Tired of the endless quest for quality entertainment that’s both grown-up and magical? Well, dust off your glass slippers and channel your inner child because we’re about to take you on a cinematic journey through the enchanted realms of Disney Plus. While Disney’s classics have charmed generations, their vast library now offers an array of cinematic gems tailor-made for adults seeking humor, adventure, and a touch of nostalgia. From swashbuckling pirates to spunky superheroes, we’ve scoured the Disney Plus vaults to curate a list of the best movies for those who’ve discovered that “happily ever after” doesn’t have to mean “kids only.” Get ready for a cinematic magic carpet ride that even your inner child will approve of.

25. Free Solo (2020)

‘Free Solo’ is a breathtaking documentary film directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. It follows the incredible journey of rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts the seemingly impossible: to climb El Capitan, a 3,000-foot vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park, without any safety ropes or harnesses. The film not only captures the sheer audacity of this feat but also dives into the intense physical and emotional preparation that goes into such a death-defying endeavor. ‘Free Solo’ offers a gripping and visually stunning look at human determination, fear, and the pursuit of the extraordinary. Feel free to check out the documentary here.

24. Black Is King (2020)

‘Black is King‘ is a visual masterpiece, a vibrant celebration of Black culture, identity, and excellence. Directed by Beyoncé, it’s a stunning visual album that reimagines the story of ‘The Lion King’ through a modern, Afrocentric lens. With mesmerizing music, breathtaking visuals, and a star-studded cast, it’s a cinematic journey of self-discovery and empowerment. This film is a testament to the beauty of diversity and a powerful ode to Black heritage, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking inspiration, artistry, and a profound cultural experience. Feel free to check out the movie here.

23. The Finest Hours (2016)

This film, directed by Craig Gillespie, is based on the 2009 non-fiction book ‘The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue’ by Michael J. Tougias and Casey Sherman. It tells the story of how a United States Coast Guard crew of four, led by Bernard “Bernie” Webber, managed to rescue those aboard the oil tanker SS Pendleton that was sheared in half after getting stuck in a cyclone on February 18, 1952. The film also incorporates Bernie’s relationship with Miriam Pentinen, whom he would marry later. ‘The Finest Hours’ stars Chris Pine, Casey Affleck, Ben Foster, Holliday Grainger, and Eric Bana. You can watch it here.

22. Rise (2022)

Directed by Akin Omotoso, ‘Rise’ is a biographical sports drama inspired by the incredible journey of three Nigerian-Greek siblings, Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who immigrated to the United States and soared to NBA stardom. It’s a heartwarming tale of brotherhood, migration, and sports triumph, where these talented brothers all claim NBA championship titles. Talented newcomers Uche Agada, Ral Agada, and Jaden Osimuwa step into the shoes of the Antetokounmpo brothers in this remarkable true story. You can watch the movie here.

21. The Rookie (2002)

‘The Rookie’ is an inspiring sports drama directed by John Lee Hancock. It is based on the true story of Jim Morris, played by Dennis Quaid, a high school science teacher and baseball coach who, at the age of 35, makes a remarkable comeback to Major League Baseball. Overcoming personal and professional challenges, Morris fulfills a lifelong dream and becomes a major league pitcher. The film’s endearing narrative, solid performances, and the pursuit of dreams make it a motivating and engaging watch for audiences of all ages, blending sports passion with a story of second chances and perseverance. You can stream it here.

20. West Side Story (2021)

Steven Spielberg‘s ‘West Side Story‘ is a groovy musical romantic drama and the second feature-length adaptation of the iconic 1957 stage musical. Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, the film masterfully delves into the themes of forbidden love and the fierce rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs from contrasting ethnic backgrounds. With Spielberg’s deft direction, the movie not only pays homage to the classic tale but also infuses it with fresh energy, dazzling choreography, and an emotionally resonant narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of musicals and those eager for a contemporary reimagining of this timeless love story. You can stream it here.

19. The Straight Story (1999)

‘A Straight Story’ is a drama film directed by David Lynch. This heartwarming and understated gem tells the true story of Alvin Straight, played by Richard Farnsworth, an elderly man who embarks on a remarkable journey to visit his ailing brother, covering hundreds of miles on his lawnmower. It’s a poignant exploration of family bonds, determination, and the beauty of life’s simple moments. Farnsworth’s exceptional performance earned him an Academy Award nomination. ‘A Straight Story’ is a departure from Lynch’s usual surreal and enigmatic style, offering a touching and visually stunning portrayal of an ordinary man’s odyssey across the American heartland. You can stream ‘The Straight Story’ here.

18. We Bury the Dead (2024)

‘We Bury the Dead’ follows Ava Newman (Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is one among the many tasked with disposing of the bodies of people who died in the accidental detonation of an experimental weapon by the US government. The catch? Several bodies have been regaining motor functions, and many are becoming violent. Ava’s journey as she meets different people, alive and undead, is filled with emotional moments, making ‘We Bury the Dead’ a new kind of zombie horror flick where the emotional quotient is pretty much on the same level as the horror quotient. The movie is directed by Zak Hilditch. It can be streamed here.

17. The Pacifier (2005)

‘The Pacifier,’ directed by Adam Shankman, is a family-friendly comedy film that showcases a different side of action star Vin Diesel. He plays Shane Wolfe, a tough Navy SEAL who is assigned to protect the children of a deceased scientist from a group of enemies seeking a top-secret device. As the stern but endearing babysitter, Diesel’s character faces the challenges of childcare, from diaper changes to teenage rebellions. With humor, heart, and unexpected heroism, ‘The Pacifier’ is a delightful blend of action and family dynamics. You can check out the film here.

16. Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ is a lighthearted comedy film directed by P.J. Hogan, based on Sophie Kinsella’s popular novel. It follows the quirky and charming Rebecca Bloomwood, portrayed by Isla Fisher, whose shopping addiction spirals out of control, leading to a mountain of debt. A handsome entrepreneur, Luke Brandon, played by Hugh Dancy, comes to her rescue. With a blend of humor and heart, the film explores Rebecca’s hilarious misadventures in the world of fashion journalism as she navigates her way to financial redemption and true love. It’s a delightful and relatable romp that offers a fun escape for anyone who’s ever had a shopping spree gone awry. You may watch it here.

15. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

‘While You Were Sleeping’ is a heartfelt romantic comedy directed by Jon Turteltaub and released in 1995. The film stars Sandra Bullock as Lucy, a lonely token collector who saves the life of a handsome stranger, played by Peter Gallagher, and then pretends to be his fiancée when he slips into a coma. As she navigates her way through this charming charade, Lucy unexpectedly falls in love with the man’s brother, portrayed by Bill Pullman. This film combines humor, sweet romance, and a touch of family dynamics, making it a timeless, feel-good classic that explores the unpredictable twists of fate and the power of love. You may watch ‘While You Were Sleeping’ here.

14. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Nestled amidst the cheerful animated kids’ movies, the razor-sharp wit of ‘10 Things I Hate About You‘ stands out in the best way possible. This late-1990s gem is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ expertly transposed to an American high school setting. The plot revolves around Cameron, played by Gordon-Levitt, who falls for Bianca (Oleynik). To circumvent her father’s strict dating rules, he hatches a plan: enlist the bad boy Patrick (Ledger) to win the heart of Bianca’s standoffish sister, Kat (Stiles). The result is a hilarious and tender teen comedy that still resonates today. You can stream ’10 Things I Hate About You’ here.

13. Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Directed by John Lee Hancock, this film is based on the development of the 1964 musical fantasy film ‘Mary Poppins.’ Considered one of the most beloved Disney classics ever, it follows author P. L. Travers (who wrote the ‘Mary Poppins’ book series) and film producer Walt Disney as the two try to come to a common point and crack a deal so that Disney can acquire the film rights for Travers’ immortal character. It took 20 years for Disney to convince Travers, but he finally got them in 1961, although she got the script-approval rights.

‘Saving Mr. Banks’ also delves into the backstory of the creation of Mary Poppins, including Travers’ tragic childhood, her alcoholic father, the strained relationship of her parents, and her mother’s attempted suicide. Tom Hanks plays the role of Walt Disney, while Emma Thompson plays the role of P. L. Travers. The film can be streamed here.

12. Isle of Dogs (2018)

‘Isle of Dogs’ is a stop-motion sci-fi animated comedy by Wes Anderson. Winner of two Academy Awards, the film is set in a place called Trash Island, where Mayor Kobayashi of Megasaki has exiled all its dogs due to a canine flue. Now, 12-year-old Atari joins hands with five mongrels to find his pet dog Spots at the Trash Island, AKA the Isle of Dogs. Dealing with themes like human-animal hierarchy, political corruption, discrimination, and friendship, ‘Isle of Dogs’ is an animated masterpiece that got Anderson the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. You can watch it here.

11. Tron: Ares (2025)

‘Tron: Ares’ is a sequel to ‘Tron: Legacy,’ and tells the story from the POV of a program within the Grid. The name of the program is Ares (Jared Leto), who is tasked by his creator, Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters), head of Dillinger Systems, to track down Eve Kim (Greta Lee), the head of ENCOM, Dillinger Systems’ rival, and recover a code from her that enables Grid constructs to achieve permanence in the real world. However, as Ares learns about himself and the real world, his stance changes, and he turns on his creator. Working with Eve, he takes a stand against his own kind, the Grid, to prevent it from taking over reality through permanence. Heavy on action and large-scale visuals, ‘Tron: Ares’ is directed by Joachim Rønning. You can watch it here.

10. Remember the Titans (2000)

‘Remember the Titans,’ directed by Boaz Yakin, is a stirring sports drama set against the backdrop of racial tension in early 1970s Virginia. The film tells the true story of African-American football coach Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington, who is appointed to lead the newly integrated T.C. Williams High School football team. Alongside him is Coach Bill Yoast, portrayed by Will Patton, a white coach who initially struggles with the changes. Together, they guide their players to overcome racial divides and unite as a formidable team. This film is a compelling choice for adults due to its powerful message of unity, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit. It is not just a sports movie but an inspiring testament to the power of diversity and teamwork. You may watch the film here.

9. Avatar (2009)

Directed, written, co-produced, and co-edited by James Cameron, ‘Avatar‘ is an epic science fiction film featuring a star-studded cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. Set in the mid-22nd century, the story unfolds on Pandora, a lush moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system. Here, humans aim to extract the valuable mineral unobtanium, but their expansion threatens the indigenous Na’vi tribe’s existence. To interact with the natives, humans use genetically engineered Na’vi avatars operated remotely from the human brain, giving the film its distinctive title. ‘Avatar’ is the first installment in the Avatar film series. You can stream the film here.

8. Encanto (2021)

Helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, ‘Encanto’ is an animated musical drama that deals with the theme of family. We follow Mirabel, the only member of the Madrigal family who doesn’t have magical powers. As cool as she is about it, she takes on the mammoth task of tracing her family’s roots after the magic begins to disappear. In the endeavor, she comes across saddening secrets that have kept her family divided in ways more than one. The emotions, the stories, and the feelings are all explored via songs and colorful and stunning visuals, all of which make ‘Encanto’ a wonderful movie about what it means to be together and how. You can watch it here.

7. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

The third ‘Deadpool’ film and the first one to belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Shawn Levy’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ follows Wade Wilson/Deadpool going on the search for a certain Wolverine/Logan variant that can help him save his world, which is basically his family. While he does find him, Wolverine agrees to help only after Wade assures (educated guess) him that he will be able to change his tragic past. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is a nostalgic ride for comic book fans, especially those of Jackman’s Wolverine. Large-scale action compiled with Deadpool’s humor and Wolverine’s savagery make the movie a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

6. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Years after its release, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ still stands out as one of the finest entries in the expansive MCU library. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film plunges Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) into a thrilling spy narrative that sends shockwaves through the very heart of the US government. He’s joined by Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Sebastian Stan as the enigmatic Winter Soldier, while Anthony Mackie makes his debut as Sam Wilson. Helmed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, this cinematic gem redefines the superhero genre and keeps fans captivated with its compelling storyline and memorable characters. You can watch ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ here.

5. Inside Out 2 (2024)

Directed by Kelsey Mann, ‘Inside Out 2’ is the sequel to ‘Inside Out’ (2015) and follows the beloved emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust as they try to cope with the new arrivals, Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui (boredom), thanks to Riley hitting puberty. Of all the new emotions, it is Anxiety who wreaks the most havoc despite not wanting to, and the movie addresses this most brilliantly, one that adults will connect to, easily. The film manages to give personalities to complex emotions and excels in the endeavor, giving us a film that has deservingly become the highest-grossing animated film ever. You can watch it here.

4. Logan (2017)

The tenth installment of the X-Men film franchise and third/final part of the Wolverine trilogy, ‘Logan’ shows Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) living his final days while caring for an ill Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Laura / X-23, a little girl experiment who Logan eventually finds out to be his biological daughter and has to protect her from being taken away by a sinister corporation who created Laura from Logan’s very DNA. Perhaps the best film in the entire franchise and the trilogy, ‘Logan’ goes beyond a superhero movie to become a grim portrayal of the last days of a man who spent more than half of his life searching for his own identity and a purpose to live. The film is directed by James Mangold. You can watch it here.

3. Soul (2020)

Perhaps one of the top 5 movies to have come out of Pixar, ‘Soul’ follows aspiring pianist Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx), who dies right on the very day of his break, and his soul arrives at the “Great Before” after somehow escaping from the “Great Beyond.” The “Great Before” is where souls are prepared for their life on Earth. How Joe manages to bring his soul back to Earth by helping another stubborn new soul find her “spark,” i.e., her purpose, is what the film entails. With themes of existential crises, culture, life and death, ambition, life’s purpose, and more, ‘Soul’ is as much for adults as it is for kids, if not more. You can watch it here.

2. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Considered one of the best movies ever, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has the not-yet-ready young Andrea “Andy” Sachs, who has just become the junior personal assistant of Miranda Priestly, the by-the-clock editor-in-chief of Runway fashion magazine. As tough as it gets for Andy to keep up with Miranda’s orders, she has the latter’s senior assistant, Emily Charlton, for help. The silent chemistry among these three people takes center stage in the movie, while showing us how Andy navigates her new job and personal life, with one taking a toll on the other. Featuring stellar performances by Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, ‘‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is a cult classic drama adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel. You can enjoy it right here.

The sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ shows Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), currently a well-known reporter, coming to the aid of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) after the latter’s Runway magazine faces a threat from Jay (B. J. Novak), the son of Runway’s deceased chairman Irv Ravitz. Jay intends to sell the company, and Andy, who was recently hired by Runway to protect its image, has to find a way to prevent the sale. She thus reaches out to her former Runway co-worker, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a senior executive at Dior. Her boyfriend, Benji (Justin Theroux), is a Silicon Valley billionaire, and the plan is to persuade him to buy Runway and save it from its premature demise. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ can be streamed here.

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Directed by Gore Verbinski, this cult pirate film is the first installment of the now-popular ‘Pirates of the Carribean’ franchise. The film follows Captain Jack Sparrow and blacksmith Will Turner as they embark on the mission to rescue Elizabeth Swann, who, under false identity as Will Turner, is onboard the Black Pearl, a ship headed by Captain Barbossa. Barbossa and his crew are looking for a medallion, one of the many pieces of an Aztec gold stone chest that they must return to the ocean to lift a curse that has befallen them. If you haven’t seen this film, to tell you how the medallion is connected to Swann and Will would be to spoil it for you. Starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he immortalized, along with Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbossa, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,’ and the other ‘Pirates of the Carribean’ films are based not on any book or legend but a Disney theme park ride. You can watch the film here.

Read More: Best Adult Movies on Peacock