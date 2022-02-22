They say there’s no such thing as getting rich overnight. And it’s true, you cannot be an overnight success unless you win a lottery or find a treasure. At least once in our lives as kids, we’ve tried to dig up holes in our backyards with the hope that we might find a treasure back there. Wasn’t it fun back then trying to chase something into the unknown without thinking much about the reward. Our tiny little heads never really wrapped around the value of riches. All we cared about was the journey that’s leading us up to this imaginary treasure. But now as adults, we just want instant riches and no journeys. I would now think twice even if someone told me I had a treasure buried down my backyard.

But stories of treasure hunting will always fascinate us, no matter how much we grow up, and it’s not the treasure that draws us to these stories but the adventurous journeys of the characters in these stories. Take the world of cinema, for example: most of the classic heroes we look up to like Jack Sparrow, Indiana Jones, and Lara Croft, all of them were out seeking treasures and till this day, we think about their journeys towards those treasures.

Almost every year we get to see movies about men and women who are lured into the riches of these treasure, but not all are able to stick to our heads. A few remain etched in our memories and we keep going back to them. So with all that said now, here’s the list of really good treasure hunt movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

4. Finding ‘Ohana (2021)

Starring Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, and Kelly Hu, ‘Finding ‘Ohana’ is a family adventure film written by Christina Strain. The Jude Weng directorial follows New York-raised siblings Pili and Ioane E as they navigate through the changes in their lifestyle after moving to Oahu. Their grandfather has lately been struggling with serious personal problems and needs every bit of moral support that he can get. But one ordinary day, the two siblings accidentally come across a journal that gives them hints about a long-lost treasure somewhere in Oahu. In order to find it, the duo join hands with their friends to embrace the adventurous search for fortunes that also helps them reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

3. The Legend of Cocaine Island (2018)

Directed and produced by Theo Love, ‘The Legend of Cocaine Island’ is a documentary film that revolves around a desperate businessman named Hyden, who is willing to go to any lengths to help his wife Jamie and his daughter Emily. So, when he learns that a lost cocaine stash worth about $2 million is buried somewhere in Puerto Rico, Hyden vows to find it. Unfortunately, it does not take him long to realize that the buried treasure that he is searching for is not as easy to find as he had previously thought.

2. The Dig (2021)

Inspired by John Preston’s novel of the same name, ‘The Dig’ is a British drama film directed by Simon Stone. The Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes-starrer is set in the late 1930s on the eve of World War II and revolves around Edith Pretty, a wealthy landowner from Suffolk who hires a self-taught archaeologist-excavator Basil Brown to examine the burial mounds at her rural estate. Despite the pressure from his former employers and a minuscule chance of finding anything of value, Basil decides to work at Sutton Hoo, which turns out to be a life-changing later on. His team ends up finding a ship from the Dark Ages, a discovery that becomes era-defining for the archaeologists in the following years.

1. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Directed and co-written by Spike Lee, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ is a war drama film that features stand-out performances by Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, and Norm Lewis. The story centers upon Vietnam War veterans who have put their lives on the line, fighting alongside each other in one of history’s bloodiest battles. When conflicts between the two warring parties have been resolved, four men return to what once used to be enemy grounds in search of their long-dead squad leader and the hidden gold fortune that they together hid. But before they get their hands on the lost treasure, these veterans must face the forces of man and nature which stand in their way.

