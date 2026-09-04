Considered one of the most successful African-American filmmakers ever, Tyler Perry is a screenplay writer, playwright, author, director, and actor who rose to prominence with his character Madea, a trash-talking grandmother whom he introduced in his play ‘I Can Do Bad All by Myself’ (2000). Played by Perry himself, Madea has been a part of many subsequent plays that have also been adapted into films, like ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman,’ ‘Madea’s Family Reunion,’ and ‘Madea Goes to Jail.’ His famous show, a non-Madea project, is the comedy-drama series ‘House of Payne,’ which was released in 2007, followed by the films ‘Daddy’s Little Girls’ and ‘Why Did I Get Married.’ He is a recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2021, for his philanthropic work. Here, we bring you Perry’s upcoming projects!

1. Assisted Living Season 7 (September 8, 2026)

The BET+ sitcom ‘Assisted Living’ has been renewed for its seventh season. The story revolves around Jeremy and his family returning to Georgia and helping Jeremy’s grandfather with his assisted living facility. Actors we can expect to return for season 7 include David Mann as Mr. Brown, J. Anthony Brown as Vinny, Tamela Mann as Cora, Na’im Lynn as Jeremy, Alretha Thomas as Anastasia, Chet Anekwe as Efe, Tayler Buck as Sandra, Damien Leake as Reginald, and Alex Henderson as Phillip. Season 7 will premiere on September 8, 2026.

2. Why Did I Get Married Again? (September 9, 2026)

Post-production is complete for Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ It is the third installment of the ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ franchise and is backed by Netflix. Italy and Atlanta have been selected as the production bases. Perry will helm the movie, which won’t be a sequel and will have a standalone story. The plot, penned by Perry, revolves around Jasmine and Wesley, lovers about to get married. However, Wesley is yet to find his way into the hearts of some of his in-laws, including Jasmine’s grim father. This issue is garnished with the couple’s constant review of their “perfect” marriage. Perry, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Lamman Rucker, and Jill Scott will be back in their respective roles. Joining them are Taraji P. Henson, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Da’Vinchi, and Everett Osborne. The movie will be released on September 9, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

3. Doing Life (October 2, 2026)

Perry has written and directed the Netflix movie ‘Doing Life,’ with Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Naomi Baker roped in to star. The gritty narrative follows a struggling single mother who crosses paths with a reformed ex-con seeking redemption, eventually leading the two to discover strength in their unlikely connection. The cast also includes Karen Obilom, Jasmine Sargent, and Hasani Vibez Comer. ‘Doing Life’ has completed post-production, and it will be released on October 2, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

4. The Gospel of Christmas (Holidays 2026)

Filming has wrapped for Netflix’s ‘The Gospel of Christmas,’ a Christmas drama helmed by Perry. The story follows a young pastor who tries to live up to his father’s legacy. He relocates from Georgia to New York with his wife and sons to save a dying church. In his endeavor, he receives help from his guardian angels. Fantasia Barrino, Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs, Yolanda Adams, and Antwinette McCloud have been cast. The movie will be released during the 2026 holidays.

5. Zatima Season 5 (2026) and Season 6 (TBA)

BET+ has renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Zatima,’ created by Perry, for a 20-episode fifth season. Expected returning cast members include Devale Ellis as Zachary “Zac” Taylor, Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson, Remington Hoffman as Bryce, Guyviaud Joseph as Tony, and Ameer Baraka as Jeremiah. Filming is underway, and Season 5 will arrive in 2026. The show has also been renewed for Season 6.

6. Otra (TBA)

Perry will star alongside Dania Ramirez, María Gabriela de Faría, and Rome Flynn in Armani Ortiz’s musical feature ‘Otra.’ The story follows Javier, who dies in a car crash, regretting never finding true love after his girlfriend rejected his proposal. His guardian angel offers him a chance to revisit three key moments with her, using only music to win her heart before Judgment Day. The cast also includes Aria Celeste Castillo and Raiany Silva. Post-production is done, and the movie opens the 26th New York Latino Film Festival on September 15, 2026, at Regal Union Square. A release date is awaited.

7. Sisters in Italy (TBA)

Tyler Perry is helming the Amazon MGM Studios-backed film ‘Sisters in Italy,’ based on a script Tika Sumpter co-wrote with Kemiyondo Coutinho. The narrative follows two estranged sisters who arrive in Italy after their mother’s death. There, they discover that their mom owned a bed and breakfast establishment in the countryside. While the sisters wonder what to do with it, they are tasked with a series of tasks left for them by their mother. The tasks are to help them preserve their sisterhood and learn how to live life fully. Sumpter will also star in the movie alongside Bresha Webb, Whoopi Goldberg, Ernie Hudson, Godfrey, Giulio Berruti, Edmond Laryea, Sarayu Blue, and Justin Chatwin. Filming has reportedly wrapped up, and a release date is awaited.

8. Where There’s Smoke (TBA)

Perry has created and is helming the Netflix drama series ‘Where There’s Smoke,’ which follows a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships, and the emotional toll of saving lives. The cast includes Tyler Lepley, Mike Merrill, Da’Vinchi, Eltony Williams, Brock O’Hurn, Joe Hunter, Karen Obilom, Brittany S. Hall, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez, and Judi Moon. A release date is awaited. The 16-part series is undergoing post-production.

9. Ruthless Season 7 (TBA)

Perry’s ‘Ruthless’ has been renewed for its seventh season. Tyler Perry, who created, wrote, and directed the series, will continue to write and helm the new season. The expected cast members returning for Season 7 include Melissa L. Williams as Ruth Truesdal, Matt Cedeño as The Highest/Tyrone Luckett, Lenny Thomas as Anthony/Dikhan, Baadja-Lyne Odums as Marva, Jaime M. Callica as Brian Rollins, Jamal Lloyd Johnson as Agronyte John/Agronyte Jones, and Blue Kimble as Andrew, among others. Filming has wrapped, and a release date is awaited.

10. Sistas Season 11 (TBA)

Filming has wrapped for Season 11 of Perry’s ‘Sistas,’ the BET drama series about a group of single black females navigating life and relationships in a modern world. Season 10 is still airing, so it remains to be seen how it ends, which will pave the way for the story in the tenth season. However, cast members we can expect to return are KJ Smith as Andrea “Andi” Barnes, Mignon Von as Daniella “Danni” King, Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott, Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins, Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson-Taylor, Devale Ellis as Zac Taylor, and Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders. A release date for Season 11 is awaited.

11. Beauty in Black Season 4 (TBA)

Netflix’s ‘Beauty in Black’ has been renewed for Season 4. Created by Perry, the show follows the wealthy Bellaries as they navigate the power dynamics surrounding their multimillion-dollar haircare company named Beauty in Black. Season 3 shows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) consolidating their power at the family business. Their success is put at risk when their rivals escape from behind bars and begin plotting their revenge.

12. Divorced Sistas Season 2 and 3 (TBA)

Netflix’s ‘Divorced Sistas’ will be returning for Season 2 and 3. The renewal comes after BET+ was folded into Paramount+. Returning cast includes LeToya Luckett as Rasheda, Porscha Coleman as Naomi, Khadeen Indréa as Geneva, Jennifer Sears as Bridgette, Briana Price as Tiffany, DeVon Franklin as Pastor Jefferson, RonReaco Lee as William, Robert Christopher Riley as Javon, and Donovan Christie Jr. as Franklin. Release dates for Season 2 and 3 are awaited.

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