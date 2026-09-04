Garrett Hedlund is mostly known for three films, which are ‘Troy,’ ‘Tron: Legacy,’ and ‘Triple Frontier.’ And each of these is a benchmark in his filmography that spans across two decades. Hedlund’s other works include ‘Four Brothers,’ ‘Inside Llewyn Davis,’ ‘Mudbound’ (for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination), ‘Unbroken,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘Death Sentence,’ ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,’ and ‘Country Strong.’ He can also be seen in the shows ‘Mosaic,’ ‘Modern Love,’ and ‘Tulsa King.’ If you are intrigued about the actor’s future, here is a list of the actor’s upcoming projects!

1. Tulsa King Season 4 (October 16, 2026) & Tulsa King Season 5 (TBA)

Hedlund will reprise his role as Mitch Keller in Season 4 of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King.’ Season 3 ended with Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi finally getting his revenge on crime boss Jeremiah Dunmire, played by Robert Patrick, by burning him alive. Flula Borg has been cast in a recurring role as Bradley Van Heusen, a tech billionaire whose arrival will put him directly in the path of Dwight Manfredi and his crew. Gretchen Mol will play Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician. We can also expect Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character introduced in Season 3 itself. Other actors we can expect to be back include Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Vincent Piazza as Vince, Dana Delany as Margaret, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, Scarlet Rose Stallone as Spencer, and Kevin Pollak as John Musso. ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 will arrive on October 16, 2026. You can watch the teaser here. The writers’ room for Season 5 is now open, with makers planning to shift production to New York.

2. Heartland (November 13, 2026)

‘Heartland’ is an upcoming Netflix mystery thriller feature written and directed by Shana Feste. Hedlund will be seen alongside Jessica Chastain, John Hawkes, Jennifer Nettles, and Ross Lynch. The Netflix feature follows Misty Jones (Chastain), a former country star who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece (Carter Faith), herself a rising country musician. She must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem. The cast also includes Wynn Everett, Paul Sparks, and Skyler Day. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on November 13, 2026.

3. The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Winter 2026)

Hedlund will star in the Paramount+ limited murder mystery series ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.’ Anne Sewitsky is the director, Richard LaGravenese is the showrunner, and Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach are the show’s creators. The 8-episode drama will revolve around the horrific unsolved murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, who hailed from Boulder, Colorado. The little girl went missing on December 26, 1996, and her lifeless body was found in the basement of her own home later the same day. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will play JonBenét’s parents, and the series will follow the Ramsey family before and after the tragedy as they go through the loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by the media that broadcast it to the whole country. Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach are the creators and writers of the series, with Richard LaGravenese on board as the showrunner. The rest of the cast includes Emily Mitchell (as JonBenét) and Hedlund as Detective Steve Thomas, along with Alison Pill, Jaime Ray Newman, Will Patton, Owen Teague, and Shea Whigham. ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ has completed post-production and is slated to be released in winter 2026.

4. Criminal (2026)

‘Criminal’ is an upcoming 8-episode crime series directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (at least the first four episodes) for Amazon Prime Video. Showrun by Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper, the series is based on the award-winning graphic novel series by Brubaker and Sean Phillips. The story follows Leo (Charlie Hunnam), a master thief who thinks three steps ahead, but he doesn’t apply the use of guns and violence. Other thieves consider him a coward for this, especially since his father, Tommy, was sent to prison for murdering Teeg Lawless, the most feared man in the city. Joining Hunnam are Hedlund, Emilia Clarke, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, John Hawkes, Richard Jenkins, and Michael Mando. The series has completed post-production and will be released in 2026.

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