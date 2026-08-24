Stories of treasure hunting will always fascinate us, no matter how much we grow up, and it’s not the treasure that draws us to these stories but the adventurous journeys of the characters in these stories. Take the world of cinema, for example; most of the classic heroes we look up to, like Jack Sparrow, Indiana Jones, and Lara Croft, were out seeking treasures, and to this day, we think about their journeys more than the treasures. Almost every year, we get to see movies about men and women who are lured into the riches of these treasures, but not all can stick to our heads. A few remain etched in our memories, and we keep returning to them. Netflix knows the allure of such movies and holds a collection of some of the best in the genre.

12. The Legend of Cocaine Island (2018)

Directed and produced by Theo Love, ‘The Legend of Cocaine Island’ is a documentary film that revolves around a desperate businessman named Hyden, who is willing to go to any lengths to help his wife, Jamie, and his daughter, Emily. So, when he learns that a lost cocaine stash worth about $2 million is buried somewhere in Puerto Rico, Hyden vows to find it. Unfortunately, it does not take him long to realize that the buried treasure he is searching for is not as easy to find as he had thought. Feel free to check it out here.

11. The Lost City (2022)

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, ‘The Lost City’ is an action comedy that follows bestselling novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), whose latest novel sends her on an unexpected and dangerous adventure. Her mention of the “lost city” in her latest romantic adventure novel leads billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) to kidnap her and use her knowledge to go to ‘The Lost City of D,’ where a priceless treasure awaits. It is Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the model whose picture is on the cover of the novel, who sets off to rescue Loretta, only to end up joining her in the dangerous mission. To see whether they find the treasure, you can watch ‘The Lost City’ here.

10. Slumberland (2022)

In Francis Lawrence’s fantasy drama ‘Slumberland,’ little girl Nemo teams up with Flip, an otherworldly being, and ventures into Slumberland, a land of dreams. Their aim is to find a magical pearl that will let Nemo see her deceased father again. Starring Marlow Barkley as Nemo and Jason Momoa as Flip, the movie is high on computer-generated visuals, in keeping with the unbelievable nature of the story, which itself is based on Winsor McCay’s immortal comic strip ‘Little Nemo in Slumberland.’ Primarily made for kids, ‘Slumberland’ can be streamed right here.

9. Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023)

This Polish action-adventure flick is based on Zbigniew Nienacki’s eponymous novel. We follow Tomasz (Mateusz Janicki), a treasure hunter who is after a treasure that was discovered during the Crusades and lies somewhere in the Holy Land. But he is not alone; Adios (Jacek Beler), the bad guy, is also after the same treasure. All that Tomasz has at his disposal are a Templar Cross, which is supposed to be a clue, and three young adventurers, Mentor, Eagle Eye, and Squirrel, along with a journalist. A fun-filled hidden treasure movie custom-made for an entertaining family time, ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ has been directed by Antoni Nykowski. You can watch the movie here.

8. Blood & Gold (2023)

‘Blood & Gold’ is a World War II drama that follows decorated German veteran/deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), whom a woman named Elsa (Marie Hacke) saves from being executed. Heinrich is looking for his daughter while Elsa has to take care of her brother Paul, who has Down syndrome. How their stories intertwine is underscored by the Nazi soldiers’ search for hidden gold. The search eventually takes the form of a battle between Heinrich, Elsa, some village folk, and the Nazis. Poignant, harrowing, and at the same time inspiring, ‘Blood & Gold’ is directed by Peter Thorwarth. You can watch the film here.

7. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)

Directed by Kim Jeong-Hoon, ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ is a South Korean period adventure drama set during the rise of the Joseon Dynasty in 14th-century Korea. It follows two parties looking for a missing royal treasure. On one side, we have Captain Hae-Rang and her crew of pirates. On the other side, we have Bu Heung-Su, a former ranking official of the Joseon army, who aims to bring the treasure to Yi Bang Yon. Using all the imperial gold, Bang Yon shall usurp the Joseon throne from his half-brother/crown prince Yi Bang-Seok. ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ is a spiritual sequel to ‘The Pirates’ (2014). The cast includes Han Hyo-joo, Kang Ha-neul, Sehun, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Kwon Sang-woo. You can watch it here.

6. Red Notice (2021)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, ‘Red Notice’ is a globe-trotting treasure hunt adventure flick helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. When FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) is framed for the theft of one of the three ancient Egyptian bejeweled eggs and arrested along with thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds), who was also after them, they team up to escape prison. Their aim is to find the other two eggs before Booth’s competitor Bishop (Gadot) gets her hands on them. However, a law enforcer teaming with a thief isn’t a likely pair and Hartley and Booth have a tough time getting along, much to our entertainment. Rather heavy on action and comedy, ‘Red Notice’ offers a fun watch and can be streamed right here.

5. Finding ‘Ohana (2021)

Starring Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, and Kelly Hu, ‘Finding ‘Ohana’ is a family adventure film written by Christina Strain. The Jude Weng directorial follows New York-raised siblings Pili and Ioane E as they navigate through the changes in their lifestyle after moving to Oahu. Their grandfather has lately been struggling with serious personal problems and needs every bit of moral support that he can get. But one ordinary day, the two siblings accidentally come across a journal that gives them hints about a long-lost treasure somewhere in Oahu. To find it, the duo joins hands with their friends to embrace the adventurous search for fortunes that also help them reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage. You may watch the film here.

4. The Dig (2021)

Inspired by John Preston’s novel, ‘The Dig’ is a British drama film directed by Simon Stone. The Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes-starrer is set in the late 1930s on the eve of World War II and revolves around Edith Pretty, a wealthy landowner from Suffolk who hires a self-taught archaeologist-excavator, Basil Brown, to examine the burial mounds at her rural estate. Despite the pressure from his former employers and a minuscule chance of finding anything of value, Basil decides to work at Sutton Hoo, which turns out to be a life-changing later on. His team finds a ship from the Dark Ages, a discovery that becomes era-defining for the archaeologists in the following years. You can check out the film here.

3. Golden Kamuy (2024)

Hidden somewhere in Hokkaido, Japan, is a treasure of gold, the way to reach which is tattooed on 24 individuals. After the gold is war hero Saichi Sugimoto (Kento Yamazaki), who wants to use the gold to help her dead friend’s wife’s treatment. He soon meets Asirpa (Anna Yamada), who seeks revenge for the murder of her father by Noppera-bo, the very guy who hid the treasure after stealing it from Asirpa’s tribe. In their endeavor, they face others who are also looking for treasure. The question is: who will find it first? Directed by Shigeaki Kubo, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is set in the late Meiji period, i.e., early 20th century, and effectively brings together quest, conspiracy, and consequences to give us a visually grand epic hidden-treasure movie. It is based on the manga series of the same name by Satoru Noda. You can watch it here.

2. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Directed and co-written by Spike Lee, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ is a war drama film that features stand-out performances by Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, and Norm Lewis. The story centers upon Vietnam War veterans who have put their lives on the line, fighting alongside each other in one of history’s bloodiest battles. When conflicts between the two warring parties have been resolved, four men return to what once used to be enemy grounds in search of their long-dead squad leader and the hidden gold fortune they hid together. But before they get their hands on the lost treasure, these veterans must face the forces of man and nature that stand in their way. You can stream the masterpiece here.

1. Gold (2016)

Based on the 1997 Bre-X mining scandal, ‘Gold’ follows a man named Kenny Wells, who dreams of a specific location in Indonesia that has gold deposits. Tagging along with geologist Michael Acosta, he arrives in Indonesia, and they soon hit the jackpot. A lot of paperwork, investments, and the establishment of a public company follow, seemingly ending with Kenny and Michael looking at a $30 billion business. However, a shocking truth reveals itself, and the house of cards starts falling apart. Kenny and Michael are subsequently forced to navigate a web of politics, greed, and lies. Will they be able to hold on to their dream? ‘Gold’ stars Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells and Édgar Ramírez as Michael Acosta, along with Bryce Dallas Howard, Corey Stoll, and Toby Kebbell. Custom-made for viewers who prefer a fact-based angle, the movie is fueled by powerful performances, especially by McConaughey, and a gripping plot. You can watch it here.

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