Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 23, 1976, Ryan Reynolds quickly rose to become one of Hollywood’s leading actors, captivating audiences with his unique blend of wit and charisma. Embarking on his acting journey at the tender age of 13, Reynolds secured his first significant role in Nickelodeon’s ‘Hillside.’ However, it was his stellar performance in ABC’s hit series ‘Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place’ that truly solidified his place in the industry. Yet, among his impressive repertoire, it’s his portrayal of the irreverent anti-hero Deadpool in the ‘Deadpool’ series that truly underscores his acting prowess. Here’s the list of all upcoming movies and TV shows starring Ryan Reynolds.

1. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Reynolds will return as Deadpool in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ While “Pool” won’t be joining the Avengers team, we will be seeing him in some way in the movie that is bound to have the greatest star-cast in history. This includes Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Alan Cuming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor). Since Deadpool is back, there are high chances for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to show up as well. Together, the duo is bound to be helpful for the Avengers in defeating Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). The movie has completed post-production and will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the Doctor Doom teaser for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ here.

2. Animal Friends (January 22, 2027)

‘Animal Friends’ is an upcoming Sony hybrid of live-action and animation in an R-rated comedy setting, directed by the esteemed Peter Atencio, renowned for his work on ‘Key & Peele.’ Although exact plot details remain under wraps, the film’s intriguing blend promises a fresh cinematic experience that merges reality with the animated world. Ryan Reynolds, celebrated for his versatile roles and impeccable comedic timing, takes the lead, though specifics about his character are still shrouded in mystery.

Ryan is joined by a stellar ensemble, including Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, Addison Rae, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Ellie Bamber, Joaquim de Almeida, Eric André, Joaquim de Almeida, and Lil Rel Howery. With a screenplay crafted by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider and under the production umbrella of Legendary Pictures and Reynolds’ own Maximum Effort, expectations are soaring. The plot follows two fugitive animals who embark on an adventure across America to find the ranch that was once their home, healing their friendship as they are pursued by an equally odd-couple DEA agent and Fish and Wildlife ranger with something to prove. Post-production has wrapped, and ‘Animal Friends’ will be released on January 22, 2027.

3. Eloise (TBA)

Reynolds will star in Netflix’s live-action feature adaptation of the 1950s children’s Book ‘Eloise,’ written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Charles Shyer have directed, based on an adapted screenplay by Sherman-Palladino, Shyer, Hannah Marks, and Linda Woolverton. The story follows Eloise as she jets off to Paris for Fashion Week and, along with one of Europe’s top designers. Once there, she finds herself chasing after a stolen dress. The cast also includes Victor Garber, Sally Hawkins, Max Casella, Hannah Marks, David Haig, and Robert Gilbert. Mae Schenk has played Eloise, with Reynolds playing a new original villain. The film has reached post-production.

4. Welcome to Wrexham Season 6 (2027)

FX has renewed the sports documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ for its sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons. Hosted by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the series documents the workings of Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C, the world’s 3rd oldest professional football club. Ever since Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club in 2020, it has seen back-to-back promotions and even landed in the English Football League’s League One (third tier), whose journey is chronicled in Season 3. Season 4 dropped in May 2025. Season 5 debuted on FX and Hulu in May 2026. Production details and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 6 will arrive in 2027.

5. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (TBA)

Reynolds has been roped for the remake of ‘Thunderbolt & Lightfoot,’ the 1974 action comedy starring Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges. Shane Reid will direct, based on a script by Reynolds, Enzo Mileti, and Scott Wilson. The story follows a bank robber, Thunderbolt, who disguises himself as a preacher on the run from his old gang. He teams up with a street thief named Lightfoot to plan a new heist with his former associates. Naturally, nothing goes as planned. The movie marks Reid’s directorial debut. The Amazon MGM Studios project awaits production.

6. Calamity Hustle (TBA)

Written and directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, ‘Calamity Hustle’ is an action-comedy starring Reynolds and Channing Tatum. Currently in its pre-production stage, the Warner Bros film is set around the holiday season. It follows two estranged brothers who grew up on either side of the law. Reynolds plays a Los Angeles undercover detective who goes after his low-level criminal brother, played by Tatum, before the latter is caught by those he stole from, including a crime lord whose diamond heist he botched. No other cast member has been revealed, and we have yet to receive information about filming and the release date. Production has yet to begin.

7. Everyday Parenting Tips (TBA)

‘Everyday Parenting Tips’ is a comedy film directed by Jonathan Krisel, who is known for his work on the beloved ‘Paddington’ films. Drawing inspiration from Simon Rich’s humorous short story published in The New Yorker in May 2020, the film touches upon the quirky aspect of daily life amidst a Great Monster Uprising. The story, adapted by Travis Braun, revolves around the trials and tribulations of parenting, made even more challenging by an ongoing monster uprising.

Ryan Reynolds, set to star in the film, will navigate the comedic landscape of rearing children under these extraordinary circumstances. The film sees Reynolds don the hat of a producer alongside George Dewey through their Maximum Effort Productions. They are joined by Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Lord Miller fame, and the company’s president of film, Aditya Sood. As Reynolds teams up with such an esteemed group, anticipation for the film’s release is building. ‘Everyday Parenting Tips’ has been in its pre-production phase for a long time.

8. Boy Band (TBA)

‘Boy Band’ is an upcoming comedic film from Paramount Pictures centered around the reunion of a once-popular music group. While exact plot specifics remain confidential, it’s poised to offer comedic insight into the realm of music bands and the intricacies of their relationships. Notably, Ryan Reynolds is expected to delve into the musical sphere, possibly portraying a pivotal band member, building upon his musical momentum from projects like ‘Spirited.’ With potential direction by Shawn Levy, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on multiple projects, this reunion has fans buzzing with excitement. Reynolds also dons the writer’s cap for this venture alongside Jesse Andrews. Hugh Jackman is reportedly involved as well. More details about the project are eagerly awaited.

9. Futha Mucka (TBA)

Quibi’s ‘Futha Mucka’ is an upcoming animated series crafted by Brian Kehoe and Jim Kehoe, highlighting the unparalleled pairing of Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. Their partnership, previously celebrated in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ is set to entertain in this animated format. The series humorously explores the bond between the two, with the storyline hinting at Reynolds’ character Ryan’s adoration for Samuel L. Jackson’s character Sam. The plot thickens when Sam becomes dependent on Ryan for care due to an unforeseen event, leading to a whirlwind of comedic situations.

As intriguing as it is, the premise humorously suggests Jackson’s reluctance to openly reciprocate Reynolds’ affection. Behind the scenes, ‘Futha Mucka’ boasts the talents of Jim and Brian Kehoe of ‘Blockers’ fame, both of whom will serve as executive producers alongside several other industry stalwarts. Given the cast and crew’s legacy and the evident camaraderie between Jackson and Reynolds, audiences eagerly await the series that has been in the pre-production phase for a long time.

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