As racial tensions become the common perils of urban societies, hood movies have become a full-fledged genre. These movies shed light on the lives and struggles of the African-American or Hispanic-American communities against the backdrop of a metropolis. The recurring themes in hood movies include gangs, drug trafficking, drug consumption, hip-hop, racial discrimination, and police abuse. The protagonists in such films are often torn between the dreams of a bright future and the violent criminal gangs ruling their neighborhoods. Hood movies emerged as influential social commentaries when filmmakers like John Singleton and Spike Lee came forward as advocates of black cinema in the 90s. As one of the world’s most prominent streaming services, Netflix offers its audience a vast collection of great hood movies.

13. Brother (2022)

‘Brother’ explores the relationship of brothers Francis (Aaron Pierre) and Michael (Lamar Johnson), sons of an immigrant single mother, Ruth (Marsha Stephanie Blake), in Scarborough, Canada. With gang violence and police brutality in full swing, the brothers protect each other while navigating Scarborough’s hip-hop scene. With time, their lives take different paths, albeit their love stays strong, and the movie travels back and forth in time to relate the men’s past to their present. Directed by Clement Virgo, ‘Brother’ has been adapted from David Chariandy’s award-winning novel of the same name. You can stream it here.

12. Beats (2019)

‘Beats,’ a film directed by Chris Robinson, tells the powerful story of a young, Black teenager named August Monroe, portrayed by Khalil Everage, who is struggling to cope with a traumatic event that changed his life. The movie explores the healing power of music as August, guided by a former music manager played by Anthony Anderson, rediscovers his love for music production and forms a deep connection with a talented but troubled classmate, played by Harrison Knight. Set against the backdrop of Chicago’s South Side, ‘Beats’ offers an authentic portrayal of the challenges faced by young Black individuals, highlighting their resilience, talent, and the potential for positive change through art and mentorship, making it an impactful and relatable film for the Black community. You can watch the movie here.

11. Street Flow (2019)

‘Street Flow’ is a French movie directed by Leïla Sy and Kery James and centers on three brothers. One of the elder two brothers is a gangster, while the other is a scholar. The youngest brother, a teenager, must choose what life he wants for himself. The gritty and dark drama highlights the difficulties of life in the suburbs of Paris, where crime is overflowing and the middle class is marginalized. It has all the elements of a classic hood movie presented through the lens of brotherhood. Feel free to check out the movie here.

10. 13th (2016)

’13th’ is a docudrama directed by Ava DuVernay. The film provides a keen look into the nuances of the U.S. prison system. There have been visible and invisible traces of racial discrimination and prejudices prevailing in society throughout. Ava DuVernay draws an original picture of the criminalization of African Americans in the country. The director checks the socio-economic reasons behind the facts and figures of the ‘prison boom.’ ’13th’ often positions itself on the other side of hood movies. It functions as an origin story of violence and crime while also exploring the roles of racial, political, and economic forces.

Using archival footage and testimonies from activists, politicians, historians, and former inmates, DuVernay weaves a shocking narrative of the embarrassment and horrors of mass criminalization. ‘13th‘ was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. You can watch the docudrama here.

9. Burning Sands (2017)

‘Burning Sands’ centers on a black fraternity named Lambda Lambda Phi at Frederick Douglass University. The plot follows Zurich, who is in the first year of college. In the first few weeks, everything goes fine for Zurich, but things take an ugly turn when he starts the Hell Week of Pledging for his fraternity. The various kinds of horrible experiences the brotherhood has to go through consist of complex trials and abuse. As the torment intensifies, Zurich is torn between the fraternity’s code of silence and balance it with the life outside the brotherhood. One night, the hazing rituals cross all limits and end up in the death of a pledge. The incident clears Zurich’s cloudy conscience about the next step against abuse and hazing. The movie is directed by Gerard McMurray, with a screenplay by McMurray and Christine Berg. ‘Burning Sands‘ stars Trevor Jackson, Tosin Cole, and DeRon Horton in significant roles. You may watch it here.

8. Roxanne Roxanne (2017)

‘Roxanne Roxanne’ is a musical drama movie written and directed by Michael Larnell. It is based on the life of Lolita Shanté Gooden, better known as the rapper Roxanne Shante. The film tells a dramatized story of Roxanne’s life in the New York suburbs during the 1980s. While defending herself from the dangers in the hood, Roxanne becomes a hip-hop sensation through handwork and determination. The gritty and inspirational film provides a riveting look at the rising influence of hip-hop on hood culture during the 80s. You can stream the film here.

7. 5lbs of Pressure (2024)

Set in the gritty neighborhood of Manhattan that is ridden with drugs and violence, ‘5lbs of Pressure’ centers on Adam (Luke Evans), who is released from prison after 16 years for murder. He returns to his old neighborhood and finds that his now-teenage son, Jimmy, has been told by his mother, AKA Adam’s partner, Donna (Stephanie Leonidas), that Adam abandoned them. As Adam tries to reconnect with his son, he faces the wrath of Eli (Zack Adams), brother of the kid Adam murdered all those years ago, and their mother (Olivia Carruthers). By the way, Eli is best friends with Mike (Rory Culkin), who wants to secretly make some money out of his uncle Leff’s (Alex Pettyfer) drug business and give shape to his dream of being a rock musician. How these different lives intersect to explore Manhattan’s underbelly is what we see in the Phil Allocco directorial. ‘5lbs of Pressure’ can be streamed here.

6. All Day and a Night (2020)

‘All Day and a Night’ is a crime drama movie written and directed by Joe Robert Cole about Jahkor Lincoln, an aspiring rapper who ends up in prison. The film unfolds the various circumstances, decisions, and the system that leads young Jahkor on a path of crime. The film is an impactful introspection of life in a crime-driven and violent neighborhood. A father-son relationship is at the center of the narrative that heavily examines the theme of social oppression. Its thoughtful writing addresses various real issues, while earnest performances from Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright, Regina Taylor, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II elevate its realism. You can stream ‘All Day and a Night’ here.

5. The Kitchen (2023)

Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, ‘The Kitchen’ is set in a dystopian London that is war-torn between the oppressors and the oppressed. It explores an unlikely alliance between a guy named Izi and a kid named Benji, both of whom live in “the Kitchen,” the only remaining social housing that faces eradication by the rich. As the two get to know each other and seem to be connected by a secret, we get a crystal clear social commentary on oppression and colonization and how we are nearing such a state. A critically acclaimed sci-fi hood movie, ‘The Kitchen’ can be streamed here.

4. I’m No Longer Here (2019)

Shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, Fernando Frías de la Parra’s ‘I’m No Longer Here’ is a slice-of-life tale of identity and existence. We get a non-linear revelation of the life of a 17-year-old boy named Ulises, who spends his days dancing to a reinterpreted form of the traditional cumbia music. His involvement in the hood culture eventually sends him to New York from his hometown in Monterrey, Mexico. How the two places treat him and how he juggles between belonging and maintaining his identity have been shown in an artistic manner that is devoid of any objective but pulls us along smoothly. A must-watch modern addition to the hood genre, ‘I’m No Longer Here’ can be streamed right here.

3. Concrete Cowboy (2020)

‘Concrete Cowboy’ follows fifteen-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin), who is sent by his mother to his father, cowboy Harp (Idris Elba), for the summer. Directed by Ricky Staub, the film showcases the differences between the father and the son, a strained relationship that is symbolized by the very setting in which Harp finds himself: a cowboy community in Philadelphia. We see how the two overcome their mutual differences in this profoundly moving film that aptly showcases African-American horse-riding culture. You can watch the film here.

2. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ directed by Juel Taylor in his feature film directorial debut, takes the hood movie stereotype to new heights through its unique blend of science fiction, comedy, and mystery. With a stellar cast including John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, the film explores the story of Fontaine, a drug dealer in the suburban neighborhood of the Glen. This hood film delves into a government cloning conspiracy as Fontaine, alongside Slick Charles and Yo-Yo, uncovers disturbing experiments on impoverished, predominantly Black populations. The film’s gripping plot and exploration of racial issues make it a thought-provoking and impactful entry into the hood movie genre, shedding light on social issues while delivering a compelling and unconventional narrative. You may watch the film here.

1. Gridiron Gang (2006)

Directed by Phil Joanou, ‘Gridiron Gang’ follows Sean Porter, who works at the Kilpatrick Detention Center, and is wretched upon seeing how kids in the program get involved in gang culture after being released. He thereby decides to form a football team to keep them from returning to their old ways once they leave the center. Thus, the Kilpatrick Mustangs are formed. While there is initial heat among the guys, who belong to rival gangs, they soon start to bond. Unfortunately, external forces intervene, leading to negative outcomes. How Porter tries to prove that the men on his team are still good and pulls the “hood” out of the players forms the premise of the sports drama. ‘Gridiron Gang’ dramatizes the true story of Camp Kilpatrick in Los Angeles County and its football team, the Kilpatrick Mustangs, which played the 1990 season. The movie features Dwayne Johnson as Sean Porter, alongside Xzibit, Kevin Dunn, Leon Rippy, and Jade Yorker. You can watch the movie right here.

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