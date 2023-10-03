Stoner movies have been around since the ’70s. One of the best stoner films of the era that I remember is ‘Up the Smoke (1978)’, which depicts the tale of two stoners who are on the run from Mexico to the US with the police on their tail. Then we’ve had some classics like ‘Sausage Party,’ ‘Dazed and Confused’ etc., which are often regarded as benchmark stoner movies, albeit for no reason. Based on the potency of what you smoke, we have also witnessed movies like ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’, ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘Growing Op,’ etc., which have crossed all the limits of being called “stoned,” and they all stand way above the regular stoner movies on the “stoned” index.

Netflix, however, only has a limited number of stoner flicks, and we couldn’t find the major hits of the stoner sub-genre on the streaming giant. Still, this list of “stoner movies” includes not only great films that will blow your mind while you smoke something but also a documentary about marijuana usage and movies that, in one way or the other, involve drugs. They are all going to surprise you in different ways. With all that said, here’s the list of really good stoner movies on Netflix.

20. The Dirt (2019)

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, ‘The Dirt’ chronicles the sex, drugs, and rock and roll-filled tale of the heavy metal/glam metal band Mötley Crüe. The story begins in 1973 when Frank Carlton Feranna Jr. Leaves his mother’s home after enduring years of abuse. He builds his career as a musician over several years before meeting drummer Tommy Lee around 1981. After the guitarist Mick Mars and lead guitarist Vince Neil join the prospective group, they decide on the name Mötley Crüe. The group begins experiencing success not long after. Their albums sell, and they earn millions only to spend them immediately. The more popular and wealthy they become, the more audacious and outrageous their lives get until they start to realize that they can’t go back and redo the past.

19. Dude (2018)

Four high school friends who are entering their last year – Lily, Chloe, Amelia, and Rebecca – are generally fooling around, smoking weed, dealing with their family problems, and generally talking about strenuous relationships, boys, proms, vulgarity, and weed. As they head into their final year, they start dealing with the losses in their lives: the pain of losing their friends, the parting of ways owing to jobs, and the typical withdrawal symptoms one faces while leaving school for the last time. About the weed, there’s a donkey-kong-shaped bong named Donkey Bong that has been repeatedly focused upon throughout the film without any reason; however, apparently, it consumed a lot of the film’s budget. The movie was criticized and appreciated equally and remains to be one of the best Lucy Hale movies out there.

18. The Package (2018)

A black comedy at the outset, and with an IMDB rating of 5.5 (you’re the best judge), ‘The Package’ is mostly set around a group of five friends/crushes/acquaintances – Sean, Jeremy, and Donnie – the boys who were planning on going to this camping trip, which is later joined by Becky (Jeremy’s sister) and Sarah. During the booze-filled fun night the folks are having, with campfire, profanity, and everything, Jeremy happens to cut off his organ by an accident. This sends everyone into a frenzy, with folks searching for his organ and aiming to take it to a hospital within 12 hours for penile reattachment surgery.

Everything happens with a comedy of errors and horrors, with the remaining four seemingly failing at each and every task they’re picking up. Long story short, ‘The Package’ is hilarious and, at the same time, a lot clichéd with jokes that we’ve previously seen in many other movies. Still, it is like a breath of fresh air compared to the movies we’ve had so far on the list.

17. The Do-Over (2016)

Max and Charlie are old buddies. As they are fed up with their routine lives, they hatch up an evil yet effective plan to get out of their shells and be something else. While on a boat trip, Max blows up their boat, and when Charlie wakes up, Max proposes that they can have a new and different life by assuming other identities. They relocate to Puerto Rico and assume the identities of Dr. Ronald Fishman and Butch Ryder, respectively. Soon, they start getting troubled by the pasts of their newfound namesakes. ‘The Do-Over’ is a typical Adam Sandler movie that would give you both moments of laughter and cringe. Yet, it is one of those stoner movies that can be watched over the weekend.

16. Bad Trip (2021)

While the title may hint at a “stoner movie,” rest assured that this one is unquestionably just that and worth your time. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, ‘Bad Trip’ is a raucously riotous stoner comedy that’ll have you in stitches from start to finish. This hidden-camera prank-infused film follows two best friends, played by Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery, on a cross-country road trip gone hilariously wrong. As they embark on their journey, they stumble into a series of outlandish and uproarious situations, all while real unsuspecting bystanders become unwitting participants in their absurd escapades. With its blend of outrageous gags, genuine reactions, and a side-splittingly funny cast, ‘Bad Trip’ is a good enough eyecatcher for your next trip as it takes you on a wild ride through America’s absurdity.

15. The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience (2019)

‘The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience’ is a zany, musical stoner extravaganza that dives headfirst into absurdity. Directed by Mike Diva, this mockumentary follows The Lonely Island members, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, as they transform into the fictional baseball duo, The Bash Brothers. Through a series of outrageously catchy songs and surreal visuals, the film hilariously parodies the ego-fueled excesses of ’80s sports culture. With its infectious tunes, offbeat humor, and mind-bending visuals, it’s the perfect concoction for a stoner movie night. The nonsensical plot and outlandish characters provide a trippy and comical experience that pairs wonderfully with an organically altered state of mind.

14. Me Time (2022)

When they were in high school, Sonny (Kevin Hart) and Huck (Mark Wahlberg) used to be best friends, but things fell apart as they grew up, especially after an incident in which Sonny nearly died. In the present time, Sonny is a stay-at-home father with an architect wife. When he receives an invitation from Huck for the annual celebration, Sonny is reluctant to go, but his wife convinces him by taking the children on a holiday. It doesn’t take long for the shenanigans to begin after Sonny and Huck become reacquainted. Soon, Sonny finds himself defecating in hardware, is attacked by a mountain lion, and gets his finger broken by the hired muscle of a loan shark. To make matters worse, a wealthy potential client of his wife expresses interest in her.

13. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Inspired by the Arthurian legend, ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ is a British comedy film directed by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones. The search for the knights who will join him at the Round Table in Camelot takes King Arthur to the countryside, but gathering men turns out to be a far more complicated task than he had imagined. His problems only multiply when many start leaving, only to be stopped when tasked to find the Holy Grail by God. The misadventures of the individual knights take them to unexpected places, which ultimately come to a conclusion when the Police intervene.

12. Lommbock (2017)

Stefan and Kai have been friends for years. They meet again, and while Stefan has been successful being a lawyer in Dubai, Kai is struggling his way to have a good time with his stepson, who is getting into the “drug” business. Whether he would be able to make amends with his son, whether his career will finally take off, and whether Kai and Stefan together can address the problems of Kai’s son is all that the movie is about. As far as the film as a whole is concerned, we could see some emotions flowing in – hope, love, and the ambition to strive for the best above all. Perhaps, this is one of the few lights of hope amongst the prevailing darkness in this sub-genre.

11. Delhi Belly (2011)

‘Delhi Belly,’ directed by Abhinay Deo, is an uproarious rollercoaster ride that epitomizes chaos in the most comical way possible. Set in Delhi, the film revolves around three hapless roommates—Tashi, Arup, and Nitin—who inadvertently get entangled in a madcap adventure involving a mix-up of a valuable diamond and a batch of contaminated food. The chaos ensues as they navigate through gangsters, corrupt politicians, and stomach-churning situations, all while desperately trying to stay one step ahead of the mayhem. With its witty dialogues, outlandish scenarios, and impeccable comedic timing, ‘Delhi Belly’ is not just a movie; it’s a high-octane, laughter-inducing potion.

The brilliant cast, including Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, delivers impeccable performances that amplify the hilarity. The film’s frenetic pace and nonsensical escapades make it a perfect choice for a stoner movie night, ensuring uncontrollable laughter and a surreal, mind-bending experience that will leave you in splits. So, roll one up, press play, and get ready for a side-splitting journey that will have you laughing your way into the stratosphere.

10. Take the 10 (2017)

If you are someone who enjoys movies like the ‘Harold & Kumar’ series or ‘Pineapple Express’, then this one is definitely for you. This is a story about two best friends who make it to a hip-hop concert on counterfeit tickets and manage to annoy a lot of people on the way, including a dangerous drug dealer. This film has Josh Peck (of Drake & Josh fame) as Chris, Tony Revolori as Chester Tamborghini, and also Andy Samberg, who somehow finds his way to movies like this. Chester Tam, who has written and directed the film, also plays the role of Jay Morrison. Did you notice that Chester’s character may have been named after Chester Tam himself? Not to be taken seriously, this film is simply an entertainer.

9. Brahman Naman (2016)

Netflix’s first Indian original movie is a story about four losers, neither of whom can manage to get a girlfriend or convince their parents that they are grown up to make their own decisions. All they are good at are quizzing, drinking, and thinking about sex (of which they don’t get any) all the time. The film is set in the 1980s in the south Indian city of Bangalore. These four boys do get a chance to be by themselves when they visit Kolkata for the finals of a national-level quiz, but misadventure follows them there as well. Despite being a sex comedy, the best part of this film is that it never glorifies sexual objectification and ultimately shows how entitled Indian upper-caste men can be. This is exactly why the director Quashiq Mukherjee highlights the leading character’s cast that he is a “Brahman,” in the title of the film.

8. Special Correspondents (2016)

Written and directed by Ricky Gervais, this Netflix original comedy film is the story of radio journalist Frank Bonneville (Eric Bana) and sound technician Ian Finch (Gervais), both of whom are assigned to visit Ecuador and cover the political uprising that is taking place in the country. When it comes to light that Finch has lost both their passports, the two men decide to hide in a cafe owned by a Spanish couple and fake their reports from there. In order to sensationalize their news, they invent a man called Emilio Santiago Alvarez and say that he is closely linked to the uprising that is taking place.

This alerts the U.S. government, which thinks that these two Americans might be in danger. Things soon begin to escalate out of hand as Bonneville and Finch worry that they will be found out. While Gervais’ humor is on point, it does not penetrate deep into social problems or any serious concerns, for that matter. Be that as it may, ‘Special Correspondents’ remains a highly entertaining film.

7. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020)

This documentary is a “trip” in itself- from the visuals to the stories. Watch celebrities talk about their experiences and experiments with psychedelics. Not only will this give you random trivia and the “ultra-stoned” anecdotes from some of the most interesting people, but it will be highly relatable (forgive the pun). Writer-producer Donick Cary shared that the reason to make a film like this is not to encourage or discourage it but simply to demystify the concept and introduce it as a rational and balanced point of conversation. Some of the people you will see in this documentary are Sting, Ben Stiller, Carrie Fischer, and David Cross, among many others.

6. Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)

Zack Galifianakis’ comedy talk show ‘Between Two Ferns’ had gained immense popularity on YouTube before Netflix decided to order a movie on the same. The film centers around Galifianakis, who plays himself and hosts ‘Between Two Ferns’ on public access television. However, when comedian Will Ferrell sees the show, he decides to upload it to his comedy platform Funny Or Die. Galifianakis and the show become a laughing stock after this, but he does get a chance to interview numerous celebrities all across America. The film follows Galifianakis and his many misadventures as he goes about the country and meets a number of well-known faces. If you have been a fan of the original YouTube show, you will have no problem understanding or relating to the humor of the film. Galifianakis’ deadpan humor works well with the ridiculous situations he finds himself in.

5. The Legend of Cocaine Island (2018)

‘The Legend Of Cocaine Island’ is a documentary film, but it packs a powerful punch enough to give you the thrills you might expect from a feature production. The reason behind this is mainly the fact that ‘The Legend Of Cocaine Island’ recreates Florida-based business Rodney Hyden’s journey in order to come across some quick money when the 2008 financial crisis destroys his business. He wants to locate a bag of cocaine worth around $2 million somewhere on the Caribbean shore. Some undercover cops send him a picture of a bag and convince him that it is full of cocaine. They then wait patiently to arrest Hyden once he meets them to share the profits. This documentary shows us how desperate some people became after the economic crisis in order to save their lives from drifting down the drain. Highly entertaining with comical moments interspersed between the drama, this is a film you must check out.

4. Grass Is Greener (2019)

Netflix has always been a company that manages to come up with content that is relevant for its time and is also something that will interest a large section of its viewers. The documentary ‘Grass Is Greener’ is something which a number of people are sure to be interested in since it deals with the history of marijuana in America, its socio-cultural effects, and how the government has always been after the users and distributors of the same. The film also points out to us how the crackdown on marijuana has been a racist ploy that has destroyed the lives of many young black males by putting them behind bars. The documentary features interviews of influential people like Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Sen Dog, DMC, and others who put forward their own views regarding the United States’ culture around marijuana.

3. Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006)

Based on the TV series ‘Trailer Park Boys, this series centers around the characters of Julian and his two friends Ricky and Bubbles. All of them live in a trailer park, but they dream of a better lifestyle. However, instead of working for the same, these boys plan to rob an ATM machine to get rich. Their plan backfires, and though Bubbles escapes, Ricky and Julian are sent to jail for a period of 18 months. When the two of them return, they team up with Bubbles once again and decide to carry out one big robbery, which they refer to as “The Big Dirty,” after which they can give up their criminal lives. Do not expect any lofty ideas from the film, but be sure of the fact that it is hilarious, and you will have a great time watching it. It does justice to the original TV shows and did go a long way in popularizing the characters to audiences across the world.

2. Game Over, Man! (2018)

Featuring stand-out performances by Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Aya Cash, ‘Game Over, Man!’ is an action comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck. The movie revolves around three friends whose dreams of having their video game financed are dashed when one of their benefactors is kidnapped by terrorists. The trio realizes that now not only is their future on the line, but many innocent lives can also be lost. Therefore, they join hands to save every hostage by putting their lives on the line.

1. The Other One: The Long Strange Trip of Bob Weir (2015)

Bob Weir was a youngster from Palo Alto who rose to fame as the rhythm guitarist and singer for the rock band the ‘Grateful Dead.’ This documentary captures his journey to fame and his relationship with his bandmates. You will also hear some hidden treasures from the archives of the band, as Mike Fleiss, the director, and producer of the film, confirms. As we know, musicians, especially in the 60s and 70s, were at the heart of the counterculture, where psychedelics and creativity were seen as some of the most definitive traits of the era. This documentary includes interviews with various people in Weir’s life as well as from Weir himself. This Netflix Original throws light on a person who usually would not stay in the limelight.

