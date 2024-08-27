18 Best Adventure Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Adventure movies have long provided us respite from our mundane lives. The sense of freedom that they bring, even at the behest of the risks involved in the journey, quest, or exploration, makes them thoroughly entertaining and captivating. Whether they are set on Earth, on a star far away, or in a different universe, the movies carry a thrill that seemingly and thankfully has no bounds. Here, we bring you the best adventure movies on Netflix that offer the same thrill in myriad ways.

18. Cat and Dog (2024)

A French comedy directed by Reem Kherici, ‘Cat and Dog’ follows a sassy influencer cat named Diva and a dog named Chichi, both of whom get lost on the tarmac. While their owners desperately search for them, the two anthropomorphic animals try to work together to escape the bad guys. Why? Because Chichi has a ruby in his belly that the thugs want.

The adventures and exploits of Diva and Chichi are stuffed with comedy and action that is pretty intense for a movie with animals as its lead characters. You can get a kick out of the flick right here if you have a strong suspension of disbelief.

17. Land of the Lost (2009)

Directed by Brad Silberling, ‘Land of the Lost (2009)’ shows Will Ferrell taking on a space-time vortex. He plays the role of scientist Rick Marshall, founder of quantum paleontology. After an experiment triggers a time warp, he, along with his assistant Holly Cantrell (Anna Friel) and survivalist Will Stanton (Danny R. McBride), end up in an alternate world home to dinosaurs and reptiloids.

With only a handful of resources at their disposal, they search for a way to return home while keeping themselves alive in the hostile environment. You can watch it just for Ferrel’s impeccable comic timing that makes even the most absurd situations funny and thanks to the fear factor, he is even more hilarious. Loosely adapted from the 1974 television series of the same name, ‘Land of the Lost’ can be watched right here.

16. The Water Man (2020)

In David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man,’ an 11-year-old boy (Lonnie Chavis) desperately searches for the Water Man in the wilderness, believing that the mythical figure has the remedy for his mother’s illness. In his quest, he is joined by a girl (Amiah Miller) who claims to have seen the “Man.” Myth meets imagination in this adventure flick that co-stars David Oyelowo and Rosario Dawson and does a good job incorporating fantasy elements in a grounded, heartfelt story. You can find out if ‘The Water Man’ is real or not right here.

15. Slumberland (2022)

Inspired by Winsor McCay’s comic strip ‘Little Nemo in Slumberland,’ ‘Slumberland’ is an adventure fantasy drama directed by Francis Lawrence. The film follows Nemo, a young girl who ends up in the titular dream world and teams up with a guy named Flip, an unscrupulous outlaw, to find her father, who was lost at sea. Starring Marlow Barkley as Nemo and Jason Momoa as Flip, ‘Slumberland’ is a true-to-form fantasy adventure flick that effectively combines emotions and drama to give us an epic-scale spectacle. You can experience the magic right here.

14. Benji (2018)

Directed by Brandon Camp, ‘Benji’ is an adventure drama custom-made for dog lovers. A remake of the 1974 film directed by Brando’s father, Joe Camp, the film centers on the titular stray dog who siblings Carter (Gabriel Bateman) and Frankie (Darby Camp) rescue. Benji receives a lot of love and care from the kids but takes on the role of a savior after thugs kidnap the siblings. How Benji assists the cops in rescuing his brother and sister makes the movie a gripping, emotion-propelled experience that will undoubtedly move you. You can watch the heartwarming drama right here.

13. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

A cult-classic sci-fi adventure that has stood the test of time, ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ is based on the 2002 children’s book ‘Zathura’ by Chris Van Allsburg and is a standalone sequel to ‘Jumanji’ (1995). It follows two brothers, Danny (Jonah Bobo) and Walter (Josh Hutcherson), who end up in space, along with their whole house, after playing the titular science fiction-themed board game. Soon, the duo finds itself in the company of a robot, an astronaut, and aliens who eat meat while desperately searching for a way to return to Earth. Nominated for two Saturn Awards, ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ is an apt adventure flick for family viewing and can be watched right here.

12. Finding ‘Ohana (2021)

Directed by Jude Weng, ‘Finding ‘Ohana’ follows a group of kids from New York who shift to Oahu. Amidst their struggle to cope with the new way of life, they come across a journal that points to a treasure somewhere in the Hawaiian Islands. As they search for the treasure, we get an adventurous tale of friendship, self-discovery, and the importance of acknowledging one’s native roots. Starring Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, and Owen Vaccaro, ‘Finding ‘Ohana’ is a visually stunning epic drama you can stream here.

11. 65 (2023)

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, ‘65’ is set on prehistoric Earth, approximately 65 million years ago. It centers on Mills (Adam Driver), a pilot from planet Somaris, whose ship crash-lands on Earth. He is one of the only two survivors, along with a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). Stranded on an alien planet, the duo must stay together until they find a way home.

Surviving on a planet home to the biggest creatures we know today is certainly not easy. From aggressive raptors to hungry Tyrannosaurus rexes, the threats are numerous, and Mills and Noa need to stay safe because taking on dinosaurs isn’t typical. Whether the duo finds a way to establish contact with their home planet and get help while dealing with Earth’s terrain and what it has to offer is what we find out in this intriguing drama. What makes ‘65’ interesting is that we see Earth from an alien POV although the POV is that of a human (of a different human race), technologically ahead of us by at least 65 million years. To see how such a human perceives our young planet, you can watch ‘65’ here.

10. Jumanji (1995)

Robin Williams upped the ante of fantasy adventure movies with his portrayal of Alan Parrish, an experienced player of the titular supernatural board game. Twenty-six years after young Alan Parrish is sucked into the game, siblings Judy and Peter find it in their attic and bring Alan back to reality, along with other creatures of the jungle of Jumanji.

However, the rules state that they must finish the game to revert everything to normal. Given the chaotic circumstances that have resulted from the animals wreaking havoc across town, will Alan, Judy, and Peter manage to complete the game? Based on the 1981 children’s picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, ‘Jumanji’ is the first installment of the titular franchise and is followed by ‘Zathura.’ To explore a new world, you can watch the film right here.

9. Back to the Future (1985)

A cult classic sci-fi adventure comedy, ‘Back to the Future’ is directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The movie centers on Marty McFly (Fox), a teenager who inadvertently goes back in time, landing in 1955, thanks to the time-traveling car built by the eccentric scientist Emmett “Doc” Brown (Lloyd).

While searching for the younger Doc, who might be able to send him “back to the future,” Marty meets the younger versions of his parents. When his own mother falls for him, he desperately searches for a way to undo stuff and make his mother and father fall for each other. If he fails to do this, he will cease to exist. With four Academy Award nominations (winning one), four Golden Globe nominations, five BAFTA nominations, and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Motion Picture, ‘Back to the Future’ is a necessary addition to any adventure movies list. You can stream the classic right here.

8. Space Sweepers (2021)

‘Space Sweepers’ is a South Korean space adventure drama that centers on a crew of space sweepers who make money by selling space debris. When they come across a child robot named Dorothy, a dangerous weapon capable of mass destruction and wanted by the UTS Corporation, they demand a ransom for its return.

Soon, it is revealed that Dorothy is a human carrying nanobots within her, and the UTS leader wants her for his dark motives. How the crew protects the child while taking on the UTS forces is what we find out in this movie, which is considered the first Korean space film blockbuster. Winner of multiple awards, including at the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards, ‘Space Sweepers’ can be watched here.

7. My Oni Girl (2024)

Tomotaka Shibayama’s anime fantasy adventure movie follows first-year high schooler Hiiragi, a shy and meek guy whose inability to say no makes him an easy target for bullying. However, his true test comes in the form of the bold Tsumugi, soon revealed to be an oni (shapeshift demon in Japanese folklore), who takes him along on her search for her missing mother. With ample fantasy elements, charm, and humor, ‘My Oni Girl’ does a good job of providing us with true-to-form anime magic that can be experienced right here.

6. Migration (2023)

‘Migration’ is an animated movie showcasing the adventurous and fun-filled migratory trip of a family of ducks (mallards) traveling from Jamaica to New England. The family comprises Mack Mack (Kumail Nanjiani has voiced), his wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks has voiced), and their children Dax (Caspar Jennings has voiced) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal has voiced).

When a storm makes them lose track of their path, they end up in an unfamiliar habitat (a city) that brings forth its string of unfamiliar situations, conditions, and organisms. As the mallard family works together to overcome the obstacles so that they can resume their journey, we get a fun-filled drama underscored by the quirky warmth and mirth of togetherness. ‘Migration’ is available for streaming right here.

5. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

The plot of ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ is revealed in the form of a story narrated by an old lady (Maggie Smith) to three children. Set on Christmas Eve, it follows 13-year-old Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), who is accompanied by his pet mouse, Miika, on his quest to find Elfhelm, a mythical place where elves live. Based on the 2015 book by Matt Haig, ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ is directed by Gil Kenan. The film offers an enchanting experience as we join Nikolas in his journey, wherein he learns about the magic that hope and faith bring. You, too, can be a part of the magic right here.

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Based on Nintendo’s world-famous video game franchise Mario, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ centers on Brooklyn-based Italian-American brothers Mario (Chris Pratt has voiced) and Luigi (Charlie Day has voiced), who own a plumbing business. While fixing an underground leak, the two get sucked into a pipe and end up in two different worlds.

The experiences of the brothers in the worlds and the characters (from the game) they come across make the movie a stunning albeit nostalgic flick for adult viewers who have played the game. As for young viewers, it is a captivating and colorful adventure. With three Golden Globe nominations, a Saturn award nomination, and a People’s Choice nomination, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a joy ride that can be experienced right here.

3. The Sea Beast (2022)

Directed by Chris Williams, ‘The Sea Beast’ is an animated drama set in a world where humans are in a state of war with sea beasts. It follows the unlikely duo of pro monster hunter Jacob Holland (Karl Urban has voiced) and young orphan Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator has voiced) as they search for the notorious sea beast Red Bluster so that Jacob can kill it.

However, a handful of events reveal that Red Bluster is a misunderstood creature, and Maisie takes it upon herself to protect it, convincing Jacob to do the same. The question is: Will these two be enough to protect “Red” from the King and the Queen of the Crown, who are bent on having it killed? Visually stunning and accompanied by strong messages, ‘The Sea Beast’ is a beautiful adventure drama you can watch here.

2. The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

‘The Magician’s Elephant’ is based on children’s author Kate DiCamillo’s eponymous novel and directed by Wendy Rogers. The coming-of-age drama follows a young boy named Peter (Noah Jupe has voiced) whose search for his lost sister brings him to a fortuneteller who tells him to find the magician’s elephant.

Somewhere else, Peter’s sister Adele (Pixie Davies has voiced) also dreams of an elephant who brings her to her brother. How the paths of these two lost siblings collide has been showcased in a most magical and adventurous manner. Filled with emotions and the magic of hope and self-belief, ‘The Magician’s Elephant’ is a compelling drama you can stream right here.

1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Academy-Award-winning stop-motion spectacle is based on Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian children’s fantasy novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio.’ The film is set in fascist Italy and follows Pinocchio (Gregory Mann has voiced), who tries to make some money for his creator, Geppetto (David Bradley has voiced), a woodcarver.

Through Pinocchio’s adventures, the film addresses war themes in a captivating manner, one incorporating relationships, war, death, mourning, and immortality. Appreciated for the way it embraces the 1883 original, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a vintage wine presented in a new bottle that can be relished right here.

