Vin Diesel, born Mark Sinclair Vincent on July 18, 1967, is a multifaceted American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter who has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His journey to stardom began in 1990 when he made his first movie appearance in ‘Awakenings,’ directed by Penny Marshall. However, it was his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the blockbuster ‘The Fast and the Furious’ franchise that catapulted him to international fame in 2001.

Vin’s charisma, deep voice, and action-packed performances quickly established him as one of Hollywood’s leading action stars. Throughout his career, he has taken on iconic roles in films such as ‘Pitch Black,’ ‘xXx,’ and ‘Riddick,’ solidifying his status as a quintessential action hero. His versatility also shone through in movies like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Find Me Guilty,’ showcasing his ability to excel in a range of genres. Vin Diesel’s dedication to his craft has earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the MTV Movie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and the People’s Choice Awards. Here is a comprehensive list of Vin Diesel’s upcoming projects.

1. Ark: The Animated Series – Part 2 (2026)

Jesse Rapczak and Jeremy Stieglitz’s ‘Ark: The Animated Series’ has been confirmed to return with its second part (Episode 7 through Episode 13). The series follows the adventures of paleontologist Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden) on a prehistoric island full of dinosaurs and other strange creatures. In the first part, Diesel voiced Santiago, a Mek pilot/freedom fighter from the 24th century. We have to wait to find out if he returns for Part 2. The rest of the voice cast includes Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Michelle Yeoh, Zahn McClarnon, Jeffrey Wright, and Devery Jacobs. A specific date of release is eagerly awaited, although it is slated to arrive in 2026.

2. Fast Forever (March 17, 2028)

This eagerly awaited sequel is poised to pick up where ‘Fast Forever’ left off, delving deeper into the aftermath of Dom and his son Brian’s harrowing encounter with the explosive dam detonation orchestrated by Dante. Under the direction of Louis Leterrier, Vin Diesel is prepared to reprise his iconic role as Dominic Toretto while also taking on the role of producer for the project. The star-studded ensemble includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Filming of ‘Fast Forever’ will begin filming in December. It will be released on March 17, 2028.

3. Riddick: Furya (TBA)

Under the helm of director David Twohy, who also wrote the story, ‘Riddick: Furya’ is an eagerly anticipated action-adventure science fiction film taking shape at Universal Pictures. This installment in the Riddick franchise sees the titular character, portrayed once again by Vin Diesel, making a poignant return to his long-forgotten homeworld, a place shrouded in uncertainty and potential devastation. As Riddick ventures back to a planet he scarcely recollects, he stumbles upon a community of Furyans locked in a desperate battle for survival against a formidable new adversary. In the film, Vin Diesel reprises his iconic role as Riddick and serves as producer for this thrilling cinematic venture. Filming has seemingly wrapped, but we have yet to get a potential release date.

4. Kaulder the Immortal – The Lion’s Oath (TBA)

News that ‘Kaulder the Immortal – The Lion’s Oath,’ the sequel to ‘The Last Witch Hunter,’ is entering development at Lionsgate has been circulating, though few details are available. This sequel is currently in its nascent stages, shrouded in secrecy. Diesel will reprise his role, and Hollywood icon Michael Caine will come out of retirement to reprise his role as Dolan. Scripting is underway. Michael Caine will be back as Dolan, and ‘Kaulder the Immortal – The Lion’s Oath’ is eyeing a fast path to production.

5. Muscle (TBA)

Directed by the talented F. Gary Gray, ‘Muscle’ is an exciting forthcoming action-comedy film. In this rollicking adventure, Vin Diesel takes on the role of a fugitive on a mission to prove his innocence. His quest leads him to an unlikely partnership with a man who finds himself targeted by a host of adversaries. In addition to his starring role, Vin Diesel is also serving as a producer for the film. Olivia Day has also been cast. Currently in the pre-production phase, ‘Muscle’ promises to deliver a thrilling blend of action and humor. Further details about the production and release are awaited.

6. xXx 4 (TBA)

The xXx franchise is gearing up for its fourth installment, bringing back the adrenaline-pumping action that fans have come to love. Director D.J. Caruso is taking the helm, and the screenplay has been crafted by Derek Haas. While the storyline remains unknown for now, one thing is certain: Vin Diesel will once again grace the screen as the iconic Xander Cage. Jay Chou and Zoe Zhang are set to join him in the cast. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is also rumored to make a return after her debut in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ (2017). According to an Instagram post by Diesel, the story will be set in Mumbai, India, at least partly. Details regarding filming are awaited.

7. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots (TBA)

Vin Diesel has enthusiastically signed up to headline the cinematic adaptation of the timeless toy game, ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ by Mattel, based on a script by Ryan Engle. In addition to his starring role, Diesel will don the hat of a co-writer and producer for this project. The film’s intriguing sci-fi plot revolves around an unconventional alliance between a father and his son and an advanced war machine. This cinematic venture is poised to extend the boundaries of the Mattel Cinematic Universe following the success of ‘Barbie.’ As ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ is currently in its nascent stages of treatment, further details are yet to surface.

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