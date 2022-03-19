“Humans are better than dogs”- said no one ever. Only those who have known the love and loyalty of a dog will truly know what unconditional love is. Every once in a while a dog movie comes out; it may be adventurous or a family drama, but all of these movies prove how amazing dogs can be and show us the reason why dogs are known to be “a man’s best friend”. If you have a dog, you’ll know what it’s like to snuggle with your furry little best friend but what’s even better is snuggling with that furry friend and watching a movie about other snuggly warm creatures that make you realize how lucky you are to have such a blessing in your life.

I swear the world would be a much better place if we could take our dogs out anywhere with us without any restrictions, but sadly we’re not there yet. So we can’t take our dogs out for movies (imagine your dog sitting in a movie theatre with 3D glasses on!). But if we can’t take our dogs out for movies, we can at least bring the movies to our dogs. This is now a possibility because we have Netflix now. So, here’s the list of really good dog movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

11. Rescued by Ruby (2022)

‘Rescued by Ruby’ is about a state trooper named Dan who forms an unlikely bond with his rescue dog Ruby. He wants to join the K-9 unit with Ruby, but her mischievous and wild nature makes it hard to calm her and train her for the task. Though many give up on Ruby, Dan decides to resiliently work with the sweet dog towards achieving his goal. A feel-good tale of the love between a man and his pet as well as an ode to the loyal creatures that dogs are, ‘Rescued by Ruby’ is a must-see for animal lovers.

10. White Fang (2018)

‘White Fang’ is an adaptation of the famous timeless novel written by Jack London. It tells the story of a wolf-dog and his adventures of living with three different masters. The story of white fang has touched many hearts through the years and this evergreen classic will do so forever. This film adaptation of the story does a great job with visuals, connecting you with the main character and the beautiful soundtrack. ‘White Fang’ is not just a movie for kids but for adults as well, and will leave you on the verge of tears by the end.

Read More: Best Alien Movies on Netflix

9. Benji (2018)

You must be wondering by now if this is a list about dog movies or just Benji movies. We’re sorry but we just can’t get enough of this cute little mystery-solving dog and clearly neither can Hollywood, because they keep recreating versions of it even after all these years. The plot of this one is very similar to the first movie that came out in the early 70s. Benji befriends two young kids and later when the two kids are kidnapped, Benji goes out to rescue them. This may be a remake of a classic but still manages to move you as much as the first one and will surely leave you in tears.

Read More: Best Kids Movies on Netflix

8. June & Kopi (2021)

Directed, co-written, and produced by Noviandra Santosa, ‘June & Kopi’ is a family comedy film that stars Acha Septrias, Ryan Delon, and Makayla Rose Hilli. The story revolves around a stray dog who accidentally meets a graphic designer named Aya while running away from a group of mischievous children who are traumatizing her just for fun. After saving his new canine friend, Aya takes it to her home, where the dog meets Kopi. Although Aya’s husband initially sends the dog back to a shelter, after a series of events, she has to bring her back. The stray dog is later named June and slowly learns to adapt to her new conditions and deal with her trauma under the watchful eyes of Aya.

7. My Dog Skip (2000)

Jay Russell’s ‘My Dog Skip’ is a comedy-drama movie that is inspired by Harry Connick Jr.’s autobiography of the same name. The Frankie Muniz and Diane Lane-starrer centers upon Willie, an 11-year-old friendless boy who lives in Yazoo City, Mississippi. When he has begun to give up any hope of having some friends, he receives a Jack Russell terrier named Skip, who changes his life for the better. The shy boy who struggled to make friends feels a renewed energy in the community after the arrival of his canine friend, which enriches his own life in the process.

6. Show Dogs (2018)

Starring Will Arnett, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, and Jordin Sparks, ‘Show Dogs’ is a buddy cop comedy film written by Max Botkin and Marc Hyman. The Raja Gosnell directorial follows a police dog named Max, who attends a dog show undercover after joining hands with an FBI agent. The unlikely duo is investigating the case of dangerous smugglers who have been reported to be present at the venue. Max and his friend must not only figure out their plans but also rescue a baby panda whose life is on the line.

5. Patrick (2018)

Written by Mandie Fletcher, Vanessa Davies, and Paul de Vos, ‘Patrick’ is a British family comedy film. The film revolves around the unlikely friendship of Sarah, a young teacher whose career has recently started to become stable, and her grandmother’s spoilt pug named Patrick. Although her apartment has no pet policy and she herself struggles to make a bond with the titular protagonist initially, things take a positive turn in the following weeks. Her new pet becomes the reason for her contact with two potential love interests, but when Patrick goes missing all of a sudden, Sarah truly realizes the strength of the bond that has developed between them.

4. Pup Star: Better 2Gether (2017)

Featuring stand-out performances by Jed Rees, David DeLuise, Makenzie Moss, ‘Pup Star: Better 2Gether’ is a family comedy movie directed by Robert Vince. The film follows Tiny, an ordinary dog who becomes an international pup sensation after winning the Pup Star. Unfortunately, his limelight is soon snatched by a rival which marks the beginning of Tiny’s adventurous journey through iconic cities. The hilarious experiences of the clueless dog that follows can get anyone hooked.

3. Arctic Dogs (2019)

Aaron Woodley’s ‘Arctic Dogs’ is a computer-animated comedy film that stars talented voice actors like Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, and John Cleese. When Swifty, the fox, learns that the Arctic surface is going to be drilled by Otto Von Walrus in order to melt the ice, he immediately recognizes the urgency of a counter-plan. If he fails, there is a good chance of his friends and other species of animals peacefully living there to die prematurely. So, before it is too late, he joins hands with a scatterbrained albatross, two otters, a fox, and a polar bear to ensure that Otto fails and is dealt with once and for all for hatching such a devious plan.

2. Pup Star: World Tour (2018)

Animated by studio Air Bud Entertainment, ‘Pup Star: World Tour’ is a family drama movie. The Robert Vince directorial revolves around Tiny, the adorable Yorkie who joins the Pup Star as a judge when the singing pup competition goes global. He, along with other judges, is granted the power to pick a competitor for the show, and Tiny puts his faith in Mexico’s telenovela star Julio. Sadly, the world tour planned for the singing competition is not as straightforward as it seems, and there are conspirators who plan to sabotage all of Tiny’s genuine efforts.

1. Vicky and Her Mystery (2021)

Denis Imbert’s ‘Vicky and Her Mystery’ is a family drama movie that recounts the story of loss and overcoming personal obstacles. Stéphane is a middle-aged man who has recently lost his wife and is dealing with the emotional trauma that comes with the loss of a loved one. He decides to live in the mountains for peace along with his daughter Vicky who has sadly stopped talking altogether. Without his knowledge, she adopts a dog named and names it mystery. But Vicky keeps her canine friend a secret from others, and the two slowly develop a very strong bond over time.

Read More: Best Holiday Movies on Netflix