Brian Cox is a recipient of not one but two Laurence Olivier awards, the highest honor in British theater given by the Society of London Theatre, for the plays ‘Rat in the Skull’ (1984) and ‘Titus Andronicus’ (1988). His filmography, which spans more than 4 decades, includes movies like ‘Braveheart,’ ‘Rushmore,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Manhunter,’ ‘Coriolanus,’ ‘Deadwood,’ ‘The Minus Man,’ and ‘Nicholas and Alexandra.’ Cox also features in ‘Rob Roy,’ ‘Pope John Paul II,’ ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe,’ ‘Red,’ ‘25th Hour,’ ‘Zodiac,’ ‘The Bourne Identity,’ and ‘X2’ (the second installment of Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ trilogy), to name a handful. His portrayal of self-made billionaire Logan Roy in ‘Succession’ won him a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, three Emmy Award nominations, and a BAFTA Scotland nomination. Here are Cox’s upcoming projects!

1. Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 (October 2026)

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 has cast Cox as Dom Framt, aka The New York Ripper. The character was originally introduced in Season 1, though he was not seen onscreen. He is described as a serial killer who terrorized the City years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he has found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ was developed by ‘Dexter’ series helmer Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner on the new series. The cast also includes Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, Uma Thurman as Charley, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing. Post-production is underway for Season 2, which will arrive in October 2026.

2. Old Pals (TBA)

Cox will star alongside Emma Roberts, Evan Rachel Wood, and Henry Winkler in Wendey Stanzler’s comedy movie ‘Old Pals.’ Written by Rick Cisario, the story follows recent widowers, Ira (Winkler) and Jimmy (Cox), whose respective daughters (Roberts and Wood) force them to become friends. The men are initially reluctant, but they soon form an unexpected bond of friendship, proving how family can unite the most unlikely people. Filming of the Neon-backed project has yet to begin, and a release date is eagerly awaited.

3. Wittgenstein’s Poker (TBA)

Based on a 2001 book of the same name by David Edmonds and John Eidinow, both BBC journalists, ‘Wittgenstein’s Poker’ is a 10-minute animated short directed by Christian De Vita, which showcases the real-life conversation/debate between philosophers Sir Karl Popper and Ludwig Wittgenstein at the Cambridge University Moral Sciences Club on October 25, 1946. British mathematician Bertrand Russell was also present at the meeting that was chaired by Wittgenstein. The latter used a fireplace poker to emphasize the points he was making, hence the name ‘Wittgenstein’s Poker.’ The cast of the short comprises Karl Markovics as Sir Karl Popper, Richard E. Grant as Ludwig Wittgenstein, and Cox as Bertrand Russell. The project has been stuck in its post-production stages since 2020, and updates about where it will be released and a release date are awaited rather patiently.

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