when the husband asks for a divorce, she tries to keep her family together by going on a trip. The movie’s portrayal of family dynamics and the significance of communication, which are underscored by Stella’s secret predicament, makes it an emotionally gripping watch. It can be streamed here.

8. Spoiler Alert (2022)

‘Spoiler Alert’ is yet another addition to the romantic cancer subgenre. Directed by Michael Showalter, it focuses on the relationship between two guys, TV Guide writer Michael Ausiello and photographer Kit Cowan. The story covers over 10 years in the lives of the two, showing how they meet, get into a relationship, move in, get separated, and get back together when Kit is diagnosed with stage-4 cancer. Jim Parsons plays Michael Ausiello, and Ben Aldridge plays Kit Cowan. ‘Spoiler Alert’ is based on Ausiello’s memoir ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,’ and does a good job of exploring the lives of two modern men as they navigate their romance and aren’t willing to put their love at stake despite circumstances asking for it. The movie can be streamed here.

7. Kodachrome (2017)

In Mark Raso’s road-trip drama ‘Kodachrome,’ a cancer-diagnosed man and his son, along with the man’s nurse, set off on a road trip to Kansas. Why? So that he can get his Kodachrome rolls processed before the lab, the last of its kind, shuts down forever. Based on A.G. Sulzberger’s 2010 New York Times article titled ‘For Kodachrome Fans, Road Ends at Photo Lab in Kansas,’ the film is a compelling exploration of a father-son dynamic underscored by fractured relationships subjected to time’s fleeting nature. Starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis, and Elizabeth Olsen, ‘Kodachrome’ is a must-watch film you can stream right here.

6. 18 Presents (2020)

Directed by Francesco Amato, ’18 Presents’ tells the story of Anna, who gets to know her deceased mother, Elisa, through the 18 gifts she has left for her before passing away from breast cancer when Anna was only a year old. Elisa leaves 18 gifts for Anna, each for a year till the latter reaches womanhood. The rest of the movie is an exploration of how Anna gets to know her mother through the presents that are a reminder of her love and sacrifices. The cast includes Benedetta Porcaroli, Vittoria Puccini, and Edoardo Leo. You can stream the film here.

5. In Good Hands (2022)

‘In Good Hands’ or ‘Sen Yaşamaya Bak’ is a Turkish film that revolves around Melisa (Aslı Enver), a single mother diagnosed with a terminal illness and told that she has only a limited time left. More than her own mortality, Melissa’s biggest concern is what will happen to her six-year-old son, Can. Desperately needing to secure her son’s future, Melisa pursues relationships with men she thinks will be great father figures to the child. The handsome businessman Firat fits all the necessary criteria, and more importantly, it seems that Can also likes him. Although Melisa’s diagnosis is never explicitly revealed, we see images of an acorn inside the brain at the start of the film, perhaps indicating she has a brain tumor the size of an acorn. You may watch the film here.

4. Notes for My Son (2020)

Starring Valeria Bertuccelli, Esteban Lamothe, Mauricio Dayub, and Carla Quevedo, ‘Notes for My Son’ is a drama film directed by Carlos Sorin. The movie recounts a heartwarming story of a mother struggling with terminal cancer who decides to leave something behind for her son to remember her. María “Marie” Vázquez’s life was similar to any other ordinary woman’s until she learned about her fatal diagnosis. However, despite the shortness of life and the imminent death staring at her, Marie uses her unwavering optimism to begin to document her life and experiences so that her son will get to learn from her even after her passing. You can stream the film here.

3. André Is an Idiot (2025)

‘André Is an Idiot’ is an Award-winning documentary film by Tony Benna about a man and the way he treats his cancer diagnosis. San Francisco-resident André Ricciardi, a loving husband and father, has a humorous outlook toward life. However, an overlooked opportunity for a colonoscopy leads to a late revelation that he has stage four colon cancer. While it is expected to have anyone heartbroken and in pain, André’s approach is more poignant and garnished with moments of joy and humor, rather than outright depressed, which is one might think it would be. On one hand, we see him team up with the film crew to create a public service announcement persuading the public to undergo colonoscopies whenever possible after the age of 45. On the other hand, we see him address grief and anger that come with knowing what awaits him. The film even uses, in keeping with André’s humor, stop-motion to show him undergoing treatment, among other things. An eye-opener and a must-watch film on cancer and its aspects, ‘André Is an Idiot’ can be streamed right here.

2. Paddleton (2019)

‘Paddleton’ is a comedy-drama directed by Alexandre Lehmann and centers on two misfit neighbors/best friends, Michael and Andy. After Michael is diagnosed with stomach cancer, he decides that he doesn’t want to fight it and extend the suffering and intends to get the medication. What follows is how Andy joins Michael in his last few adventures, only for the two to discover something special that transcends life itself. A celebration of friendship and its platonic nature, ‘Paddleton’ offers a heartwarming experience that brings about a sadness that is accompanied by a smile. The cast includes Mark Duplass as Michael and Ray Romano as Andy, along with Kadeem Hardison, Christine Woods, Stephen Oyoung, and Marguerite Moreau. You can stream ‘Paddleton’ here.

1. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Perhaps one of the most emotional movies incorporating cancer, ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ is an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel. It explores the teenage romance of Hazel Grace (Shailene Woodley) and Augustus “Gus” Waters (Ansel Elgort), who meet at a cancer support group. As they fall in love, they decide to travel to Amsterdam to meet the author of Hazel’s favorite novel. As their romance blooms through their experiences, the fear of death fades, and even though the audience waits for the painful to finally hit, Hazel and Gus celebrate love and prove that it transcends life itself. The movie can be streamed here.

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