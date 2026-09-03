Aubrey Plaza’s presence in Hollywood is a blend of fierce intensity and an iconic deadpan comedic style. From her early days in Wilmington’s community theatre, where she performed improv and stand-up comedy, to her breakthrough role as the deadpan April Ludgate in the NBC series ‘Parks and Recreation,’ Aubrey’s trajectory in Hollywood has been nothing short of meteoric. Her versatility was visible in films like ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ as well as her commendable role in ‘Legion.’ Fans and cinephiles are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating her next artistic ventures. Here’s a list of Aubrey Plaza’s upcoming movies and TV shows to satisfy that curiosity.

1. The Ark and the Aardvark (2026)

‘The Ark and the Aardvark’ is an eagerly anticipated animated adventure-comedy film helmed by the accomplished John Stevenson. This cinematic tale revolves around the unassuming Gilbert, an aardvark previously marginalized, who suddenly finds himself thrust into a pivotal role. As a disastrous flood looms, Gilbert’s newfound responsibility is to safely guide a disparate group of animals onto the fabled Noah’s Ark. In this journey fraught with adversity, Gilbert’s transformation from an outsider to an inspirational leader unfolds, showcasing the themes of unity, resilience, and self-discovery.

Aubrey lends her voice to Brain, a sagacious spider accompanying Gilbert on his quest. Alongside Aubrey, the film boasts an impressive voice cast, with Miles Teller championing the role of Gilbert, Jenny Slate as the bumbling ostrich Mitzy, Rob Riggle embodying the fiery ark captain, Todd the elephant, Craig Robinson as the cocky bullfrog Clyde, and Stephen Merchant giving life to the menacing crocodile, Croc. Previously known as ‘Noah’s Ark,’ this project is a collaborative endeavor between Unified Pictures and multiple esteemed production houses. The movie is undergoing production and will reportedly be released in 2026.

2. Animal Friends (January 22, 2027)

‘Animal Friends’ is an upcoming R-rated road trip adventure, seamlessly blending live-action and animation, under the guidance of Emmy-winning director Peter Atencio, lauded for his exemplary work in ‘The Machine.’ While primarily veiled in secrecy, the narrative orbits around two animals forging an unlikely bond. Aubrey Plaza steps into this vibrant universe, although the nuances of her character are still awaiting public disclosure. Plaza shares the screen with Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and Vince Vaughn. The cast also includes Dan Levy, Addison Rae, Ellie Bamber, Eric André, Joaquim de Almeida, and Lil Rel Howery. Penned by the creative duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, the project has completed post-production and is slated for release on January 22, 2027.

3. The Thomas Crown Affair (March 5, 2027)

Drawing inspiration from the 1968 original, which saw a 1999 remake featuring Pierce Brosnan, the Amazon MGM Studios-backed ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ is set to star Michael B. Jordan in a “reimagined” screenplay crafted by Drew Pearce. Jordan will also be directing the film. This timeless crime drama revolves around the enigmatic billionaire Thomas Crown, who orchestrates a complex heist purely for the thrill, setting the stage for a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase with a tenacious female insurance investigator. We can expect Jordan to play Crown, the protagonist Steve McQueen plays in the original movie. The cast also includes Paapa Essiedu, Aubrey Plaza, Jordan, Adria Arjona, Pilou Asbæk, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Aiysha Hart. Alan Trustman, writer of the 1968 film, serves as an executive producer on the project. The film is currently in the post-production phase and will be released on March 5, 2027. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

4. The Accompanist (TBA)

Zach Woods’ drama ‘The Accompanist’ has already reached post-production. Starring Plaza and Susan Sarandon, the story follows 70-year-old Sylvia (Sarandon), who becomes an unlikely foster parent to 9-year-old Emily (Everly Carganilla). She was removed from her dementia-stricken grandfather’s care by rookie child-welfare agent Sarah (Plaza) after a near-fatal incident in New Jersey. However, Sylvia is troubled by visitations from her past, and her friendship with Emily is threatened by the ghosts that it seems to summon. Tedra Millan is also cast in the movie. Brandon Gardner and Zach Woods wrote the screenplay. ‘The Accompanist’ premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June, 2026. A theatrical release date is awaited.

5. The Heidi Fleiss Story (TBA)

Plaza will play the role of former madam Heidi Fleiss, who ran a Los Angeles-based prostitution ring in the 1990s, in Leah Rachel’s biographical drama ‘The Heidi Fleiss Story.’ Rachel, Travis Jackson, and Rachel Sennott penned the screenplay that will delve into Fleiss’ life, showing her rise and fall. The cast also includes Alana Haim and Dolly De Leon. Filming reports are awaited.

6. Tomorrow Is a Drag (TBA)

Plaza will star in Kenneth Lonergan’s (‘Manchester by the Sea’) feature film ‘Tomorrow Is a Drag.’ The story, penned by Lonergan, is under wraps. The cast also includes Adam Driver, Vanessa Kirby, and Matthew Broderick. Production is scheduled to begin this fall in New York.

7. Olga Dies Dreaming (TBA)

‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ is an upcoming drama TV series crafted by creator Xochitl Gonzalez, based on her compelling novel. Directed by the accomplished Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the narrative delves into the intricate lives of a Nuyorican sibling duo, navigating their professional trajectories amongst New York City’s crème de la crème, all set against the poignant backdrop of Hurricane Maria’s aftermath. Aubrey embodies Olga Acevedo, bringing to light the challenges and victories of her journey. Aubrey’s portrayal is complemented by a remarkable ensemble, including Annie Hagg, Ramon Rodriguez, Jesse Williams, Liza Colon-Zayas, Jessica Pimentel, and Wanda De Jesus, among others. Aubrey is also the producer of this series alongside Ramón Rodríguez. Post-production is complete. Hulu passed on the project in 2023, and it remains without a streamer at the time of writing.

8. Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance (TBA)

Written and directed by John Waters, who is making a comeback after ‘A Dirty Shame’ (2004), ‘Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance’ is adapted from his novel of the same name. The film follows disturbed, compulsive liar Marsha Sprinkle, AKA Liarmouth, played by Plaza, who is hated by children and dogs. Her own family wants her dead. She is a thief/master of disguise and goes on the run until she meets a guy who makes her speak the truth. The film is supposed to be a hilariously filthy tale of crime, sex, and family dysfunction. No other cast member has been revealed. Filming details are awaited.

9. Agatha All Along Season 2 (TBA)

Disney+ has reportedly renewed the MCU series ‘Agatha All Along’ for its second season. While the plot is under wraps, Jac Schaeffer will continue to serve as the showrunner, with Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg returning as the directors. Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness, while Plaza will reprise her role of Rio/Death. The other cast members expected to return include Sasheer Zamata as Jen, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, Okwui Okpokwasili as Vertigo, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner. Unfortunately, Schaeffer left Disney for Amazon MGM Studios, where she has signed a three-year deal with the studio. Does this mean Agatha All Along Season 2 is uncertain? Only time will tell.

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