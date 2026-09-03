Naomi Watts, with her British-Australian roots, has been a shining star in the cinematic world for several years. Her magnetic performances, ranging from the mystifying ‘Mulholland Drive’ by David Lynch to the emotionally charged role in ‘The Impossible’, have left audiences spellbound. With a knack for diving deep into her characters, Watts has garnered widespread praise, including two Academy Award nominations. For those who’ve been enchanted by the cinematic brilliance of Naomi Watts and are curious about her future endeavors, here’s an exclusive peek into the latest and upcoming movies and TV shows featuring Naomi Watts.

1. All’s Fair Season 2 (November 2026)

Hulu has renewed ‘All’s Fair’ for its second season. The series follows a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. The sexy adult legal procedural stars Watts alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, Ed O’Neill, Grace Gummer, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor. The show is created by Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, and Ryan Murphy. Season 1 ends with Carrington (Paulson) getting Dina (Close) arrested for murder, bringing an end to the former’s revenge plot. It waits to be seen what drama unfolds in the sophomore season. Filming has wrapped and will be released in November 2026.

2. The Housewife (2026)

This Neon psychological drama, written by Alyssa Hill, is based on a true story that dates back to 1964 and follows a young New York Times journalist (Tye Sheridan), who manages to track down a Nazi officer living in Queens undercover. But when the journalist befriends the officer’s beautiful wife, to be played by Watts, his investigation faces unsettling compromises. The cast also includes Luke Evans, Hannah Marks, and Michael Imperioli. Helmed by Ben Shirinian, the film has completed post-production and will be released in Switzerland in September 2026. It remains to be seen when it is released everywhere else in 2026.

3. The Watcher Season 2 (2027)

‘The Watcher’ is a mystery thriller series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series unravels the chilling tale of Nora and Dean Brannock, portrayed by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, respectively. After spending their life savings, the couple moved into their dream home in the suburbs. However, their dream soon turns into a nightmare when they start receiving eerie letters from an entity referring to itself as ‘The Watcher.’ These letters carry a sinister promise of keeping a constant vigil on the house and its inhabitants.

The plot thickens as the series delves into the mystery of identifying this ominous observer. In her role as Nora Brannock, Naomi Watts finds herself at the center of this psychological thriller, trying to protect her family from the looming threat. Alongside Watts and Cannavale, the series boasts a talented cast, including Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Henry Hunter Hall, Isabel Gravitt, Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher McDonald, and Luke David Blumm. The narrative of ‘The Watcher’ is inspired by true events, based explicitly on a 2018 New York Magazine article titled ‘The Haunting of a Dream House’ by Reeves Wiedeman. This real-life story recounts the experiences of Maria and Derek Broaddus, who, after buying their dream home, were tormented by anonymous letters from ‘The Watcher.’ Filming of Season 2 will take place across New York State between October 2026 and March 2027. Season 2 will arrive toward the end of 2027.

4. Closing Night (TBA)

Watts will star alongside Odessa A’zion, Sarah Paulson, Dianne Wiest, and Toby Wallace in Cody Fern’s family drama ‘Closing Night.’ The story, written by Devon Bostick and Cody Fern, follows a renowned actress who faces mounting pressure during show rehearsals when her estranged sister suddenly reappears after three decades. Their unexpected reunion stirs up buried family tensions, forcing both women to face their shared history. Post-production is complete, and it will premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2026. A release date is awaited.

5. Margot & Rudi (TBA)

Watts will star alongside Harriet Walter, Richard E. Grant, and Demián Bichir in Anthony Fabian’s biographical drama ‘Margot & Rudi,’ based on the real-life romance of ballet legends Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev. The story, penned by Olivia Hetreed, explores the iconic partnership between 42-year-old prima ballerina Margot Fonteyn and 23-year-old Soviet defector Rudolf Nureyev, whose explosive on-stage chemistry sparked speculation about their relationship. The film is set to shoot in October 2026.

Read More: Is the Netflix’s The Watcher Based on a True Story?