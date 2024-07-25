Where Was Deadpool & Wolverine Filmed?

The R-rated superhero film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brings Ryan Reynolds’ beloved mutant antihero Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Following the events of ‘Deadpool 2,’ Wade, now living a quiet life, is put on a new mission by the Time Variance Authority. The meta-narrative focuses on him getting to know the new universe while attempting to restore his own world. Donning his spandex once again, the superhero is joined by a fresh iteration of Hugh Jackman’s James “Logan” Howlett, aka Wolverine, who is recovering from his injuries.

With Wolverine at his side, Deadpool and his team of X-Men mercenaries take on the threat from a common enemy, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The black comedy action-adventure film, directed by Shawn Levy, expands its familiar comical tone and stylish fighting choreography by entering uncharted territories. Rooted in nostalgic callbacks and elaborate world-building, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leverages the vast scale of its production and filming locations for an entertaining experience.

Deadpool & Wolverine Filming Locations

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ takes place in a nested timeline that takes its characters on a journey to places ranging from their own worlds to uncharted regions within the MCU. Originally slated to begin in January 2023, principal photography on the MCU film eventually started on May 22 of the same year in London, England. The filming lasted through multiple phases and schedules, ultimately wrapping on January 24, 2024.

Various other locations within the United Kingdom were used, including the ceremonial counties of Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, and Norfolk. Moreover, additional shooting took place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The working title of the project was ‘Tidal Wave’ before finalizing the current title shortly before its release.

London, United Kingdom

The production team kicked off filming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ in the streets of London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom. Most of the United Kingdom schedule occurred nearly 20 miles outside London, at Pinewood Studios at Pinewood Road, Slough, Iver Heath SL0 0NH, in the ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire. Like most Marvel ventures, the on-location production was more crucial for all crew members as writing adjustments were made between the shoots.

Amidst the many frames involving green screens, the studio’s urban sets were utilized after being given a new makeover to match the movie’s aesthetics. Notably, this move allowed the makers to add additional jokes. The two shops, Liefeld’s Just Feet and Eastside Pharmacy & Medical Center, are similarly fictional, with the former paying homage to ‘Deadpool’ creator, Rob Liefeld, and the abnormal body physiques that frequently appear in his style.

It was also at Pinewood that Ryan Reynolds’ wife and actress Blake Lively sent a ping pong table for Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to play to fulfill her husband’s wish to mimic Paul Newman and Robert Redford’s on-set idea of fun during ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.’ Moreover, the elevator fight scene was also filmed here.

Norfolk, United Kingdom

Providing a contrasting tone to the chaotic nature of its central character and fellow locations, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ reached Norfolk, United Kingdom. The ceremonial county, best known for its peaceful countryside places — such as small villages, windmills, and the North Sea coast — was utilized to deliver some hilarious lines. Following their first meet-up, a fight ensues between Deadpool and Wolverine, which was filmed at a nearby beach. The duo is frequently seen hassling alone during their adventures in the middle of green grasslands in Norfolk.

Shooting in such peaceful landscapes, as well as crowded ones like London, sat well with the makers’ preference to keep the usage of soundstages to a minimum and opt for authenticity. Blake Lively was spotted visiting the particular site between takes with her daughters in July 2023. This schedule turned out to be short-lived and was dismissed with the commencement of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. By this time, half of the planned 70-day United Kingdom schedule had been completed, including all scenes involving Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

Besides some locations in London and Pinewood Studios, the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ production team also filmed the movie at the ITV Bovingdon Studios at Bovingdon Airfield, Chesham Road, Hemel Hempstead HP3 0GH. Following the conclusion of strikes in November, the remaining 35-day schedule resumed filming mostly on previous sets that Disney had paid to keep intact during the strike. Having already edited the available footage by then, the makers easily analyzed the remaining requirements for swift progress.

The new footage included the VFX shots and scenes involving Dogpool (Peggy, the dog actor). The huge lot of Bovingdon likely helped the makers unfold sets and designs for the otherworldly places involving the Time Variance Authority, such as the Void and mythical visuals of the multiverse, as well as the Asgard-based Royal Palace of Valaskjalf.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ had a brief schedule within the continent in Vancouver, British Columbia. It retained some of the old sets — Wade Wilson’s apartment and his workplace, Drive Max — that feature in ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2.’ Vancouver Film Studios, at 3500 Cornett Road, was visited to record this footage. Actor and co-writer Ryan Reynolds, who hails from the city, suggested Marvel Studios complete the local schedule here rather than their usual choice of Atlanta, Georgia.

While it was earlier reported that Marvel had already moved on to their newly established infrastructure, it was later confirmed that some of the filming indeed took place in Vancouver. The corner between Hornby Street and Hastings features a fight sequence. From the Scotia Tower at 650 West Georgia Street and a panoramic view of the Financial District to the Vancouver shoreline, Wade Wilson’s hometown makes up a significant portion of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

