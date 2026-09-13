Our wildest dreams often connect to money in some way or another, right? Just imagine if currency notes pour down from the sky as rain, or you sleep on a mattress made of money. Sounds fun, right? But in the real world, this piece of paper tends to make people do weird and dangerous things. Enter the heist genre. The primary reason for the massive popularity of bank robbery movies is the adrenaline rush and thrills. Even though those dreams last only for two hours, the viewers simply identify themselves with the robbers, mostly heroes, in the movie, and empathize with their social conditions. One could argue that these films are your best bet to see what your dreams would look like if they ever came true. Netflix, undoubtedly, has some of the best offerings in the genre to show you these possibilities.

29. Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad (2025)

Nonzee Nimibutr’s Thai drama ‘Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad’ is inspired by the real events surrounding Tee Yai, Thailand’s most notorious outlaw who wreaked havoc during the 1970s. His heists and his mysterious ways of escape made many believe that he knew black magic. In the movie, we see how he and his gang aren’t hated by the public, although their crimes have gotten the cops frustrated to their core. Ensuring that Tee Yai will be caught within 30 days, Officer Jakarat pulls all the strings he gets his hands on to find the criminal. Starring Apo-Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Joke-Akarin Akaranitimaytharatt, ‘Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad’ is a compelling watch, especially for fans of non-fiction. It can be streamed here.

28. Biggest Heist Ever (2024)

Documenting the biggest financial heist in human history, ‘Biggest Heist Ever’ tells the story of Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan and Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, who were accused of laundering bitcoins worth more than $4 billion. With archival footage, re-enactments, and interviews with investigators, former friends of the couple, and former cyber criminals, the documentary film throws light on how the tech entrepreneur duo, AKA Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde, pulled off this mammoth feat using their knowledge of cryptocurrency. If you want to be better aware of cryptocurrency and its pitfalls, you can watch the fact-based film here.

27. Lift (2024)

In F. Gary Gray’s heist comedy, ‘Lift,’ an ensemble cast, including Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, embarks on a high-stakes adventure. Renowned thief Cyrus, played by Hart, leads a crew in simultaneous heists across London and Venice. When Interpol agent Abby Gladwell discovers incriminating evidence, an unexpected deal unfolds, compelling the crew to collaborate with law enforcement. The narrative weaves through intricate plans, unforeseen challenges, and character dynamics, blending humor, suspense, and a touch of romance. You can watch the movie here.

26. Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (2017)

Directed by Sydney Freeland, ‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’ follows sisters Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) and Laney (Rachel Crow), who resort to looting nighttime freight trains to make a living and take care of their little brother after their mother is imprisoned following “domestic terrorism” that results from her mental breakdown, which in turn is an effect of their shackles of poverty. Their father is a good-for-nothing guy, and so the only way to survive and keep the Child Protection Services from taking them away is to make money. Thus, they do what the title suggests. Stellar performances by the actors, along with the way the film addresses societal issues, make ‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’ more than a heist film. You can watch it here.

25. Stealing Raden Saleh (2022)

One of the most entertaining heist movies out there, this Angga Dwimas Sasongko directorial follows an art student named Piko who forges paintings to make money to pay the attorney of his father to get the latter out of prison. So when Piku receives the offer of a sizeable cash amount in return for a replica of “The Arrest of Pangeran Diponegoro” by artist Raden Saleh, he agrees. However, upon submitting the replica, he is blackmailed to steal the original painting that is inside the Presidential Palace. Piko thus recruits more people to get the job done. Each of these is a pro in their respective spheres, be it computers, machines, athletics, or car racing. What follows is whether they are able to steal the painting, especially with a couple of detectives on their trail. Filled with twists and turns, ‘Stealing Raden Saleh’ is bound to keep you from batting your eyelids, and that’s where its quality lies. You can stream the film here.

24. Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022)

‘Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist’ is an exciting documentary that chronicles how the Banco Río branch in Acassuso, Buenos Aires, was broken into by a group of robbers using replica firearms on January 13, 2006. While the robbers narrate their experiences and reveal inside details through one-on-one interviews, we learn more via dramatic reenactments of the events of that day. Besides, the film even uses miniature sets, elaborate maps, and human dummies to visually represent how the robbers managed to escape with $15 million. You can experience it here.



23. The Out-Laws (2023)

If you are looking for some fun in a heist movie, ‘The Out-Laws’ is a good choice. Directed by Tyler Spindel, the movie shows what happens when Owen (Adam DeVine), a young bank manager, is robbed by the infamous duo Ghost Bandits. This occurs right after he meets the parents of Parker (Nina Dobrev), the woman he is going to marry. The catch is that Owen thinks that the people who robbed his bank are his in-laws, i.e., Parker’s parents, Billy (Pierce Brosnan) and Lilly (Ellen Barkin). Meanwhile, there is also the crime boss Rehan (Poorna Jagannathan), who needs her money back from Billy and Lilly, for which she takes Parker hostage. As each of these events unfolds in the movie, we are provided with funny moments without losing the thrill. You may watch the movie here.

22. Robbing Mussolini (2022)

Originally titled ‘Rapiniamo il Duce,’ this Renato De Maria-directed Italian film is based on a true story, sort of. Set against the backdrop of World War II coming to an end, it tells the story of Pietro aka Isola (Pietro Castellitto), a thief, who finds out that Benito Mussolini and his closest friends intend to escape to Switzerland with all the treasure Mussolini has amassed in Milan during the latter’s reign. Pietro thus decides to steal the treasure, assisted by his crew. But it won’t be an easy feat, as they will have to steal it from the Black Zone, an area heavily guarded. Mussolini did have a treasure, as addressed in the movie, but it got lost in time itself. There is romance, there is comedy, and there is a heist. Overall, this historical movie is certainly worth a watch. Feel free to check it out here.

21. Wingwomen (2023)

Mélanie Laurent stars and takes the director’s chair as well in the French heist action comedy. The film follows two professional thieves, Carole (Laurent), a thief, and Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a sniper, who carry out heists for their boss, Marraine (Isabelle Adjani). However, Carole and Alex crave freedom, which Marraine isn’t ready to give them. Finally, on what’s supposed to be their last heist, after which they can retire (as per Marraine), the duo recruits race car driver Sam (Manon Bresch), and the trio starts planning. The heist isn’t easy, as it involves stealing architectural plans, getting weapons from an arms dealer, and ultimately stealing a rare painting; all three objectives are in different cities. The film does a commendable job of blending action, comedy, and chemistry among the three lead characters. This makes the film a true-to-form heist drama with compelling chick-flick undertones. You can ‘Wingwomen’ here.

20. Justice (2024)

Michal Gazda’s ‘Justice,’ AKA ‘Napad,’ is a Polish drama that follows disgraced former Security Service agent Tadeusz Gadacz (Olaf Lubaszenko), who is tasked with solving a bank heist that cost the lives of four people. With only 15 days to solve the case, Tadeusz teams up with police officer Aleksandra Janicka (Wiktoria Gorodecka). It is via their investigation that the film shows the robbery and how things occurred on the day the heist took place. ‘Justice’ is a gritty crime drama layered with politics, socio-economics, and media scrutiny. It does a pretty good job as a heist movie set in playback mode and can be streamed here.

19. Shimmer Lake (2017)

At first glance, ‘Shimmer Lake’ is an incredible crime thriller revolving around a small-town sheriff, Zeke Sikes, as he investigates a bank robbery and follows three suspects, one of them being his brother. With the narrative unfolding in reverse time, we first witness Zeke and his brother Andrew’s strained relationship as the latter is alleged to be involved in a bank robbery. The allegation is soon confirmed as Andrew, along with the wife of his accomplice, loads the money in her car to keep it safe. However, a shot soon rings out, and Andrew falls dead as the screen cuts to black. The movie then reveals the person behind the murder as the reversing narrative even takes viewers through the heist planning and execution. A bank-robbery film with an exciting twist, ‘Shimmer Lake’ is quite an enjoyable watch for heist lovers. You can stream it here.



18. Time to Hunt (2020)

Set amid a massive South Korean economic crash, the film follows Jun-Seok after he earns his release from prison. A former bank robber, Jun-Seok, gathers his friends, Jang-ho and Ki-hoon, and proposes to undertake one final heist before fleeing the country. The group targets an illegal gambling house and effectively gets away with thousands of U.S. dollars. However, when the gambling house’s owners recruit a contract killer to recover a hard drive that was stolen along with the cash, the friends find themselves in a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase with their lives on the line, resulting in a fascinating and nail-biting climax. You can watch the movie here.

17. The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, the action movie is set in a near-dystopian future. The U.S. government is ready to broadcast a signal that will prevent people from committing crimes intentionally. Intertwined with this tension is an ongoing heist, and the plot is undoubtedly intriguing. It stars Édgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, Patrick Bergin, and Sharlto Copley. Although it did receive a few unfavorable reviews, the film is still a good one-time watch, mainly due to its explosive action sequences. You may watch the film here.

16. Wheelman (2017)

Debutante director Jeremy Rush’s pulsating adventure-drama, ‘Wheelman,’ is a chilling experience for bank robbery movie lovers. The movie follows the Wheelman, played by Frank Grillo, a getaway driver in a dangerous and mysterious bank robbery plot. But as the plan progresses according to the timeline, he realizes a shocking fact: he has been betrayed by someone who knows everything about everyone in the scheme. Now, the Wheelman wants vengeance and tracks down the black sheep who stabbed him from behind. With the police at his tail, the Wheelman speeds up the hunt for his prey. Feel free to check out the movie here.

15. Yucatán (2018)

Comedy has the potential to uplift any action movie, and there are many productions in the past that have proved this point. ‘Yucatán’ is a Spanish thriller that also treads this path. When an old baker, who has won millions in the lottery recently, comes aboard a cruise ship, two white-collar scammers embark on a mission to steal this money from the man. The movie has some really funny moments, which mostly rely on a classier brand of humor. Furthermore, the story thrills you, mainly because it is easy to follow. ‘Yucatán’ is longer in duration than many other films in the genre, but this is a non-issue. You can check it out here.



14. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023)

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is a Hindi movie directed by Ajay Singh and starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. Sweethearts Ankit (Kaushal) and Neha (Gautam) plan a diamond heist so that Ankit can repay a client his Rs. 20 crores, the worth of the client’s diamonds that Ankit’s diamond insurance company misplaced. The plan is to steal diamonds that are being smuggled from Al-Barkat to India on a flight. But just when Ankit, assisted by Neha, is about to get his hands on the diamonds, the flight gets hijacked by terrorists. How is that for a twist? ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is a very entertaining watch that is bound to give you the fun that comes with a heist movie while providing the tension of a hijack. You can watch it here.

13. Jingle Bell Heist (2025)

‘Jingle Bell Heist’ brings together Christmas, comedy, and heist elements in a bingeable fashion. We meet Sophia and Nick, who work at a departmental store in London. Frustrated with their work and underpaid, the two decide to rob the store owner. It’s a lot of money that they intend to “take” and run away and start a new life. However, it requires a lot of planning, and things can go wrong in the blink of an eye. Timing is everything. Also, Sophia and Nick should avoid falling for each other over the course of their partnership. Directed by Michael Fimognari, ‘Jingle Bell Heist’ stars Olivia Holt as Sophia and Connor Swindells as Nick. It can be streamed here.

12. Coin Heist (2017)

Written and directed by Emily Hagins, this film is the story of four school students who join forces and plan a major heist to save their school. Each of the four children in question has a pretty different disposition. While one is a talented athlete, the other is great at studies. One excels with computers, while the fourth member is the perfect example of a slacker. The best thing about the film is that despite the characters being described in such a fashion, each of these teenagers is well-rounded and has an interesting back story. Each protagonist is someone who needs to be taken seriously by the viewers. These kids have planned to rob the U.S. Mint, as they have come to know that this place manufactures around one million coins every thirty seconds. ‘Coin Heist’ boasts equal thrill and drama while asking some essential ethical and moral questions. You can stream the movie here.

11. The Bad Guys 2 (2025)

‘The Bad Guys 2’ is a sequel to ‘The Bad Guys,’ and focuses on reformed criminals Wolf, Shark, Piranha, Tarantula, and Snake, AKA the Bad Guys, who are abducted by the villainous Phantom Bandit, who intends to steal an experimental rocket and infiltrate the International Space Station to steal all the world’s gold. It is up to the Bad Guys to bring the Phantom Bandit down, but considering their well-known reputation, one they have only recently gotten rid of, they must plan carefully so that they don’t end up on the wrong side of the law again. With a talented voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Danielle Brooks, ‘The Bad Guys 2’ is a thoroughly entertaining movie and a worthy sequel. You can watch the animated movie right here.

10. How to Rob a Bank (2024)

This gripping documentary film tells the story of a series of 19 confirmed bank robberies that shook Seattle in the 1990s. Carried out by Mark Biggins and Steve Meyers and planned by mastermind Scott Scurlock, the robberies amounted to over $2.3 million. They were ultimately caught while escaping on November 27, 1996. Following a shootout with the police, during which Scurlock shot himself to death, Biggins and Meyers were arrested and given 21 years in prison. Through interviews and archive footage, we hear from the robbers, their families, friends, and police officials about the robberies, how they were carried out, the effect of the robberies on the public, and how the police finally caught the culprits. The film is directed by Seth Porges and Stephen Robert Morse and can be streamed here.

9. A Man of Action (2022)

‘A Man of Action’ (Un hombre de acción) is a Spanish biographical heist drama based on the life of Spanish anarchist and forger Lucio Urtubia, often considered a Robin Hood character, who committed bank robberies and forgeries during the 1960s and 1970s, the most famous among which was the First National City Bank scam. He made printing plates and forged traveler’s checks to fund those who most needed them. The French police never found the plates, so the government and the bank had to make a deal with him. Urtubia is played by Juan José Ballesta, who does an excellent job of showing the two sides of his character, the thief and the family man. ‘A Man of Action’ is directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera. You can stream it here.



8. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Not every heist is about stealing; some are about taking back what’s yours. Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ makes this statement very clear. Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War (partly literally but more metaphorically), it tells the story of 4 U.S. Army veteran males, the “4 Bloods,” who fought alongside each other in the Vietnam War. They decide to return to the same place to exhume the body of the fallen “5th blood,” their leader, as well as bring back the gold bars that they hid all those years ago. The stellar cast includes Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman, and Jonathan Majors. To make the difference between the present and the past clear, Lee makes use of different aspect ratios and formats, expertly managing the portrayal of the war the way it was televised during that time. ‘Da 5 Bloods’ has received multiple accolades and does a great job of transcending the heist genre while complementing it. You can check out the film here.

7. Army of Thieves (2021)

A prequel to ‘Army of the Dead,’ Matthias Schweighöfer’s ‘Army of Thieves‘ can be considered a more traditional heist movie. Initially focusing on master safecracker Sebastian Schlencht-Wöhnert, the film portrays how he hates his boring, mundane life. However, the safecracker is soon invited to an unorthodox safecracking competition, winning, which leads to his recruitment into a bank heist crew. Planning on breaking into the three legendary safes created by Hans Wagner, the crew set out on their almost impossible mission with police officials hot on their tails. Although an out-and-out heist movie, ‘Army of Thieves’ provides its fair share of emotion and twists as Sebastian builds up a romantic relationship with crewmate Gwendoline Starr while being regularly targeted and ridiculed by her ex, Brad Cage. You can watch ‘Army of Thieves’ here.

6. Army of the Dead (2021)

The sequel to ‘Army of Thieves,’ Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ has all that is needed for a good heist movie, set amid a zombie outbreak. After an escaped alpha zombie turns the whole of Las Vegas into his zombie army, the military decides to bomb the city to the ground. That is when casino owner Bly Tanaka recruits mercenary Scott Ward and his team to recover $300 million from a bank vault located deep inside the city. The rest of the movie follows a proper bank heist sequence as the crew infiltrates the city, plans their approach, and tries to hit the vault. However, the added threat of a zombie apocalypse puts a spanner in the works, resulting in a mega face-off versus a massive undead horde. You can check out the film here.

5. The Highwaymen (2019)

Directed by John Lee Hancock, ‘The Highwaymen’ reboots the notorious ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ heist franchise. The FBI and its supportive wings tail one of the most infamous criminals in history but in vain. The authorities have no other options except to bring in two former Texas Rangers, Frank Hamer, and Maney Gault, played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, to get the job done. The cop duo is quite famous for their instincts and old-school methods. They are commissioned as special investigators by a consortium of banks that are determined to end the robbery spree that took its toll on the lives of 13 cops and numerous bank vaults. You may watch the movie here if you want to find out what the end result is.

4. Triple Frontier (2019)

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund star in this Netflix original heist film as former soldiers of the U.S. Special Forces who have decided to use their sets of skills (that they have learned in the army) to make some money for themselves. They plan to step deep inside the jungles of Colombia and steal all the wealth of a drug lord who has been hoarding millions for quite some time now. However, the operation is hardly as easy as it looks on paper. While carrying out the same, these three individuals get into a rather tricky situation that tests their skills and friendship. This somewhat gritty heist thriller does away with the technology and luxury we see in films like the ‘Ocean’s’ trilogy. Instead, it focuses on pure human courage, will, and determination. You can stream ‘Triple Frontier’ here.

3. Red Notice (2021)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, ‘Red Notice’ is a heist drama starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The plot revolves around three ancient Egyptian bejeweled eggs, after which are competing antique thieves Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and the Bishop (Gadot). Booth steals the first egg but it ultimately lands in the Bishop’s hands. FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson), who had been tracking Booth, is framed for the theft and ends up in prison with Booth. How the two work together to escape from the prison, find the other two eggs, and bring down the Bishop before she finds them is what we see in this large-scale action-comedy. You can watch ‘Red Notice’ here.

2. Inside Man (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee, ‘Inside Man’ shows a detective locking horns with an equally intelligent criminal. Detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) is called in to negotiate the release of hostages with Dalton Russell (Clive Owen), the leader of a gang of robbers who have broken into a bank. As Frazier tries to control the situation and stall it until he can figure out a proper plan of action, in comes Madeleine White (Jodie Foster), a fixer recruited by the bank’s chairman, who has her own requirements that need to be made first priority instead of the hostages. With a talented cast and a captivating screenplay that explores risky situations, ‘Inside Man’ is a rare thriller that plays on the meaning of power. It can be streamed here.



1. Den of Thieves: Pantera (2025)

The sequel to ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Den of Thieves: Pantera,’ shows corrupt cop Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien shaking hands with his former enemy Donnie Wilson “Jean-Jacques,” the suspected thief, in the latter’s next heist. Working with the Pantera crew, they chalk out a plan to rob the World Diamond Center in Nice, France. What follows is the planning and the execution of the plan, where not a single error is affordable. Based on the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, ‘Den of Thieves: Pantera’ offers a gripping visual narrative, addressing the vague line that separates morality and immorality among characters, underscored by personal motivations and deceit. The movie has Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reprise their roles as Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien and Donnie Wilson “Jean-Jacques” respectively. It is directed by Christian Gudegast. You can watch it here.

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