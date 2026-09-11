“Humans are better than dogs,” said no one ever. Only those who have known the love and loyalty of a dog will truly know what unconditional love is. Every once in a while, a dog movie comes out; it may be adventurous or a family drama, but all of these movies prove how amazing dogs can be and show us why dogs are known to be “a man’s best friend.” If you have a dog, you’ll know what it’s like to snuggle with your furry little best friend, but what’s even better is snuggling with that furry friend and watching a movie about other snuggly, warm creatures that make you realize how lucky you are to have such a blessing in your life. You can’t take your dog to the movies, but you can watch many great films with them on Netflix from the comfort of your home.

17. Cat & Dog (2024)

‘Cat & Dog’ is a French live-action/CGI movie that revolves around two canines, a dog and a cat, both pets who get stranded at an airport. Without their owners, they are naturally forced to survive on their own until their humans find them, resulting in some fun banter and lots of adventure. There is also a cop chasing them, perhaps looking for something that he believes is in their possession. The movie stars Franck Dubosc and Reem Kherici, also the movie’s director, as the pet owners and Philippe Lacheau as the cop, with Victor Artus Solaro voicing the dog and Inès Reg the cat. ‘Cat & Dog’ is a purely binge-worthy flick to be enjoyed right here.

16. Pets United (2019)

‘Pets United’ is an animated adventure film directed by Reinhard Klooss. The plot revolves around a feisty stray dog named Roger who joins forces with Belle, a pampered house cat, to save their city from a robot takeover. To save their city from impending disaster, Roger and Belle join forces with other animals to overcome obstacles and unite against the common enemy. While delivering laughter and excitement for viewers of all ages with its stunning animation and thrilling sequences, the film touches upon themes of unity among diverse individuals and emphasizes the importance of teamwork in overcoming challenges. You can watch the movie here.

15. Fixed (2025)

An adult animated comedy drama with a perverted dog named Bull, who is about to be neutered, as a protagonist. Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Fixed’ is a no-holds-barred representation of what perhaps goes on inside the minds of dogs as they make do with whatever they can get their paws on. How Bull and his friends make the most of his last night as a non-neutered dog makes for an unhinged and raunchy revelation of events powered by Sony Pictures Animation. The talented voice cast includes Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, and Bobby Moynihan. You can stream ‘Fixed’ here.

14. Marmaduke (2022)

Helmed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, this animated adventure-comedy film centers around the lovable and clumsy Great Dane named ‘Marmaduke.’ Based on the beloved comic strip Brad Anderson and Paul Anderson created, this cinematic adaptation brings the Great Dane’s hilarious adventures to the big screen. As he navigates his way through various escapades in his suburban neighborhood alongside his nemesis Zeus, an arrogant cream-colored Afghan hound, we are taken on a lighthearted journey filled with laughter and heartwarming moments that remind us of the joys and challenges of owning a large dog like ‘Marmaduke .’Pete Davidson gives his voice to the titular character, J.K. Simmons lends his voice to Zeus, and David Koechner portrays Phil Winslow, the patriarch of the Winslow family and Marmaduke’s caring owner. You may watch the film here.

13. Dog Gone Trouble (2019)

‘Trouble’ is a heartwarming animated adventure-comedy film directed by Kevin Johnson. This film revolves around a mischievous yet lovable dog named Trouble, whose comfortable life in the lap of luxury gets disrupted after the death of his beloved owner. As ‘Trouble’ embarks on an adventure through bustling city streets, he encounters various challenges and forms unexpected friendships along the way. With the film’s captivating storytelling and charming portrayal of a man’s best friend, viewers are taken on a delightful journey filled with laughter, excitement, and touching moments. Feel free to check out the film here.



12. White Fang (2018)

‘White Fang’ is an adaptation of the famous, timeless novel written by Jack London. It tells the story of a wolf-dog and his adventures of living with three different masters. The story of white fang has touched many hearts through the years, and this evergreen classic will do so forever. This film adaptation of the story does a great job with visuals, connecting you with the main character and the beautiful soundtrack. ‘White Fang’ is not just a movie for kids but for adults as well, and it will leave you on the verge of tears by the end. You can check out the movie here.

11. Firehouse Dog (2007)

Todd Holland’s ‘Firehouse Dog’ centers on Rexxx, an Irish Terrier who is living his best life as a film star with a string of his under his belt. Unfortunately, after a tragic plane accident, he finds himself away from his beloved owner and alone. Thankfully, Shane Fahey of the fire station in Dogpatch in the city of South Harbor in Lincoln County finds and rescues him from a burning building. Recognizing Rexxx’s talents, he keeps him, and they form a strong bond, renaming him Dewey while putting up flyers for a missing dog. From one emergency to another, Dewey proves himself to be a worthy firehouse dog. However, Dogpatch faces a lockdown, and external forces are at play aimed at eliminating its existence. Can Shane and Dewey prevent that from happening? Featuring Josh Hutcherson as Shane Fahey, ‘Firehouse Dog’ is a fun movie that blends dog drama with firefighting. It can be streamed here.

10. Eat Pray Bark (2026)

‘Eat Pray Bark’ is a German drama about five dog owners who arrive at a remote retreat run by a trainer named Nodon (Rúrik Gíslason). While it is clear that the dogs don’t listen to their owners, Nodon soon realizes that the problem lies with the owners, not the dogs. One keeps his dog muzzled while another struggles to keep his in control. One of them even uses her dog like a fashion accessory. Whether Nodon is successfully able to make the owners realize where they have gone wrong about their pets forms the premise of the comedy, underscored by an important message. The cast also includes Rúrik Gíslason, Alexandra Maria Lara, Doga Gürer, Anna Herrmann, Kerim Waller, and Devid Striesow. The movie is directed by Marco Petry and can be streamed here.

9. Benji (2018)

We just can’t get enough of this cute little mystery-solving dog, and clearly, neither can Hollywood because they keep recreating versions of it even after all these years. The plot of this one is very similar to the first movie that came out in the early 70s. Benji befriends two young kids, and later, when the two kids are kidnapped, Benji goes out to rescue them. This may be a remake of a classic, but it still manages to move you as much as the first one and will surely leave you in tears. You can watch ‘Benji’ here.

8. A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ shows a dog searching for its owner across several lifetimes. Set from the 1950s to the 2010s, the movie follows the dog as it wonders about its purpose. It is saved one day by a kid named Ethan, who forms a bond with it and names it Bailey. In the dog’s other lives that follow, we see it desperately trying to give its owner hope and a purpose to drive, while waiting to reunite with Ethan again. How the dog helps its humans across each unique life forms the premise of the heartwarming drama. Directed by Lasse Hallström and based on the 2010 novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron, ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ stars Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa, Peggy Lipton, John Ortiz, and Juliet Rylance, with Josh Gad voicing the dog. You can stream ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ right here.



7. A Dog’s Journey (2019)

The sequel to ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ and based on Cameron’s novel, which is the sequel to his novel ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ ‘A Dog’s Journey’ picks up the story right after the first movie, and we see Bailey and Ethan together again, along with the latter’s father. Bailey forms a strong bond with Ethan’s granddaughter, C.J., and is asked to take care of her in the next life by Ethan right before being put to sleep due to a tumor. What follows is Bailey reincarnating as a beagle, an English mastiff, and a Biewer Terrier, with each life leading him to search for C.J. and helping her sort out her life, which includes reuniting with her estranged mother and childhood friend, Trent. The cast of ‘A Dog’s Journey’ includes Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Henry Lau, and Josh Gad as the voice of Bailey and his reincarnations. It is directed by Gail Mancuso. You can watch it here.

6. June & Kopi (2021)

Directed, co-written, and produced by Noviandra Santosa, ‘June & Kopi’ is a family comedy film that stars Acha Septrias, Ryan Delon, and Makayla Rose Hilli. The story revolves around a stray dog who accidentally meets a graphic designer named Aya while running away from a group of naughty children who are traumatizing her for fun. After saving his new canine friend, Aya takes it to her home, where the dog meets Kopi. Although Aya’s husband initially sends the dog back to a shelter, after a series of events, she has to bring her back. The stray dog is later named June and slowly learns to adapt to her new conditions and deal with her trauma under Aya’s watchful eyes. You may watch ‘June & Kopi’ here.

5. Seventeen (2019)

‘Seventeen’ is a heartwarming family drama directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo. Set in the picturesque countryside of northern Spain, the film tells the story of Héctor, a troubled teenage boy who escapes from his youth detention center and embarks on a journey to find Oveja, a dog he met and bonded with at an animal rescue center. Alongside Héctor is his loyal and mischievous elder brother Ismael, who aids him in this quest full of unexpected encounters and adventures. The film stars Biel Montoro as Hector and Nacho Sanchez as Ismael, delivering remarkable performances that capture the essence of their characters’ profound connection. You can stream the film here.

4. Dog Gone (2023)

‘Dog Gone’ is a family drama film directed by Stephen Herek, based on a true story. The film follows Fielding Marshall (Johnny Berchtold), a college senior searching for his pet golden retriever, Gonker, suffering from Addison’s disease. When Gonker goes missing, Fielding and his dad, John Marshall (Rob Lowe), are forced to hike the Appalachian Trail to find the pup, as he needs his life-saving shot of medication to survive. The father-son duo’s journey to find their dog eventually helps to mend their broken relationship. You can stream ‘Dog Gone’ here.

3. The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ explores the friendship of a Golden Retriever named Enzo and a young race car driver named Denny Swift, who adopts him. As Denny navigates his personal life while striving toward his dream of being in Formula One, Enzo grows alongside him, supporting him and enjoying the races. He stays by Denny’s side in all the stages of his life, including when Denny dates Eve, marries her, during Eve’s pregnancy, and her terminal diagnosis. Enzo helps Denny cope with all these events while giving him the strength not to give up. ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ does a good job as a dog movie, nicely advancing an inspirational plot. Starring Milo Ventimiglia as Denny, Amanda Seyfried as Eve, and Kevin Costner as the voice of Enzo, ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ is directed by Simon Curtis. It can be streamed here.

2. Caramelo (2025)

Helmed by Diego Freitas, ‘Caramelo’ is a Brazilian drama at the center of which are Pedro (Rafael Vitti), a professional chef, and a caramel-colored mutt, whom Pedro brings home and names Caramelo. As both train to be better versions of themselves, Pedro is, one day, diagnosed with cancer. Hope seems to be leaving him until Caramelo reminds him to live in the moment. It is his love that helps Pedro cope with his reality while filling it with joy and mirth. The story seems predictable, but ‘Caramelo’ presents it in a sweet and engrossing manner, with both Vitti and the dog playing Caramelo delivering great performances. You can watch the movie right here.

1. Rescued by Ruby (2022)

‘Rescued by Ruby’ is about a state trooper named Dan who forms an unlikely bond with his rescue dog Ruby. He wants to join the K-9 unit with Ruby, but Ruby’s naughty and wild nature makes it hard to calm her and train her for the task. Though many give up on Ruby, Dan decides to work with the sweet dog resiliently towards achieving his goal. A feel-good tale of the love between a man and his pet and an ode to the loyal creatures that dogs are, ‘Rescued by Ruby’ is a must-see for animal lovers. You can watch it right here.



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