Where Was Fast X Filmed?

A sequel to Justin Lin’s 2021 movie ‘F9‘ and the first part of the final installment of the ‘Fast & Furious‘ film series, ‘Fast X’ is an action movie helmed by Louis Leterrier after Justin Lin dropped out of the project. The narrative chronicles a brand new threat and adventure in the lives of Dom Toretto and his family, who have gone through almost everything, outsmarting and outdriving all their enemies. Now, they are forced to face their most dangerous foe yet, that is, Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes.

Dante has nothing but revenge on his mind for the loss his family had to face after the Rio de Janeiro heist. So, if Dom and his family wish to survive, they must stick together now, more than ever. The Vin Diesel starrer takes place in a myriad of locations as the characters indulge in several chase scenes and action-packed sequences against different backdrops. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Fast X’ was actually filmed. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same!

Fast X Filming Locations

‘Fast X’ was filmed in Italy, Portugal, California, Spain, and England, especially in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, the Metropolitan City of Turin, Lisbon, Viseu, Vila Real, Vouzela, Los Angeles, Salamanca, London, and Hertfordshire. According to reports, principal photography for the action movie commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in August of the same year. As per reports, Louis Leterrier filled the director’s chair following Justin Lin’s exit due to creative differences after just a week into production.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Lin reportedly “had a major disagreement” with Vin Diesel on set, which likely furthered his decision to quit. However, a spokesperson for Universal said, “Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin’s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew.” Consequently, Louis Leterrier replaced Lin and helmed the rest of the film. Now, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Jason Momoa starrer!

Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

The shooting for many pivotal sequences of ‘Fast X’ took place in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, which consists of the city of Rome and 120 other municipalities surrounding the city. The production team set up camp in the metropolitan city for three weeks in total, two in mid-May 2022 and one in mid-July 2022. During that time period, they utilized several locales of the area, including the town of Genzano di Roma, Via Italo Belardi in Genzano, Via Cristoforo Colombo, Via della Cordonata in Rome, and Ponte Umberto 1.

Moreover, Lungotevere, Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II, Via dei Fori Imperiali, and the area around the Spanish Steps, the Castel Sant’Angelo, and the Colosseum served as key filming sites for the action movie as well. As for the scene where Dante looks triumphantly at the explosion in the city, it was recorded around Janiculan Hill at via Garibaldi, Salita di Sant’Onofrio.

Metropolitan City of Turin, Italy

During the filming schedule, reportedly between late May and early June 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing multiple sequences in the Metropolitan City of Turin. For instance, they made the most of Piazza Crimea & Corso Fiume, Via Roma, Murazzi del Po, the Piazza IV Marzo, and Monumento alla Spedizione di Crimea at Piazza Crimea, 1, to tape a number of prominent scenes for the film. In addition, the scene where a bomb explodes next to the bridge in the water was shot at Ponte Vittorio Emanuele I.

Portugal

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Fast X’ also traveled to Portugal and taped key portions in different regions of the country, including Lisbon. Apart from Lisbon, the cities of Viseu and Vila Real also served as pivotal filming locations for the Louis Leterrier directorial. You can also spot the IP5 highway and Penoita area in the Vouzela municipality, and A24 Highway, also known as Autoestrada do Interior Norte, in the backdrop of some scenes.

Los Angeles, California

Also known as the City of Angels, Los Angeles also hosted the production of ‘Fast X’, with the filming unit making the most of the city’s vast and versatile terrains. For instance, Don is seen spending some quality time with his son at the parking lot of Dodger Stadium, which is situated at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue in Los Angeles. You might also spot a few other landmarks in the backdrop of certain scenes, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Venice Canal Historic District, and Griffith Observatory.

Spain

Some parts of ‘Fast X’ were recorded in Spain as well. The director and his team set up camp around the Aldeadávila Dam at 37253 Aldeadávila de la Ribera in the city of Salamanca. Established in 1962, it is a concrete arch-gravity dam on the Duero River AKA Douro River and its official name is Presa de Aldeadávila.

England

According to reports, the shooting in England, especially in London, was wrapped up by mid-August 2022. The cast and crew members mainly utilized the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Warner Drive in Hertfrdshire’s Leavesden for lensing several important parts of the action movie. The film studio is home to 19 different-sized stages, more than 55 acres of backlot area, numerous multi-functional areas, and workshop space, all of which make it a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects.

