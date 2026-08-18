Heist movies should be your best bet if you are looking for some adrenaline on the cheap. People break into banks or jewelry stores, and the tension spirals out of control. Ultimately, the perpetrators flee with the reward in a near-impossible feat or mess up the plan beyond repair. No matter the outcome, heist thrillers are all the rage nowadays, especially with shows like ‘Money Heist’ smashing online streaming charts. Now, if you are looking for some great heist movies you can watch on HBO Max, we have prepared a list, gathering the genre’s classics for your consideration.

7. Wanda (1970)

Barbara Loden graces the central role in her celebrated indie heist drama ‘Wanda.’ While chronicling a small-town ambiance, the movie lends a timely look at how women are traditionally portrayed in cinema. Furthermore, it drives its message home by taking the protagonist, Wanda’s plight to new heights. In a desolate Rust Belt town, she lives the life of a drifter, having given custody of her children to their father, as she fears that she is not enough to care for them. In due time, Wanda meets small-time criminal Norman Dennis, and the two plan a heist that goes awry. While not strictly a heist movie, it is one of the few female-centric movies on the list that conceals a theft in the plot. You can stream the film here.

6. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Belonging to the Golden Age of Hollywood, ‘The Asphalt Jungle’ centers on a jewel heist planned by recently released criminal Erwin “Doc” Riedenschneider. Also involved in the plan are Cobby, the bookie, Louie Ciavelli, the safecracker, Gus Minissi, the getaway driver, and a man named Dix Handley. Fixer/lawyer Alonzo Emmerich is responsible for keeping the money white. While the heist is successful, Ciavelli is hurt, and a manhunt is underway. Personal motives creep in within the gang soon, and that’s when things get complicated. Emmerich had planned to keep the money to himself, and Doc and Dix have figured it out. Now, it’s a matter of who gets whom first. The money is huge, and naturally, so is the risk. ‘The Asphalt Jungle’ stars Sam Jaffe, Sterling Hayden, Marc Lawrence, Louis Calhern, and James Whitmore, along with Marilyn Monroe as Emmerich’s mistress, Angela Phinlay. It is directed by John Huston and is based on W. R. Burnett’s 1949 novel. The movie was nominated for four Oscars and three Golden Globes, among other accolades, and can be streamed right here.

5. The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014)

‘The Hobbit’ trilogy is an epic fantasy-adventure movie franchise directed by Peter Jackson. The series follows Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit who embarks on an unexpected adventure with a group of dwarves and the wizard Gandalf to reclaim their homeland from the fearsome dragon Smaug. As they journey through treacherous lands of Middle-Earth filled with mythical creatures and face daunting challenges, their ultimate goal is to steal the Arkenstone from Smaug’s lair. The film stars Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, and Richard Armitage as Thorin Oakenshield. Although not strictly a heist movie per se, the ‘The Hobbit’ series does revolve around a daring mission to retrieve a precious artifact, an element that resonates within popular heist films. With its stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, and memorable performances, this cinematic masterpiece deserves a spot on this list. You may watch ‘The Hobbit’ here.

4. No Sudden Move (2021)

‘No Sudden Move’ is an enthralling crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh. Set in the 1950s, the plot revolves around a group of small-time criminals who are hired for what seems to be a simple job but quickly find themselves entangled in a complex web of deceit and danger. As they navigate unexpected twists and turns, their lives become increasingly intertwined with powerful forces that will stop at nothing to protect their secrets. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Julia Fox, Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Frankie Shaw, Ray Liotta, and Brendan Fraser. Whether you’re a fan of gripping suspense or masterful storytelling, this film is definitely worth watching for its intriguing plot and stellar performances from its star-studded cast. You may watch the film here.

3. The Town (2010)

Directed by Ben Affleck, ‘The Town’ is a romantic movie disguised as a heist flick. We follow Douglas “Doug” MacRay, who is part of a four-man gang of robbers who make a living out of heists. During one of these heists, they take bank manager Claire Keesey hostage but release her later. Doug tracks her down to see if she has told anything to the cops, and soon develops feelings for her. Playing a double role isn’t easy for Doug, especially with the FBI after the gang. One wrong step and Doug can compromise himself, his friends, and their upcoming heist. Moreover, there is also the risk of Claire getting killed by his friends if they find out he has spoken to her. Starring Affleck as Doug MacRay and Rebecca Hall as Claire Keesey, along with Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, and Chris Cooper, ‘The Town’ is a gripping heist movie that is as tense as it is beautifully dark. It can be streamed here.

2. Ocean’s Eight (2018)

‘Ocean’s Eight’ is a standalone sequel to ‘Ocean’s Thirteen,’ and the fourth addition to the ‘Ocean’s’ franchise. The movie follows Deborah “Debbie” Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney in the first three movies), who is released from prison and immediately sets off on her next adventure. After assembling a team of women, each highly skilled in her field, she devises a plan to steal a $150 million diamond necklace at the upcoming Met Gala. With a stellar ensemble that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna, ‘Ocean’s Eight’ is a bingeworthy heist flick that is made enjoyable just by the chemistry of the titular group, with each woman bringing her own style and substance to the screen. You can watch the Gary Ross directorial right here.

1. Hell or High Water (2016)

David Mackenzie’s neo-western drama ‘Hell or High Water’ follows brothers Toby and Tanner, who go on a heist spree, robbing two branches of the Texas Midlands Bank, to save their family ranch from the clutches of a bank. However, rangers Marcus Hamilton and Alberto Parker are prepared to leave no stone unturned to bring the criminals to justice. During one of the heists, the siblings are caught off guard, and the following hunt results in them getting separated: Parker after Tanner, and Hamilton after Toby. Whoever wants to live has to kill the other. Or is there another way? Is saving one’s home worth one’s life? The David Mackenzie directorial stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best Heist Movies on Netflix